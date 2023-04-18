Marijuana market size to grow by USD 48,197.88 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 90% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The marijuana market size is projected to grow by USD 48,197.88 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 24.86% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. North America will account for 90% of the market growth during the forecast period. Governments in the US and Canada have legalized the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Vendors operating in the region are introducing premium cannabis products such as pre-rolled joints, edibles, beverages, and bases to increase profit margins. Such factors are supporting the growth of the marijuana market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our marijuana market report covers the following areas:

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Driver – The market is driven by the increasing legalization of marijuana. Governments across countries such as Australia, Canada, Chile, Greece, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, Peru, and Uruguay are legalizing the use of marijuana for medical purposes. For instance, the increasing demand for medical marijuana in Australia has encouraged government authorities to increase funding for research. In June 2022, Thailand legalized the cultivation of marijuana and its consumption in raw materials for foods and drinks. Such legalization efforts by several countries are driving the growth of the global marijuana market.

Trend – The growth in the e-commerce industry is the key trend in the market. The increasing adoption of smartphones has made online shopping more convenient. This has encouraged many international e-commerce platforms to expand their operations across the world. The high adoption of online shopping has driven vendors to target the tech-savvy population and tap the growth potential in the new retail format. Taking business online is helping vendors reduce operational costs and overheads compared with physical stores. This trend is expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge – Side effects associated with the inappropriate use of medical marijuana will challenge the growth of the market. Marijuana consists of active ingredients known as cannabinoids and cannabidiol (CBD). In addition, medical marijuana contains other chemicals that may vary from plant to plant. This can cause various side effects, such as changes in mood, lack of coordination, increased appetite, and red eyes. Hence, it is important to consult a doctor before using medical marijuana.

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The global marijuana market is segmented as below:

Product

Type

Geography

Based on the product, the market will witness significant growth in the medical marijuana segment during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of medical marijuana as an alternative to traditional pain-relieving medications is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Also, the number of adults with chronic pain in countries such as the US is fueling the growth of the segment.

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the marijuana market, including some of the key vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the marijuana market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Inc., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., HEXO Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp, MM Enterprises USA LLC, Organigram Holdings Inc., Unrivaled Brands Inc., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Folium Biosciences, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing legalization of marijuana will offer immense growth opportunities, side effects associated with the inappropriate use of medical marijuana will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Marijuana Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist marijuana market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marijuana market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marijuana market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marijuana market vendors

Marijuana Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 48,197.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 90% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Bhang Inc., Botanic Lab, Cannabinoid Creations, CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., HEXO Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp, MM Enterprises USA LLC, Organigram Holdings Inc., Unrivaled Brands Inc., Cannoid LLC, Canopy Growth Corp., Folium Biosciences, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

