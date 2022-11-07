MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“I am pleased to report we grew revenue both year-over-year and sequentially, despite continued headwinds facing the entire industry,” said Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer. “MariMed continues to outperform these industry dynamics on the strength of our outstanding retail and wholesale operations, high quality and innovative product mix, and exceptional customer service.”
Financial Highlights1
The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except percentage amounts):
Three months ended
2022
2021
Revenue
$
33.9
$
33.2
Gross margin
48
%
55
%
GAAP Net income
$
2.7
$
2.1
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$
8.6
$
12.6
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin
25
%
38
%
1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the attached schedules.
THIRD QUARTER OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
During the third quarter, the Company announced the following facets of its strategic growth plan, including:
July 18: The approval of its expanded state-of-the-art kitchen in Maryland. The nearly ten-fold expansion allows the Company to produce all its award-winning branded products including Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked baked goods, K Fusion chewable tablets, and Vibations High + Energy powdered drink mixes. The Company also introduced a line of gummies in the Maryland medical cannabis market, under the In-House brand.
August 4: The launch of its new Betty’s Eddies ice cream in partnership with Boston-based Emack & Bolio’s® ice cream company. Betty’s Eddies ice cream is currently available in select cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts.
August 8: The acquisition of a conditional dispensary license in central eastern Illinois close to the Indiana border. Once open, it will mark the fifth Thrive branded dispensary the Company owns and operates in Illinois. MariMed currently owns and operates four adult-use dispensaries in Anna, Harrisburg, Metropolis, and Mt. Vernon.
August 30: The launch of its Nature's Heritage "LIVE Flower," the freshest cannabis available. The unparalleled freshness is made possible through MariMed's proprietary FreshCure curing process, which delivers buds that are bigger and brighter than conventional flower, bursting with more vibrant colors and stronger aromas while delivering a smoother smoke.
September 12: The agreement to develop and manage a state-of-the-art production kitchen to manufacture and wholesale its award winning branded products in Missouri. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall, and the Company expects its branded products will be available on the wholesale market before adult-use sales commence.
September 13: The agreement with 42 Degrees, a Michigan licensed cannabis producer and distributor, to manufacture and distribute MariMed’s award-winning brands and products throughout the state. 42 Degrees currently wholesales products into 340 dispensaries, representing approximately 75 percent of the operating dispensaries in Michigan.
OTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company announced the following business developments:
October 5: The opening of its first medical dispensary in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the beginning of the Company's fully vertical operations in that state. The Panacea Wellness dispensary is the eighth retail location across four states that MariMed either owns or manages. MariMed hosted a grand opening ceremony with several local, county, and state dignitaries in attendance to celebrate commencement of operations. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall and MariMed expects to build out its footprint in Maryland to include the maximum allowable four dispensaries over time.
October 25: The evolution of its award-winning and top-selling Betty's Eddies fruit chews line to address consumer demand for cannabis edibles that meet specific needs. Each new or improved chew has been custom formulated to help aid sleep, relaxation, pain relief, heightened libido, and more.
"We remain bullish for continued revenue and earnings growth,” said Jon Levine, President. “Fueling our confidence are several new and expanded assets in our existing markets that will come online in 2023. Additionally, we look forward to our entry next year into additional high-growth cannabis markets, including Ohio, Missouri, and Michigan.”
2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate some of the best cannabis facilities with some of the highest margins and returns in the cannabis industry. Due to continued regulatory delays with opening dispensaries, the Company's guidance for full year 2022 has been revised and is as follows:
Revenue of $132 million to $135 million.
Gross margin of 48% to 49%.
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $35 million.
Capital expenditures of $16 million to $17 million.
“Our financial results remain some of the best in the industry, as we have improved gross margins and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA for the eleventh consecutive quarter,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer. “Our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations in this challenging macro environment is a testament to the outstanding asset base that MariMed has developed and maintained.”
DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as a supplement to Revenue, Gross margin, and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.
As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.
Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:
interest income and interest expense;
income taxes;
depreciation of fixed assets;
amortization of acquired intangible assets;
Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;
stock-based compensation;
legal settlements;
acquisition-related and other;
other income and other expense;
and discontinued operations.
For further information, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, on the SEC’s Edgar website in the U.S., or on the Canadian securities regulatory authorities’ SEDAR website in Canada.
ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.
MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,113
$
29,683
Accounts receivable, net
6,560
1,666
Deferred rents receivable
725
1,678
Notes receivable, current portion
134
127
Inventory
18,309
9,768
Investments, current
274
251
Other current assets
3,768
1,440
Total current assets
40,883
44,613
Property and equipment, net
70,396
62,150
Intangible assets, net
9,469
162
Goodwill
8,079
2,068
Notes receivable, net of current
9,160
8,987
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,954
5,081
Finance lease right-of-use assets
747
46
Other assets
1,010
98
Total assets
$
144,698
$
123,205
Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Mortgages and notes payable, current portion
$
2,825
$
1,410
Accounts payable
7,973
5,099
Accrued expenses and other
3,265
3,149
Income taxes payable
11,663
16,467
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
1,284
1,071
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
241
27
Total current liabilities
27,251
27,223
Mortgages and notes payable, net of current
23,048
17,262
Operating lease liabilities, net of current
4,214
4,574
Finance lease liabilities, net of current
483
22
Other liabilities
100
100
Total liabilities
55,096
49,181
Commitments and contingencies
Mezzanine equity:
Series B convertible preferred stock
14,725
14,725
Series C convertible preferred stock
23,000
23,000
Total mezzanine equity
37,725
37,725
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
339
334
Common stock subscribed but not issued
41
—
Additional paid-in capital
141,652
134,920
Accumulated deficit
(88,675
)
(97,392
)
Noncontrolling interests
(1,480
)
(1,563
)
Total stockholders’ equity
51,877
36,299
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity
$
144,698
$
123,205
MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
33,912
$
33,208
$
98,180
$
90,420
Cost of revenue
17,748
15,027
50,035
39,647
Gross profit
16,164
18,181
48,145
50,773
Gross margin
47.7
%
54.7
%
49.0
%
56.2
%
Operating expenses:
Personnel
3,746
1,481
10,170
5,266
Marketing and promotion
1,402
563
2,854
1,058
General and administrative
5,097
9,481
16,890
16,934
Acquisition-related and other
143
—
897
—
Bad debt
40
36
54
1,855
Total operating expenses
10,428
11,561
30,865
25,113
Income from operations
5,736
6,620
17,280
25,660
Interest and other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(518
)
(300
)
(1,271
)
(2,077
)
Interest income
239
26
720
96
Other (expense) income, net
(251
)
(214
)
24
(631
)
Total interest and other expense
(530
)
(488
)
(527
)
(2,612
)
Income before income taxes
5,206
6,132
16,753
23,048
Provision for income taxes
2,484
4,009
7,894
9,026
Net income
2,722
2,123
8,859
14,022
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
16
103
142
289
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
2,706
$
2,020
$
8,717
$
13,733
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
0.04
Diluted
$
0.01
$
0.01
$
0.02
$
0.04
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
339,025
329,454
337,111
324,340
Diluted
381,071
378,934
379,868
370,204
MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine months ended
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
8,717
$
13,733
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
142
289
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
2,469
1,499
Amortization of intangible assets
854
518
Stock-based compensation
6,396
7,152
Amortization of standalone warrant issuances
—
776
Amortization of warrants attached to debt
—
539
Amortization of beneficial conversion feature
—
177
Amortization of original issue discount
—
52
Bad debt expense
54
1,855
Obligations settled with common stock
637
375
Loss on obligations settled with equity
—
3
Gain on sale of investment
—
(309
)
Loss on changes in fair value of investments
930
937
Other investment income
(954
)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(4,856
)
(3,886
)
Deferred rents receivable
111
192
Inventory
(4,215
)
(4,163
)
Other current assets
(1,973
)
(1,641
)
Other assets
(113
)
(17
)
Accounts payable
2,372
2,098
Accrued expenses and other
(193
)
8,069
Income taxes payable
(4,804
)
—
Net cash provided by operating activities
5,574
28,248
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(9,985
)
(14,649
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(12,746
)
—
Advances toward future business acquisitions
(800
)
—
Purchases of cannabis licenses
(330
)
(638
)
Proceeds from sale of investment
—
1,475
Proceeds from notes receivable
130
407
Net cash used in investing activities
(23,731
)
(13,405
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
—
23,000
Equity issuance costs
—
(387
)
Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes
—
35
Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes
(1,033
)
(16,248
)
Proceeds from mortgages
3,000
2,700
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
10
31
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
—
93
Repayment of loans from related parties
—
(1,158
)
Principal payments of finance leases
(166
)
(26
)
Redemption of minority interests
(2,000
)
—
Distributions
(224
)
(301
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(413
)
7,739
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(18,570
)
22,582
Cash and equivalents, beginning of year
29,683
2,999
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
11,113
$
25,581
MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
GAAP Net income
$
2,722
$
2,123
$
8,859
$
14,022
Interest expense, net
279
274
551
1,981
Income tax provision
2,484
4,009
7,894
9,026
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
917
536
2,469
1,499
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
429
172
854
518
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)
6,831
7,114
20,627
27,046
Stock-based compensation
1,372
5,552
6,396
7,152
Settlement of litigation
—
(266
)
—
(266
)
Acquisition-related and other
143
—
897
—
Other expense (income), net
251
214
(24
)
631
Adjusted EBITDA
$
8,597
$
12,614
$
27,896
$
34,563
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)
GAAP Net income
8.0
%
6.4
%
9.0
%
15.5
%
Interest expense, net
0.8
%
0.8
%
0.6
%
2.2
%
Income tax provision
7.3
%
12.1
%
8.0
%
9.9
%
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
2.7
%
1.6
%
2.5
%
1.7
%
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1.3
%
0.5
%
0.9
%
0.6
%
EBITDA margin
20.1
%
21.4
%
21.0
%
29.9
%
Stock-based compensation
4.1
%
16.8
%
6.5
%
7.9
%
Settlement of litigation
—
%
(0.8
%)
0.9
%
(0.3
%)
Acquisition-related and other
0.4
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Other expense (income), net
0.8
%
0.6
%
—
%
0.7
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
25.4
%
38.0
%
28.4
%
38.2
%
MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Product revenue:
Product revenue - retail
23,593
23,454
68,121
59,230
Product revenue - wholesale
9,009
6,633
23,029
20,536
Total product revenue
32,602
30,087
91,150
79,766
Other revenue
1,310
3,121
7,030
10,654
Total revenue
$
33,912
$
33,208
$
98,180
$
90,420