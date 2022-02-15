U.S. markets open in 8 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,390.50
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,405.00
    -66.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,256.25
    +3.25 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.60
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.95
    -0.51 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.70
    +11.30 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.33
    +0.97 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3320
    -0.2180 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,619.03
    +1,810.41 (+4.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.48
    +41.27 (+4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.59
    -129.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,833.08
    -246.51 (-0.91%)
     

Marimekko’s Board of Directors has decided that a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share be paid for 2020, and proposes to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 1.60 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share be paid for 2021

Marimekko Oyj
·4 min read
Marimekko Oyj
Marimekko Oyj

Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information 15 February 2022 at 7.45 a.m.

Marimekko’s Board of Directors has decided that a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share be paid for 2020, and proposes to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 1.60 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share be paid for 2021

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors of Marimekko has decided that a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share will be paid for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid in one instalment to a shareholder who is registered on the dividend payout record date of 17 February 2022 in the company’s Shareholder Register held by Euroclear Finland Ltd on behalf of the Board of Directors of Marimekko Corporation. The dividend payout date is 24 February 2022.

At the same time, the Board decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 12 April 2022 that for the financial year 1 January–31 December 2021, a regular dividend of EUR 1.60 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share be paid. The Board proposes 14 April 2022 as the dividend payout record date and 25 April 2022 as the dividend payout date.

”While Marimekko’s result in 2020 was very good, there were still significant uncertainties related to the development of both the coronavirus pandemic as well as that of the general economic situation. Therefore, the AGM of Marimekko postponed the decision on dividend for 2020. In 2021, the coronavirus pandemic started to become part of the day-to-day operations of companies. Marimekko’s excellent result development also during the past year shows that the company has succeeded in finding functioning ways to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic situation. A steady dividend policy has been our promise to our shareholders, and we want to keep this promise. Marimekko’s balance sheet is in good shape and the company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio is very low, so we have now decided to pay a dividend for 2020, says Mika Ihamuotila, Chair of the Board of Marimekko.

”At the same time, the Board has decided to propose to the AGM that a regular dividend of EUR 1.60 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share be paid for 2021. In its strategy, Marimekko has set a goal to achieve markedly stronger profitable growth than before. As the company’s business model and its strategy of profitable growth does not require significant capital, and our financial position is strong, the Board believes that it is warranted to pay an extraordinary dividend to the shareholders.”

Dividend for 2020

Marimekko’s AGM on 14 April 2021 authorized the Board to decide on the payment of a maximum dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in one or several instalments at a later stage. In accordance with the authorization, the Board has today decided that a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share will be paid for 2020.

According to the company’s long-term financial goals, Marimekko intends to pay a yearly dividend, with the percentage of earnings per share allocated to dividends being at least 50%. The dividend to be paid now represents 58% of comparable earnings per share for 2020, which amounted to EUR 1.72. In 2019, comparable earnings per share were EUR 1.61 and the dividend paid for the year was EUR 0.90 per share, equaling to 56% of earnings per share.

The Board estimates that the dividend for 2020 can be paid since, despite the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s financial position is stable. Marimekko’s liquidity is good and, in the view of the Board, the proposed dividend payout does not jeopardize the company’s solvency.

Proposal for the 2021 dividend

Marimekko’s Board of Directors proposes to the AGM on 12 April 2022 that for the financial year 2021, a regular dividend of EUR 1.60 per share and an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share be paid. The Board proposes 14 April 2022 as the dividend payout record date and 25 April 2022 as the dividend payout date.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2020, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 286 million and the company's net sales were EUR 124 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 420 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.9% as of 10:57 a.m. ET on Monday. Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), was getting hit even harder with its stock falling 8.3%. Shares of rival Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sinking 12.24%.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Sea Limited Stock a Buy After It Crashed and Burned on Monday?

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) had a tough day on Monday. Investors learned today that India had plans to ban the company's marquee mobile game -- Free Fire -- along with a number of other apps said to have ties to China, citing security concerns. Given the situation and the tremendous haircut it was given today, is Sea Limited stock a buy?

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Buffett Buys Chevron, Sells Visa and Mastercard in Q4

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought about 9.4 million shares of Chevron in the quarter, boosting its stake to 38 million.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Down By 13% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $140 level.

  • Why Asana Stock Is Soaring Today

    The work management software stock is up roughly 11% over the past month despite bearish pressure for the broader market.

  • Sea Limited stock declines, AMD shares rise amid Xilinx acquisition announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving for companies like Sea Limited and Walmart in midday trading.

  • Elon Musk gave 5 million Tesla shares to charity after teasing possible donation to fight world hunger

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk donated more than 5 million Tesla shares in November, just days after the U.N. World Food Program outlined a plan to potentially use a $6 billion donation from the world's richest man.

  • Seven High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these seven dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Takes Activision Blizzard Stake, Exits Teva

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake in Activision Blizzard Inc., the game giant that has agreed to be acquired by Microsoft Corp., in an investment that would have been valued at $975 million at the end of the year. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between W

  • Shale King Harold Hamm Is Passing Billions to His Heirs Tax-Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Harold Hamm executed one of the largest wealth transfers in U.S. history last week, handing each of his five children a stake worth about $2.3 billion in Continental Resources Inc., the shale drilling company he founded more than 50 years ago.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Betwe

  • Goldman Sachs sees three paths for the S&P 500 —and one would leave stocks nearly 20% lower

    On a tense day for markets with geopolitics shaking up the action, we've got a fresh view from Goldman Sachs on where stocks could end up this year.