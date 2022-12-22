U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

Marimaca Commences Trading on the OTCQX Market in the U.S.

Marimaca Copper Corp.
·4 min read
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marimaca Copper Corp. (“Marimaca Copper” or the “Company”) (TSX: MARI, OTCQX: MARIF) is pleased to announce that is has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Marimaca Copper Corp. upgraded to the OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Marimaca Copper begins trading today on the OTCQX under the symbol “MARIF”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Hayden Locke, President & CEO of Marimaca Copper, commented:

“We are very pleased to complete our upgrade to the OTCQX. Marimaca is rapidly progressing toward development and we look forward to engaging with a broader range investors in the US market at this exciting time for the Company.”

B. Riley Securities acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss / Adam Baynes
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

About Marimaca Copper Corp.

Marimaca Copper is a Canadian publicly listed exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca Copper Project in northern Chile. The Company’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “MARI” and on the OTXQX under the symbol “MARIF”. The Company continues to focus on the development of the Marimaca Project while concurrently exploring its extensive land holding for additional copper discoveries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 28, 2022, the final short form base prospectus and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



