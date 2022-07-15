Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: MSVI) Announces Updates for Mushrooms, Inc., Health Product Production, Provisional Patent and Business Plan Development

Mushrooms Inc.

ESTERO, Fla., July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marijuana Strategic Ventures, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: MSVI) announces updates to the progress of its three areas of focus: Health, Innovation and Research & Development.



In Health, the Company has secured sourcing for the 4 Telogenix products currently listed on the website, www.mushroomsinc.com, as well as 2 additional products: one specific to athletes and another for removal of plaque from the arteries. All the ingredients are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten free and fair trade. The capsules for each product will be made and packaged in California. We are working towards the goal of product availability at the end of September. We are simultaneously working on product placement in organic focused, health-oriented stores as well as online.

For Innovation, we have begun to build the MYCO Experience team. We are currently looking at California for the location of the first MYCO Experience event and have 2023 as the projected year for the inaugural launch event. Social media for Mushrooms Inc. is guided by the MYCO Experience creative team. They are working on a monthly video format to educate about the world of mushrooms, connect that knowledge to innovation and grow an awareness and enthusiasm for this rapidly growing market. The 2023 MYCO Experience event looks to be the touch, taste and feel of the industry, as an Expo would be if it was integrated with beautiful live art and nature.

In Research and Development, we have made significant progress in filing our first provisional patent. We believe our new process will have end benefits in the medical industry while using green industrial waste as part of its composition. Outside the medical industry, we have aimed our end products to prolong the carbon hold of green waste through the creation of products with longevity of use. Rather than farmers burning the waste in fields, thus releasing the carbon it sequestered back into the atmosphere, we will repurpose the waste into green products and hold the carbon capture with credit valuation applied. When the product life cycle reaches its end, we are looking for results of quick, non-toxic decomposition in comparison to the current products in the market that we work to replace.

Kimberly Carlson, CEO of Mushrooms, Inc., commented, “I am working with a small and passionate team to create a 5-year business plan focused on bringing value to shareholders. I am excited about the current momentum as the major parts are coming together into a steady foundation of interconnected resources and creative passion.”

MSVI is also excited that the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday (July 13th) approved a bipartisan pair of psychedelics research amendments, as well as another measure requiring a military study into marijuana-related enforcement discrimination in the armed services. See the following article here for more details.

About Mushrooms Inc. (MSVI)

Mushrooms, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets with the stock symbol MSVI. We anticipate that the new ticker symbol for its Common Stock will be MYCO. We chose the trading symbol MYCO which is a prefix that denotes a relationship to fungus. From the Greek “mykes”, meaning fungus.

The vision for Mushrooms, Inc. is to support the growth of the mushroom industry through collaboration, innovation and development. Creating and supporting environmentally beneficial product innovation is at the heart of Mushrooms, Inc. Our current focus is on the industrial application of Mycelium for the creation of carbon neutral products for the building and health care industries as well as creating supplements based on the proven health benefits of mushrooms. Research and Development is the path to achieving great innovation and the pioneers are the ones we look to for their fortitude and enduring dedication to the world of mycology. The working relationships we are fostering will result in scientifically proven products that advance health of body, mind and environment.

For more information, email info@mushroomsinc.com or visit www.mushroomsinc.com

