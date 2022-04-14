U.S. markets open in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,562.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,228.75
    +7.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.30
    -1.10 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.13
    -1.12 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.70
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    -0.18 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -2.71 (-11.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3117
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.3360
    -0.3520 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,928.36
    +1,043.84 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.74
    +17.10 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,581.09
    +0.29 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 170,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

MariMed Receives Maryland State Approval for Transfer of Ownership of Kind Therapeutics USA

MariMed Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • MRMD
MariMed Inc.
MariMed Inc.

NORWOOD, Mass., April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) (“MariMed” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced that the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission (MMCC) has approved the transfer of 100% of the ownership of Kind Therapeutics U.S.A., LLC (“Kind”), a leading vertically integrated cannabis business to MariMed Inc.

The approval was granted during the MMCC’s Full Commission Meeting on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The parties will now move forward to complete the closing of the transactions previously announced. Upon closing, Kind will become a wholly owned subsidiary of MariMed and its financials will be consolidated with MariMed’s in the Company’s public filings.

Kind operates under its cannabis cultivation and production licenses in its Hagerstown, MD manufacturing plant. It is completing development of a dispensary in Anne Arundel County under its provisional dispensary license. Kind’s cannabis products, including MariMed brands, are distributed to the approximately 100 medical dispensaries in the Maryland medical cannabis program. Maryland’s medical cannabis program has more than 139,000 registered patients and, according to the MMCC, the state receives more than 200 applications for medical cannabis cards every day. Maryland’s medical cannabis program generated more than $500 million in sales in 2021. According to Cowen Research, with a population of 6.2 million, Maryland’s medical cannabis program boasts some of the highest rates of registered medical consumers, incidence usage and spending, on a per capita basis, among all legal medical cannabis programs in the United States. The state legislature recently approved a November 2022 ballot referendum for voters to approve an adult use cannabis program.

About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • Sundial Growers Announces Filing of Annual Report by April 29 and Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reports that the Company's external auditor has advised that it now expects to complete its audit and release its audit opinion and report on the Company's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or before April 29, 2022. The Company expects to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period, an

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Sending TSM Stock Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. TSM stock rose on the news.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Stock values in the tech sector have been crushed recently. But given the long-term trends, that pullback has likely set up some terrific buying opportunities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/13: Delta, JPMorgan, Disney

    This truly is a "best of times, worst of times" moment in the stock market. Today, Delta Air Lines told us that bookings this month have been the best they've ever seen, as consumers are desperate to travel. How should investors make sense these conflicting viewpoints?

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • BlackRock Strategists Say Traders Are Wrong on Fed’s Rate Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from the world’s biggest asset manager are challenging traders betting that the Federal Reserve will raise rates to around 3% next year, saying that policy makers will raise borrowing costs to 2%, but not go much further.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Wells Fargo Beats Profit Estimates but Misses on Revenue. The Stock Is Falling.

    Wells Fargo stock was falling in premarket trading Thursday after the bank reported mixed first-quarter earnings. Wells Fargo stock was down 3.2% to $46.98 in premarket trading. Net interest income at the bank increased 5% in the first quarter due to lower mortgage-backed securities premium amortization, a decrease in long-term debt, and higher loan balances.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Putin prepares to stop propping up Russian markets - live updates

    Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 slips as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Taiwan Semi Stock Rises After Earnings. The Next Quarter Could Be Even Better.

    Continued demand for chips in everything from high-performance computing to cars helps chipmaking giant TSMC beat first-quarter earnings and sales estimates.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?