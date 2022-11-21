U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.03
    -17.31 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,688.23
    -57.46 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,024.67
    -121.39 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,833.28
    -16.46 (-0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.04
    -1.04 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.90
    -16.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    20.83
    -0.16 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0241
    -0.0079 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8160
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1796
    -0.0100 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1350
    +1.8100 (+1.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,046.45
    -531.98 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    368.82
    -3.54 (-0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 21 November 2022

Marimekko Corporation
·1 min read
Marimekko Corporation
Marimekko Corporation

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 November 2022 at 7.15 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 21 November 2022

On 21 November 2022, Marimekko Corporation (LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009007660) as follows:

Trade date

21 November 2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

MEKKO

Amount

10,500

Average price/share

EUR 9.0236

Total cost

EUR 94,747.80


On 14 November 2022, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2022. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company’s incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. After the disclosed transactions, Marimekko Corporation holds 62,790 of its own shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Marimekko Corporation
EVLI OYJ
Lauri Vehkaluoto

Further information:
Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Even at $80 Oil, These Oil Stocks Are Still Ridiculously Cheap

    Oil prices have continued to cool off after a red-hot run earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This valuation is leading Devon to use some of its oil-fueled cash flows to buy back its cheap stock.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Better Buy: Disney vs. Amazon

    Both companies have suffered steep declines in their stock prices in 2022, potentially offering investors a bargain.

  • Carvana Stock Rout Hits 97% This Year With Used-Car Prices Crumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Online car dealer Carvana Co.’s shares are careening toward an all-time low as investors grow more concerned about the continuing decline in used-vehicle prices.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 Bil

  • Coinbase stock, cryptos continue to sell off following FTX meltdown

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how the FTX collapse continues to apply pressure to global crypto markets.

  • Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she end up at center of FTX collapse?

    The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has led to an increased focus on the role played by Alameda Research and its CEO Caroline Ellison in the firm's implosion.

  • Is Most-Watched Stock QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Qualcomm (QCOM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • If Buffett Likes Taiwan Semiconductor, He'd Love These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett turned heads last week when he invested in a semiconductor stock for the first time, foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM). While the Oracle of Omaha had lots of good reasons to invest in TSMC, there might actually be a greater opportunity in Taiwan Semi's key suppliers, like these three profitable semiconductor equipment stocks. As Taiwan Semiconductor has a highly diverse set of powerful customers, so does Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT).

  • Could Carvana Stock Go to Zero? 2 Red Flags

    Once known for its rapid growth and eye-catching car vending machines, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) was previously a Wall Street darling. Like many stay-at-home-focused companies, Carvana performed well during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Carvana's third-quarter revenue fell 3% year over year to $3.4 billion amid an 8% drop in cars sold (to 102,570).

  • The Safest and Riskiest FAANG Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Shares of all five of these tech giants have fallen a lot in 2022. But their risk levels vary quite a bit.

  • 3 High-Yield Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy Now

    One of the simplest ways of justifying an investment is if a stock's dividend yield is above the risk-free rate. At that point, the passive income will be able to keep up with the return of a Treasury bill, with the added potential upside (and downside) of the equity investment. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) are three high-yield dividend stocks that all have a dividend yield above the risk-free rate.

  • DraftKings Tumbles on Report of Unauthorized Money Withdrawals

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. tumbled on Monday after Action Network reported several instances of unauthorized withdrawals from customer sports-betting accounts. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionShares o

  • Dlocal Stock Drops 50%: Here's What We Know

    Shares of Dlocal (NASDAQ: DLO) plunged over 50% after short seller Muddy Waters issued a lengthy report on the company. Muddy Waters found multiple discrepancies in the payment company's financials. In this episode, Jamie breaks down the facts of this short report, diving into the allegations, Dlocal's response, and what investors should look for moving forward.

  • 5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

    Five companies highlighting this divergence today are Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), Olaplex (NASDAQ: OLPX), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). Generating revenue from ad sales (on The Roku Channel and other streaming channels) and content distribution (revenue sharing from streaming apps on its platform) Roku's vital metric to watch is average revenue per user (ARPU). With traditional TV still receiving an estimated 57% of ad spending as of 2022, Roku should thrive as CTV continues rising in prominence.

  • An Activist Investor Is Going After Alphabet. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

    A big trend in the technology industry this year has been rationalizing expenses and employee layoffs. TCI Fund, a large shareholder of Alphabet stock, recently wrote to its management team in an effort to rein in its employee costs to improve profitability. Does that make Alphabet stock a buy today?

  • 10 Biggest EV Charging Companies In Europe

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 biggest EV charging companies in Europe. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Europe’s EV charging industry, you can go directly to 5 Biggest EV Charging Companies In Europe. Electric vehicles are growing their market share in Europe. According to statistics from ACEA, battery-electric vehicles […]

  • Twitter France Head Quits in Exodus, Says ‘It’s Over’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionDamien Viel, wh