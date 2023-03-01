U.S. markets closed

MariMed Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

MariMed Inc.
·17 min read
MariMed Inc.
MariMed Inc.

NORWOOD, Mass., March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“I am pleased to report that our fourth quarter revenue grew sequentially and year-over-year as we continued to outperform the industry in all of our key states,” said Jon Levine, Chief Executive Officer. “Headwinds continued to challenge the industry, and the economy impacted consumer spending, yet MariMed delivered strong financial results, including positive cash flows from operations for the third consecutive year. Our balance sheet strength, coupled with our outstanding retail and wholesale operations, high-quality and innovative product portfolio, and exceptional customer service, should fuel accelerated growth in 2023 and beyond.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months and full years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except percentage amounts):

Financial Highlights1

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

35.8

 

 

$

31.0

 

 

$

134.0

 

 

$

121.5

 

GAAP Gross margin

 

44

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

48

%

 

 

55

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

45

%

 

 

50

%

 

 

48

%

 

 

55

%

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

4.8

 

 

$

(6.4

)

 

$

13.6

 

 

$

7.6

 

Non-GAAP Net income

$

5.2

 

 

$

0.1

 

 

$

22.2

 

 

$

21.5

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

4.5

 

 

$

8.3

 

 

$

32.4

 

 

$

42.8

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

13

%

 

 

27

%

 

 

24

%

 

 

35

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the attached schedules.

CONFERENCE CALL

MariMed management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website by clicking the following link: Q422 Earnings Call.

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the fourth quarter, the Company announced the following facets of its strategic growth plan, including:

  • October 5: The opening of its first medical dispensary in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the beginning of the Company's fully vertical operations in that state. The Panacea Wellness dispensary is the eighth retail location across four states that MariMed either owns or manages. MariMed hosted a grand opening ceremony with several local, county, and state dignitaries in attendance to celebrate commencement of operations. In November 2022, voters approved the legalization of adult use sales. MariMed expects to build out its footprint in Maryland to the maximum allowable operations over time.

  • October 25: The evolution of its award-winning and top-selling Betty's Eddies fruit chews line, which was custom formulated to address consumer demand for cannabis edibles that meet specific needs such as sleep aid, relaxation, pain relief, stress relief, heightened libido, and more.

  • December 21: The launch of its limited-edition candy cane flavored vape pens under its InHouse brand, available at select cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts and Maryland, including MariMed’s Panacea Wellness locations in both states. The Company launched InHouse in early 2022 as an option for cannabis consumers seeking high quality, value-priced products.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company announced the following:

  • January 24: The closing of a $35 million senior secured credit facility with a $30 million draw down at close and the ability to draw up to an additional $5 million through June 2023. The facility has a three-year maturity and bears interest at a rate of prime plus 5.75%. Funds will be used for completing the build-out of a new cultivation and processing facility in Illinois and a new processing kitchen in Missouri, expanding the existing cultivation and processing facilities in Massachusetts and Maryland, funding other capital expenditures, and repaying in full the Kind Therapeutics seller notes from the Maryland acquisition, which closed in April 2022, with any remaining balance to be used for acquisitions.

  • February 21: Agreement to acquire the operating assets of Ermont, Inc., a medical licensed, vertical cannabis operator in Massachusetts. The acquisition includes an operational medical dispensary in Quincy, just South of Boston, as well as a co-located cultivation facility, and Community Host Agreements to conduct medical and adult-use retail sales. The Company will apply to the state to allow adult-use sales and will expand the dispensary to accommodate the projected increased traffic. MariMed also plans to repurpose the existing cultivation facility for pheno-hunting, which is currently conducted in New Bedford, MA, thus freeing up much needed canopy for its award-winning Nature's Heritage flower.

2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate cannabis facilities with some of the highest margins and returns in the industry. In 2023, the Company anticipates opening four new dispensaries; one each in Ohio and Illinois, and two in Massachusetts.

The Company also anticipates opening new wholesale facilities in both Illinois and Missouri. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are projected to grow over the course of the year as these new facilities become operational. MariMed anticipates significant increases to its headcount in 2023 ahead of these new and expanded assets coming online.

The Company’s financial guidance is in part dependent on factors that it cannot control, such as the timing of regulatory approvals for facility openings, supply chain availability related to the build out of these facilities and hiring and retaining new employees. MariMed’s fiscal 2023 outlook is currently as follows:

  • Revenue of $150+ million

  • Gross margin in line with full year 2022

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $35+ million

  • Capital expenditures of $30 million

“In 2022, we reported double-digit revenue growth for the fifth consecutive year, and positive Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the twelfth consecutive quarter. MariMed remains one of the only MSOs with both positive net income and cash flow from operations,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer. “It is a very exciting time to be a part of MariMed and we look forward to accelerating our revenue growth as our six new and two expanded state-of-the-art facilities are completed over the course of 2023.”

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

MariMed’s management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, and making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods. The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP Gross margin, Non-GAAP Net income (loss), Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA margin and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as supplements to Revenue, Gross margin, Net income (loss) and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, and when planning and forecasting future periods, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

  • interest income and interest expense;

  • income taxes;

  • depreciation of fixed assets;

  • amortization of acquired intangible assets;

  • Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

  • stock-based compensation;

  • legal settlements;

  • acquisition-related and other;

  • other income and other expense;

  • and discontinued operations.

For further information, please refer to the publicly available financial filings available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR website.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties.   All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2023, anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.   Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions.   Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict.   Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations.   These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.   In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

MariMed Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,737

 

 

$

29,683

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

4,157

 

 

 

1,666

 

Deferred rents receivable

 

704

 

 

 

1,678

 

Note receivable, current portion

 

2,637

 

 

 

127

 

Inventory

 

19,477

 

 

 

9,768

 

Investments, current

 

123

 

 

 

251

 

Due from related parties

 

29

 

 

 

 

Other current assets

 

7,282

 

 

 

1,440

 

Total current assets

 

44,146

 

 

 

44,613

 

Property and equipment, net

 

71,641

 

 

 

62,150

 

Intangible assets, net

 

14,201

 

 

 

162

 

Goodwill

 

8,079

 

 

 

2,068

 

Note receivable, net of current

 

7,467

 

 

 

8,987

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,931

 

 

 

5,081

 

Finance right-of-use assets

 

713

 

 

 

46

 

Other assets

 

1,024

 

 

 

98

 

Total assets

$

152,202

 

 

$

123,205

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Mortgages and notes payable, current portion

$

3,774

 

 

$

1,410

 

Accounts payable

 

6,626

 

 

 

5,099

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

3,091

 

 

 

3,149

 

Income taxes payable

 

11,489

 

 

 

16,467

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

1,273

 

 

 

1,071

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

237

 

 

 

27

 

Total current liabilities

 

26,490

 

 

 

27,223

 

Mortgages and notes payable, net of current

 

25,943

 

 

 

17,262

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

 

4,173

 

 

 

4,574

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current

 

461

 

 

 

22

 

Other liabilities

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

Total liabilities

 

57,167

 

 

 

49,181

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity:

 

 

 

Series B convertible preferred stock

 

14,725

 

 

 

14,725

 

Series C convertible preferred stock

 

23,000

 

 

 

23,000

 

Total mezzanine equity

 

37,725

 

 

 

37,725

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

341

 

 

 

334

 

Common stock subscribed but not issued

 

39

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

142,365

 

 

 

134,920

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(83,924

)

 

 

(97,392

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

(1,511

)

 

 

(1,563

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

57,310

 

 

 

36,299

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity

$

152,202

 

 

$

123,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MariMed Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

35,830

 

 

$

31,044

 

 

$

134,010

 

 

$

121,464

 

Cost of revenue

 

20,018

 

 

 

15,554

 

 

 

70,053

 

 

 

55,201

 

Gross profit

 

15,812

 

 

 

15,490

 

 

 

63,957

 

 

 

66,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

44.1

%

 

 

49.9

%

 

 

47.7

%

 

 

54.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

4,234

 

 

 

3,086

 

 

 

14,404

 

 

 

8,352

 

Marketing and promotion

 

882

 

 

 

567

 

 

 

3,736

 

 

 

1,625

 

General and administrative

 

3,845

 

 

 

10,627

 

 

 

20,735

 

 

 

27,561

 

Acquisition-related and other

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

 

Bad debt

 

3,698

 

 

 

7

 

 

 

3,752

 

 

 

1,862

 

Total operating expenses

 

12,723

 

 

 

14,287

 

 

 

43,588

 

 

 

39,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

3,089

 

 

 

1,203

 

 

 

20,369

 

 

 

26,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(422

)

 

 

(279

)

 

 

(1,693

)

 

 

(2,356

)

Interest income

 

239

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

959

 

 

 

109

 

Other expense, net

 

(151

)

 

 

(169

)

 

 

(127

)

 

 

(800

)

Total interest and other expense, net

 

(334

)

 

 

(435

)

 

 

(861

)

 

 

(3,047

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

2,755

 

 

 

768

 

 

 

19,508

 

 

 

23,816

 

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

 

(2,000

)

 

 

7,166

 

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

16,192

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

4,755

 

 

 

(6,398

)

 

 

13,614

 

 

 

7,624

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

4

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

399

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

4,751

 

 

$

(6,508

)

 

$

13,468

 

 

$

7,225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.02

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

339,436

 

 

 

341,016

 

 

 

337,697

 

 

 

326,467

 

Diluted

 

381,858

 

 

 

341,016

 

 

 

380,289

 

 

 

372,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MariMed Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

13,468

 

 

$

7,225

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

146

 

 

 

399

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

3,432

 

 

 

2,098

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,282

 

 

 

690

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,338

 

 

 

13,440

 

Amortization of standalone warrant issuances

 

 

 

 

776

 

Amortization of warrants attached to debt

 

 

 

 

539

 

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature

 

 

 

 

177

 

Amortization of original issue discount

 

 

 

 

52

 

Bad debt expense

 

3,752

 

 

 

1,862

 

Obligations settled with common stock

 

696

 

 

 

1,108

 

Loss on obligations settled with equity

 

 

 

 

3

 

Gain on sale of investment

 

 

 

 

(309

)

Loss on changes in fair value of investments

 

1,082

 

 

 

1,107

 

Other investment income

 

(954

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(6,902

)

 

 

(4,697

)

Deferred rents receivable

 

132

 

 

 

262

 

Inventory

 

(5,383

)

 

 

(2,937

)

Other current assets

 

(5,219

)

 

 

(868

)

Other assets

 

(126

)

 

 

(17

)

Accounts payable

 

1,027

 

 

 

105

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

(482

)

 

 

(732

)

Income taxes payable

 

(4,978

)

 

 

15,572

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

7,311

 

 

 

35,855

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(12,140

)

 

 

(17,874

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(12,847

)

 

 

 

Advances toward future business acquisitions

 

(800

)

 

 

 

Acquisition of interest in subsidiary

 

 

 

 

(10

)

Purchases of cannabis licenses

 

(601

)

 

 

(692

)

Proceeds from sale of investment

 

 

 

 

1,475

 

Proceeds from notes receivable

 

173

 

 

 

477

 

Due from related parties

 

(29

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(26,244

)

 

 

(16,624

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

23,000

 

Equity issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(387

)

Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes

 

 

 

 

35

 

Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes

 

(1,537

)

 

 

(16,424

)

Proceeds from mortgages

 

3,000

 

 

 

2,700

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

10

 

 

 

39

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

93

 

Repayment of loans from related parties

 

 

 

 

(1,158

)

Principal payments of finance leases

 

(227

)

 

 

(35

)

Redemption of minority interests

 

(2,000

)

 

 

 

Distributions

 

(259

)

 

 

(410

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(1,013

)

 

 

7,453

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase to cash and cash equivalents

 

(19,946

)

 

 

26,684

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

29,683

 

 

 

2,999

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$

9,737

 

 

$

29,683

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

$

4,755

 

 

$

(6,398

)

 

$

13,614

 

 

$

7,624

 

Interest expense, net

 

183

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

734

 

 

 

2,247

 

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

(2,000

)

 

 

7,166

 

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

16,192

 

Depreciation

 

963

 

 

 

599

 

 

 

3,432

 

 

 

2,098

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

428

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

1,282

 

 

 

690

 

EBITDA

 

4,329

 

 

 

1,805

 

 

 

24,956

 

 

 

28,851

 

Stock-based compensation

 

(58

)

 

 

6,288

 

 

 

6,338

 

 

 

13,440

 

Settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(266

)

Acquisition-related and other

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

 

Other expense, net

 

151

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

127

 

 

 

800

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,486

 

 

$

8,262

 

 

$

32,382

 

 

$

42,825

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

 

13.3

%

 

 

(20.6

%)

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

6.3

%

Interest expense, net

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

1.8

%

Income tax (benefit) provision

 

(5.6

%)

 

 

23.0

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

13.4

%

Depreciation

 

2.7

%

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

1.7

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1.2

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

0.6

%

EBITDA margin

 

12.1

%

 

 

5.8

%

 

 

18.6

%

 

 

23.8

%

Stock-based compensation

 

(0.2

%)

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

11.0

%

Settlement of litigation

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

(0.2

%)

Acquisition-related and other

 

0.2

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

%

Other expense, net

 

0.4

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

0.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

12.5

%

 

 

26.6

%

 

 

24.2

%

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP Gross margin

44.1

%

 

49.9

%

 

47.7

%

 

54.6

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.5

%

 

%

 

0.4

%

 

%

Non-GAAP Gross margin

44.6

%

 

49.9

%

 

48.1

%

 

54.6

%


 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

GAAP Net income (loss)

 

4,755

 

 

 

(6,398

)

 

 

13,614

 

 

 

7,624

 

Stock-based compensation

$

(58

)

 

$

6,288

 

 

$

6,338

 

 

$

13,440

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

428

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

1,282

 

 

 

690

 

Settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(266

)

Acquisition-related and other

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

961

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Net income

 

5,189

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

22,195

 

 

 

21,488

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Year ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Product revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue - retail

$

24,715

 

 

$

22,897

 

 

$

92,836

 

 

$

82,127

 

Product revenue - wholesale

 

9,836

 

 

 

5,583

 

 

 

32,865

 

 

 

26,119

 

Total product revenue

 

34,551

 

 

 

28,480

 

 

 

125,701

 

 

 

108,246

 

Other revenue

 

1,279

 

 

 

2,564

 

 

 

8,309

 

 

 

13,218

 

Total revenue

$

35,830

 

 

$

31,044

 

 

$

134,010

 

 

$

121,464

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


