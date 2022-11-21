U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

MariMed Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

MariMed Inc.
·1 min read
MariMed Inc.
MariMed Inc.

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences:

  • Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference: Senior management will participate in a panel moderated by Wolfe Research Retail Analyst, Greg Badishkanian on December 5th. Company management will also host one-on-one institutional investor meetings.

  • Cowen Research Virtual Cannabis Summit: Senior management will participate in a panel discussion with Cowen’s Cannabis Analyst, Vivien Azer, on December 7th. Company management will also host one-on-one institutional investor meetings.

ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Investor Relations:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Media Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: h.schacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007


