MariMed Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

MariMed Inc.
·15 min read
MariMed Inc.
MariMed Inc.

NORWOOD, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“I am pleased to report we grew revenue both year-over-year and sequentially, despite continued headwinds facing the entire industry,” said Bob Fireman, Chief Executive Officer. “MariMed continues to outperform these industry dynamics on the strength of our outstanding retail and wholesale operations, high quality and innovative product mix, and exceptional customer service.”

Financial Highlights1

The following table summarizes the consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in millions, except percentage amounts):

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue

$

33.9

 

 

$

33.2

 

Gross margin

 

48

%

 

 

55

%

GAAP Net income

$

2.7

 

 

$

2.1

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

$

8.6

 

 

$

12.6

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

25

%

 

 

38

%

1 See the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled “Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the attached schedules.

CONFERENCE CALL
MariMed management will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call may be accessed through MariMed’s Investor Relations website by clicking the following link: MariMed Q322 Earnings Webcast.

THIRD QUARTER OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the third quarter, the Company announced the following facets of its strategic growth plan, including:

  • July 18: The approval of its expanded state-of-the-art kitchen in Maryland. The nearly ten-fold expansion allows the Company to produce all its award-winning branded products including Betty’s Eddies fruit chews, Bubby’s Baked baked goods, K Fusion chewable tablets, and Vibations High + Energy powdered drink mixes. The Company also introduced a line of gummies in the Maryland medical cannabis market, under the In-House brand.

  • August 4: The launch of its new Betty’s Eddies ice cream in partnership with Boston-based Emack & Bolio’s® ice cream company. Betty’s Eddies ice cream is currently available in select cannabis dispensaries in Massachusetts.

  • August 8: The acquisition of a conditional dispensary license in central eastern Illinois close to the Indiana border. Once open, it will mark the fifth Thrive branded dispensary the Company owns and operates in Illinois. MariMed currently owns and operates four adult-use dispensaries in Anna, Harrisburg, Metropolis, and Mt. Vernon.

  • August 30: The launch of its Nature's Heritage "LIVE Flower," the freshest cannabis available. The unparalleled freshness is made possible through MariMed's proprietary FreshCure curing process, which delivers buds that are bigger and brighter than conventional flower, bursting with more vibrant colors and stronger aromas while delivering a smoother smoke.

  • September 12: The agreement to develop and manage a state-of-the-art production kitchen to manufacture and wholesale its award winning branded products in Missouri. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall, and the Company expects its branded products will be available on the wholesale market before adult-use sales commence.

  • September 13: The agreement with 42 Degrees, a Michigan licensed cannabis producer and distributor, to manufacture and distribute MariMed’s award-winning brands and products throughout the state. 42 Degrees currently wholesales products into 340 dispensaries, representing approximately 75 percent of the operating dispensaries in Michigan.

OTHER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company announced the following business developments:

  • October 5: The opening of its first medical dispensary in Annapolis, Maryland, marking the beginning of the Company's fully vertical operations in that state. The Panacea Wellness dispensary is the eighth retail location across four states that MariMed either owns or manages. MariMed hosted a grand opening ceremony with several local, county, and state dignitaries in attendance to celebrate commencement of operations. Voters are expected to approve an adult use measure on the ballot this fall and MariMed expects to build out its footprint in Maryland to include the maximum allowable four dispensaries over time.

  • October 25: The evolution of its award-winning and top-selling Betty's Eddies fruit chews line to address consumer demand for cannabis edibles that meet specific needs. Each new or improved chew has been custom formulated to help aid sleep, relaxation, pain relief, heightened libido, and more.

"We remain bullish for continued revenue and earnings growth,” said Jon Levine, President. “Fueling our confidence are several new and expanded assets in our existing markets that will come online in 2023. Additionally, we look forward to our entry next year into additional high-growth cannabis markets, including Ohio, Missouri, and Michigan.”

2022 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

MariMed remains committed to its proven strategic growth plan and continues to operate some of the best cannabis facilities with some of the highest margins and returns in the cannabis industry. Due to continued regulatory delays with opening dispensaries, the Company's guidance for full year 2022 has been revised and is as follows:

  • Revenue of $132 million to $135 million.

  • Gross margin of 48% to 49%.

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million to $35 million.

  • Capital expenditures of $16 million to $17 million.

“Our financial results remain some of the best in the industry, as we have improved gross margins and delivered positive adjusted EBITDA for the eleventh consecutive quarter,” said Susan Villare, Chief Financial Officer. “Our ability to generate positive cash flow from operations in this challenging macro environment is a testament to the outstanding asset base that MariMed has developed and maintained.”

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company has provided in this release several non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin, as a supplement to Revenue, Gross margin, and other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in reviewing and assessing the performance of the Company, as they provide meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of its operating business performance. In addition, the Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods and for financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes that investors and analysts benefit from considering non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s financial results and its ongoing business, as it allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business. In particular, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is used by many investors and analysts themselves, along with other metrics, to compare financial results across accounting periods and to those of peer companies.

As there are no standardized methods of calculating non-GAAP financial measures, the Company’s calculations may differ from those used by analysts, investors and other companies, even those within the cannabis industry, and therefore may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures used by others.

Management defines non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding the following items:

  • interest income and interest expense;

  • income taxes;

  • depreciation of fixed assets;

  • amortization of acquired intangible assets;

  • Impairment or write-downs of intangible assets;

  • stock-based compensation;

  • legal settlements;

  • acquisition-related and other;

  • other income and other expense;

  • and discontinued operations.

For further information, please refer to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three month period ended September 30, 2022 available on MariMed's Investor Relations website, on the SEC’s Edgar website in the U.S., or on the Canadian securities regulatory authorities’ SEDAR website in Canada.

ABOUT MARIMED
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty’s Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to MariMed Inc. that are based on the beliefs of MariMed Inc.’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events, including consummation of pending transactions, launch of new products, expanded distribution of existing products, obtaining new licenses, estimates and projections of revenue, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and other information about its business, business prospects and strategic growth plan, which are based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this release. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “planned, “estimated,” “preparing,” “potential,” “expected,” “looks” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. None of the content of any of the websites referred to herein (even if a link is provided for your convenience) is incorporated into this release and the Company assumes no responsibility for any of such content.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For More Information Contact:

Investor Relations:
Steve West, Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007

Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co

Company Contact:
Howard Schacter, Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
Phone: (781) 277-0007


MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,113

 

 

$

29,683

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

6,560

 

 

 

1,666

 

Deferred rents receivable

 

725

 

 

 

1,678

 

Notes receivable, current portion

 

134

 

 

 

127

 

Inventory

 

18,309

 

 

 

9,768

 

Investments, current

 

274

 

 

 

251

 

Other current assets

 

3,768

 

 

 

1,440

 

Total current assets

 

40,883

 

 

 

44,613

 

Property and equipment, net

 

70,396

 

 

 

62,150

 

Intangible assets, net

 

9,469

 

 

 

162

 

Goodwill

 

8,079

 

 

 

2,068

 

Notes receivable, net of current

 

9,160

 

 

 

8,987

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,954

 

 

 

5,081

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

747

 

 

 

46

 

Other assets

 

1,010

 

 

 

98

 

Total assets

$

144,698

 

 

$

123,205

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Mortgages and notes payable, current portion

$

2,825

 

 

$

1,410

 

Accounts payable

 

7,973

 

 

 

5,099

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

3,265

 

 

 

3,149

 

Income taxes payable

 

11,663

 

 

 

16,467

 

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 

1,284

 

 

 

1,071

 

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

 

241

 

 

 

27

 

Total current liabilities

 

27,251

 

 

 

27,223

 

Mortgages and notes payable, net of current

 

23,048

 

 

 

17,262

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current

 

4,214

 

 

 

4,574

 

Finance lease liabilities, net of current

 

483

 

 

 

22

 

Other liabilities

 

100

 

 

 

100

 

Total liabilities

 

55,096

 

 

 

49,181

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine equity:

 

 

 

Series B convertible preferred stock

 

14,725

 

 

 

14,725

 

Series C convertible preferred stock

 

23,000

 

 

 

23,000

 

Total mezzanine equity

 

37,725

 

 

 

37,725

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

339

 

 

 

334

 

Common stock subscribed but not issued

 

41

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

141,652

 

 

 

134,920

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(88,675

)

 

 

(97,392

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

(1,480

)

 

 

(1,563

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

51,877

 

 

 

36,299

 

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity

$

144,698

 

 

$

123,205

 


MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

33,912

 

 

$

33,208

 

 

$

98,180

 

 

$

90,420

 

Cost of revenue

 

17,748

 

 

 

15,027

 

 

 

50,035

 

 

 

39,647

 

Gross profit

 

16,164

 

 

 

18,181

 

 

 

48,145

 

 

 

50,773

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

47.7

%

 

 

54.7

%

 

 

49.0

%

 

 

56.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel

 

3,746

 

 

 

1,481

 

 

 

10,170

 

 

 

5,266

 

Marketing and promotion

 

1,402

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

2,854

 

 

 

1,058

 

General and administrative

 

5,097

 

 

 

9,481

 

 

 

16,890

 

 

 

16,934

 

Acquisition-related and other

 

143

 

 

 

 

 

 

897

 

 

 

 

Bad debt

 

40

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

1,855

 

Total operating expenses

 

10,428

 

 

 

11,561

 

 

 

30,865

 

 

 

25,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

5,736

 

 

 

6,620

 

 

 

17,280

 

 

 

25,660

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(518

)

 

 

(300

)

 

 

(1,271

)

 

 

(2,077

)

Interest income

 

239

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

720

 

 

 

96

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(251

)

 

 

(214

)

 

 

24

 

 

 

(631

)

Total interest and other expense

 

(530

)

 

 

(488

)

 

 

(527

)

 

 

(2,612

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

5,206

 

 

 

6,132

 

 

 

16,753

 

 

 

23,048

 

Provision for income taxes

 

2,484

 

 

 

4,009

 

 

 

7,894

 

 

 

9,026

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

2,722

 

 

 

2,123

 

 

 

8,859

 

 

 

14,022

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

16

 

 

 

103

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

289

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

2,706

 

 

$

2,020

 

 

$

8,717

 

 

$

13,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.03

 

 

$

0.04

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

339,025

 

 

 

329,454

 

 

 

337,111

 

 

 

324,340

 

Diluted

 

381,071

 

 

 

378,934

 

 

 

379,868

 

 

 

370,204

 


MariMed Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

8,717

 

 

$

13,733

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

142

 

 

 

289

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

2,469

 

 

 

1,499

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

854

 

 

 

518

 

Stock-based compensation

 

6,396

 

 

 

7,152

 

Amortization of standalone warrant issuances

 

 

 

 

776

 

Amortization of warrants attached to debt

 

 

 

 

539

 

Amortization of beneficial conversion feature

 

 

 

 

177

 

Amortization of original issue discount

 

 

 

 

52

 

Bad debt expense

 

54

 

 

 

1,855

 

Obligations settled with common stock

 

637

 

 

 

375

 

Loss on obligations settled with equity

 

 

 

 

3

 

Gain on sale of investment

 

 

 

 

(309

)

Loss on changes in fair value of investments

 

930

 

 

 

937

 

Other investment income

 

(954

)

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(4,856

)

 

 

(3,886

)

Deferred rents receivable

 

111

 

 

 

192

 

Inventory

 

(4,215

)

 

 

(4,163

)

Other current assets

 

(1,973

)

 

 

(1,641

)

Other assets

 

(113

)

 

 

(17

)

Accounts payable

 

2,372

 

 

 

2,098

 

Accrued expenses and other

 

(193

)

 

 

8,069

 

Income taxes payable

 

(4,804

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

5,574

 

 

 

28,248

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(9,985

)

 

 

(14,649

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(12,746

)

 

 

 

Advances toward future business acquisitions

 

(800

)

 

 

 

Purchases of cannabis licenses

 

(330

)

 

 

(638

)

Proceeds from sale of investment

 

 

 

 

1,475

 

Proceeds from notes receivable

 

130

 

 

 

407

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(23,731

)

 

 

(13,405

)

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock

 

 

 

 

23,000

 

Equity issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(387

)

Proceeds from issuance of promissory notes

 

 

 

 

35

 

Principal payments of mortgages and promissory notes

 

(1,033

)

 

 

(16,248

)

Proceeds from mortgages

 

3,000

 

 

 

2,700

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

10

 

 

 

31

 

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

 

 

 

 

93

 

Repayment of loans from related parties

 

 

 

 

(1,158

)

Principal payments of finance leases

 

(166

)

 

 

(26

)

Redemption of minority interests

 

(2,000

)

 

 

 

Distributions

 

(224

)

 

 

(301

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(413

)

 

 

7,739

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(18,570

)

 

 

22,582

 

Cash and equivalents, beginning of year

 

29,683

 

 

 

2,999

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

11,113

 

 

$

25,581

 


MariMed Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income

$

2,722

 

 

$

2,123

 

 

$

8,859

 

 

$

14,022

 

Interest expense, net

 

279

 

 

 

274

 

 

 

551

 

 

 

1,981

 

Income tax provision

 

2,484

 

 

 

4,009

 

 

 

7,894

 

 

 

9,026

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

917

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

2,469

 

 

 

1,499

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

429

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

854

 

 

 

518

 

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)

 

6,831

 

 

 

7,114

 

 

 

20,627

 

 

 

27,046

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,372

 

 

 

5,552

 

 

 

6,396

 

 

 

7,152

 

Settlement of litigation

 

 

 

 

(266

)

 

 

 

 

 

(266

)

Acquisition-related and other

 

143

 

 

 

 

 

 

897

 

 

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

251

 

 

 

214

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

631

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

8,597

 

 

$

12,614

 

 

$

27,896

 

 

$

34,563

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net income

 

8.0

%

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

15.5

%

Interest expense, net

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

2.2

%

Income tax provision

 

7.3

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

8.0

%

 

 

9.9

%

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

2.7

%

 

 

1.6

%

 

 

2.5

%

 

 

1.7

%

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1.3

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

0.6

%

EBITDA margin

 

20.1

%

 

 

21.4

%

 

 

21.0

%

 

 

29.9

%

Stock-based compensation

 

4.1

%

 

 

16.8

%

 

 

6.5

%

 

 

7.9

%

Settlement of litigation

 

%

 

 

(0.8

%)

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

(0.3

%)

Acquisition-related and other

 

0.4

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

 

 

%

Other expense (income), net

 

0.8

%

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

%

 

 

0.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

25.4

%

 

 

38.0

%

 

 

28.4

%

 

 

38.2

%


MariMed Inc.
Supplemental Information
Revenue Components
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Product revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue - retail

 

23,593

 

 

23,454

 

 

68,121

 

 

59,230

Product revenue - wholesale

 

9,009

 

 

6,633

 

 

23,029

 

 

20,536

Total product revenue

 

32,602

 

 

30,087

 

 

91,150

 

 

79,766

Other revenue

 

1,310

 

 

3,121

 

 

7,030

 

 

10,654

Total revenue

$

33,912

 

$

33,208

 

$

98,180

 

$

90,420


