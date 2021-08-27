U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    +10.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,234.00
    +74.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,316.75
    +42.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.10
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.91
    +1.49 (+2.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1765
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3440
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    17.88
    +1.09 (+6.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3725
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1100
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,363.85
    +66.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.83
    -9.47 (-0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,115.85
    -9.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

Mariko McDonagh Meier Named Chief Strategy Officer at Convergent Energy + Power

·2 min read

Meier brings over a decade of energy storage industry experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -- Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent), the most dependable provider of energy storage solutions in North America with a 100% project completion rate, today announced the appointment of Mariko McDonagh Meier as Chief Strategy Officer. Meier will be responsible for identifying and commercializing new products and markets as well as coordinating commercial opportunities across Convergent's business.

Mariko McDonagh Meier
Mariko McDonagh Meier

In the relatively new but rapidly growing energy storage industry, Meier brings over a decade of experience from Enel X (previously EnerNOC), a division of the global utility Enel. At Enel X, she held several senior management positions across marketing, regulatory affairs, and operations. Starting in 2019, Meier was Vice President of Marketing for Enel X's North American business, serving commercial, industrial and utility customers a suite of energy management solutions including energy storage, renewables strategy and demand response.

"The energy storage sector is at an inflection point, with more investment into projects expected in 2021 than over the last decade combined," said Johannes Rittershausen, Convergent's CEO. "Mariko is one of few industry professionals who has been in the energy storage sector for over a decade; her wealth of experience will play an instrumental role in our ability to capitalize on the tipping point for energy storage."

Meier started her career in serving clean energy clients at McKinsey and Company. Her expertise in energy storage dates back to work for Southern California Edison's strategic planning group where, in 2011, she co-wrote a white paper on the full value chain of applications of energy storage from end use customers to grid-scale applications. Most recently, Meier served as the Chief Operating Officer for Mirah, a mental health care software company.

"I am thrilled to join Convergent Energy + Power because I share the team's passion for deploying energy storage and renewable power solutions," said Meier. "Convergent Energy + Power's innovative project portfolio addresses both the inefficiencies of the grid and the threats posed by climate change, a win-win for customers and society."

Convergent Energy + Power
Convergent Energy + Power
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mariko-mcdonagh-meier-named-chief-strategy-officer-at-convergent-energy--power-301363976.html

SOURCE Convergent Energy + Power

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/27/c3826.html

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • Investors Are Running Scared From China’s Stocks. Where to Find Opportunities.

    It has been a rough year for investors in China, especially those who forgot that it’s still a Communist nation with a government that can act unilaterally and change direction swiftly and ruthlessly. After some surprising, and very anticapitalist, moves in the past several months, Chinese stocks are plummeting. China’s market is down 20% in the past six months, while some of its biggest names have dropped more than 40%.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • 3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett aims to hold many stocks forever. Here are three you might want to hang on to for a long time.

  • Got $2,500? 3 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Consider that a $2,500 investment made in Netflix stock a decade ago would now be worth roughly $15,500. With seasons heading for a change, investors are weighing their next purchases and portfolio allocation moves. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading gig-economy labor platform and could be on track to deliver big returns for shareholders if it maintains a top position in the space.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • These 20 ‘left behind’ stocks among the S&P 500 are expected to rise up to 59% over 12 months

    During a third banner year for the stock market, there are some surprises among the small number of stocks that are down for 2021.

  • Altria Group raises dividend by nearly 5%

    Altria Group Inc. said Thursday its board of directors approved a 4.7% dividend increase to 90 cents a share. The quarterly dividend is payable on Oct. 12 to shareholders of record as of Sept. 15. The new annualized dividend rate is $3.60 a share, the maker of tobacco products said. Altria has increased the dividend 56 times in the past 52 years, the company said. Shares of Altria edged higher Thursday and have gained around 19% this year, matching the S&P 500 index performance.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • EU to launch probe into Nvidia’s $54bn Arm takeover

    The probe is expected to open in early September after the US chipmaker officially notifies the European Commission (EC) of its plan.

  • My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Now

    Robinhood upended the finance world with commission-free trades and fractional shares, inspiring young investors to participate in the stock market. But the platform has also received a fair amount of criticism, as it's become somewhat synonymous with meme stocks and gamified investing.

  • Seeking Bullish Stock Charts? Cup Without Handle Amazingly Easy To Spot

    The cup without handle is one of the simplest bullish patterns to identify, and it's harbored countless winning stocks over the years.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • Marvell Technology Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Infrastructure chip maker Marvell Technology posted stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings, but it wasn't enough to push the stock higher.

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • The Market Is Totally Unprepared For A Surprise From The Fed

    Biden promises to make terrorists pay for attacks as evacuations continue, China mulls ban on big tech groups’ foreign IPOs, tech leaders pledge billions to strengthen cybersecurity, and other news to start your day.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe