Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17 November 2022

On 17 November 2022, Marimekko Corporation (LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009007660) as follows:

Trade date 17 November 2022 Bourse trade Buy Share MEKKO Amount 10,000 Average price/share EUR 9.1733 Total cost EUR 91,733.00



On 14 November 2022, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2022. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company’s incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. After the disclosed transactions, Marimekko Corporation holds 47,790 of its own shares.



Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.





