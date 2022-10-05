U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,770.50
    -32.75 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,104.00
    -261.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,543.50
    -97.25 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.00
    -21.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.53
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.70
    -15.80 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    20.34
    -0.75 (-3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9917
    -0.0069 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.45
    -0.65 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1348
    -0.0126 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4600
    +0.2610 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,032.37
    +74.53 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.62
    +8.18 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.90
    -60.56 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

MariMed Opens its First Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Maryland, Will Host a Grand Opening Event with Local Officials

MariMed Inc.
·3 min read
MariMed Inc.
MariMed Inc.

Annapolis-based dispensary will feature full portfolio of MariMed products

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc (CSE: MRMD), (OTCQX: MRMD), (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced the opening of its first dispensary in Maryland. Operated by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Kind Therapeutics USA (“Kind”), the 5,000 square foot, Panacea Wellness-branded dispensary features MariMed’s portfolio of award-winning brands, including Nature’s Heritage craft flower and concentrates, Betty’s Eddies all-natural fruit chews, and Bubby’s Baked soft baked goods. The dispensary is located at 2061 Generals Highway in Annapolis. More information about the dispensary is available at www.panaceawellness.com.

A grand opening celebration for medical patients and local officials will be held at the dispensary on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring remarks from Maryland State Senator Sarah Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel County), Maryland State Senator Brian Feldman (D-Montgomery County), Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley (D), MariMed President Jon Levine, and the Company’s Maryland General Manager Jeff Jones.

“We are proud to serve patients in the Annapolis region with our premium product offerings delivered by our highly trained team,” said MariMed President Jon Levine. “The recent expansion of our state-of-the-art production kitchen in Hagerstown enables us to offer our full portfolio of quality products at a time when the state’s medical cannabis patients are looking for new and innovative offerings. We are particularly optimistic about the future of our business in Maryland as an adult-use referendum is expected to pass in November 2022.”

In addition to Panacea Wellness Annapolis, under state regulations MariMed can own up to three additional dispensaries in Maryland. MariMed also currently owns or manages dispensaries in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Delaware, with additional sites under development in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Ohio. The Company continues to review accretive acquisitions in other legal cannabis states.

With the opening of the dispensary in Annapolis, MariMed is a fully vertical cannabis operator in the state of Maryland. The Company operates a 90,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in Hagerstown. MariMed’s branded cannabis products are distributed to virtually all the approximately 100 dispensaries in the Maryland medical cannabis program.

According to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission, the state generated more than $550 million in medical cannabis sales in 2021, with nearly 150,000 registered medical cannabis patients. According to Cowen Research, with a population of 6.2 million, Maryland’s medical cannabis program boasts some of the highest rates of registered medical consumers, and incidence usage and spending, on a per capita basis, among all legal medical cannabis programs in the United States.

For more information about MariMed, visit www.marimedinc.com.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

For Questions Contact

Investor Relations
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: info@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co


Recommended Stories

  • Catalis Continues to Invest in South Carolina with Acquisition of CSRA Tax Business

    Catalis’ latest acquisition marks the company’s second acquisition in less than one month.

  • Bitcoin Gains Momentum on Fed Pivot Narrative, but Some Banks Anticipate Dollar Rebound

    Bitcoin rose above $20,000 soon before press time, extending Monday's "ISM-induced" gains as dollar continued to lose ground.

  • Tupperware Parties Are Moving Into Target Stores

    The iconic food storage brand will sell its products at Target after decades of relying on in-home living room parties and online channels.

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Stem, Inc. (STEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Stem, Inc. (STEM) closed at $13.52, marking a +1.35% move from the previous day.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Remains Above $19K as Long-Term Holders Stay the Course

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for Oct. 3, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.

  • Commodity-Trading Hedge Funds Are Having a Strong Year

    Some hedge funds that trade raw materials have generated blockbuster returns this year, making them among the major beneficiaries of exceptionally volatile commodity markets.

  • Fed Pivot Trade Sparks Again as Bonds Rally, Dollar Weakens

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds and stocks are rallying on hopes that the latest signs of weakness in the US economy will push the Federal Reserve to rethink the aggressive monetary policy tightening that some fear will trigger a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over J

  • Volkswagen brands gear up for listings as Porsche SE begins share acquisition

    Volkswagen brands are preparing for stock market listings as a training exercise, CEO Oliver Blume told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Tuesday, as its largest shareholder began its acquisition of Porsche AG shares. Volkswagen's listing of Porsche last Thursday, floating 12.5% of the sportscar brand on the stock market, prompted speculation of further listings as a means of unlocking value in the group that executives view as strongly undervalued.

  • Ontario Teachers’ Pension Says Bonds Are Getting More Appealing

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Canada’s largest pension funds is boosting its exposure to bonds, citing attractive yields after the worst selloff in a generation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsThe Ontario Tea

  • New Zealand Central Bank Hikes Rates Half a Point for Fifth Straight Time

    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.50% as expected by most economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Kathleen Hays reports on Bloomberg Television with David Ingles and Yvonne Man.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • A Timeline of Elon Musk’s Takeover of Twitter: The Deal Is On

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter users woke up April 4 and found the words “Elon” and “Elon Musk” trending on the site — not because the world’s richest, most-followed businessman had caused a stir with his futuristic companies, but because he’d disclosed a major stake in Twitter Inc.Suddenly, Musk was Twitter’s largest individual shareholder, with more than 9% of the company, and speculation swirled about how he would influence the network’s future. He’d been frequently tweeting ideas for revamping the s

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 6 Key Steps to Financial Planning

    The key to gaining financial security is to set financial goals and keep re-evaluating your progress. Without working toward anything specific, you're likely to spend more than you should without realizing, leaving you vulnerable to life's unexpected moments. Financial planning … Continue reading → The post 2022 Financial Planning Checklist appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • EV Demand Sparks Revival of US Manganese Mining After Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- South32 Ltd. aims to accelerate development of the first new US manganese mine for decades as carmakers rush to secure supply of the metal needed in electric vehicle batteries.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With R

  • Credit Suisse shares bounce 4% higher in early trade

    Shares of Credit Suisse bounced 4% higher in early action, after the Swiss systemically important institution fell as much as 12% on Monday on worries over its financial health. The Swiss bank, which touched a record low on Monday, is nonetheless down 54% this year. Five-year credit default swaps widened on Monday to 325, according to IHS Markit data, a rise of 48% over the last month.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing

    Wall St. rallies

  • Custodian Anchorage Adds to Asia Push With Batch of Institutional Crypto Partners

    Anchorage will be offering digital asset custody services to Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures and Antalpha.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-