Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company’s own shares

Marimekko Corporation
·1 min read
Marimekko Corporation
Marimekko Corporation

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 November 2022 at 7.40 p.m.

Marimekko has completed the acquisition of the company’s own shares

The acquisitions of Marimekko’s own shares, announced on 14 November 2022, have been completed. Marimekko acquired 50,000 own shares through the public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition during the time period from 16 November 2022 to 22 November 2022. The average price per share was approximately EUR 9.0544 and the total amount paid for the shares acquired was EUR 452,721.80.

The total number of shares and votes in Marimekko Corporation is 40,649,170. After the acquisitions, Marimekko holds 77,790 of its own shares, corresponding to approximately 0.19 percent of the total number of the company’s shares.

MARIMEKKO CORPORATION
Corporate Communications


Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com



