Marilyn Mosby case: Opening statements imminent in former Baltimore state’s attorney’s mortgage fraud trial

Attorneys are set to give opening statements Monday morning in the federal mortgage fraud trial of former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

With those statements, prosecutors and defense attorneys will offer the jury previews of the evidence they plan to present in the case and how each side believes it should be interpreted.

Mosby, 44, faces two counts of mortgage fraud. Prosecutors say she made several false statements on mortgage applications for two vacation properties in Florida.

To secure a conviction, the government has to prove Mosby made false statements, that she did so knowingly, that her lies were submitted to mortgage lenders and that they influenced the lenders’ decision to issue a mortgage, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby said in her instructions to the jury empaneled Thursday.

Mosby’s lawyers say she didn’t knowingly lie on the mortgage applications and therefore is innocent of the charges.

Along with prosecutors, the defense lawyers chose a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates to decide Mosby’s case. Composed of men and women from different walks of life, the panel includes a retired teacher and a property manager, a sales representative and a career tradesman.

A separate jury in November found Mosby guilty of two counts of perjury, determining she lied about suffering coronavirus-related financial hardship to withdraw tens of thousands of dollars from her city retirement fund.

Mosby used the $80,000 she obtained under the federal CARES Act, Congress’ first pandemic relief package, toward down payments for the pair of Florida properties: An eight-bedroom house near Disney World and a condo on the Gulf Coast. Without the retirement fund withdrawals, she couldn’t have afforded them, an FBI accountant testified at Mosby’s perjury trial.

Related Articles

Story continues

Jurors at Mosby’s first trial heard evidence of how the former state’s attorney obtained the money and how she spent it. But they were tasked with judging only the former.

This jury’s work will focus on Mosby’s real estate transactions, with jurors likely to be presented dense mortgage documents and detailed analysis of her finances before they’re asked to make a decision.

Jurors also are expected to hear from a range of witnesses, including IRS and FBI agents, a forensic accountant, and mortgage brokers and bank lenders.

Also on the potential witness list are Mosby herself and her ex-husband, Baltimore’s Democratic City Council, president Nick Mosby.

Mosby chose not to testify at her perjury trial, and legal experts say she has an even more daunting decision to make at this trial.

Take the witness stand, and Mosby must acknowledge she’s guilty of lying under oath. Reference to her conviction won’t be allowed at trial unless she testifies. At the same time, Mosby’s testimony could be the clearest way for her to explain her side of the story.

Her defense lawyers seem poised to rely in part on Nick Mosby to support their defense that Mosby didn’t know she was lying.

Mosby neglected to disclose her and Nick Mosby’s $69,000 federal tax debt in both mortgage applications. Pretrial papers filed by Mosby’s lawyers suggest they intend to elicit testimony from Nick Mosby that he was responsible for the couple’s taxes and may not have communicated clearly to his ex-wife about their problems.

Prosecutors are expected to counter by introducing evidence of letters from the IRS sent individually to both members of the former power couple, whose divorce was finalized in November. That much is clear from the pretrial legal arguments.

Monday’s opening statements will provide the clearest picture yet of each side’s interpretation of the evidence.