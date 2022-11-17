U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,941.16
    -17.63 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,548.24
    -5.59 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.62
    -40.04 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.92
    -24.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.67
    -3.92 (-4.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.40
    -14.40 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    20.97
    -0.55 (-2.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7690
    +0.0770 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1832
    -0.0084 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2530
    +0.7450 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.65
    +61.43 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.21
    +0.78 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.54
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,930.57
    -97.73 (-0.35%)
     

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17 November 2022

Marimekko Corporation
·1 min read
Marimekko Corporation
Marimekko Corporation

Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 November 2022 at 7.30 p.m.

Marimekko Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 17 November 2022

On 17 November 2022, Marimekko Corporation (LEI: 74370053IOY42B9YJ350) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009007660) as follows:

Trade date

17 November 2022

Bourse trade

Buy

Share

MEKKO

Amount

10,000

Average price/share

EUR 9.1733

Total cost

EUR 91,733.00


On 14 November 2022, Marimekko announced that it will start acquiring the company’s own shares based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2022. As per the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting, the acquired shares may be used for the company’s incentive compensation program, be transferred for other purposes or be cancelled. After the disclosed transactions, Marimekko Corporation holds 47,790 of its own shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Marimekko Corporation
EVLI OYJ
Lauri Vehkaluoto

Further information:
Anna Tuominen
Tel. +358 40 5846944
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Krispy Kreme to pay workers over $1 million for ‘widespread’ overtime law violations

    Payments will go to hundreds of doughnut shop workers, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

  • Elexicon Energy Applauds Appointment of Leaders to Electrification and Energy Transition Panel

    In April 2022, the Minister of Energy announced that the government would be bringing together an Electrification and Energy Transition Panel. Today, the province announced its appointments to the panel. Elexicon Energy applauds this selection of diverse leaders; the guidance they will provide on long-term energy planning; and how Ontario can best support electrification to ensure the energy transition continues to ensure reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy.

  • China's BYD expands electric vehicle operation in Brazil

    Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd will start selling two new electric vehicle models in Brazil this month, betting on favorable political and environmental developments in Latin America's largest vehicle market, the company said. "I believe now is the right time politically and environmentally for us to invest in building these new technologies in Brazil," BYD Americas President Stella Li said in an interview during the launch of the two SUV models on Wednesday. "But it will be a very challenging process and we need a government that has an open mind for technology to grow here," Li added.

  • Factbox-From Genesis to Voyager, crypto firms' exposure to FTX is coming to light

    BlockFi and Genesis, two firms with exposure to FTX or its affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research, have suspended customer withdrawals as the market unpacks the extent of FTX's reach. Other crypto firms may be exposed to FTX by having held tokens on the exchange or by owning FTX's native token, FTT, which plunged around 94% last week. Some of FTX's investors have said they are writing their investment down to zero.

  • 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    The accelerated deployment of 5G enhances the prospects of the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry players like Akoustis (AKTS) and RF Industries (RFIL) despite challenging industry conditions.

  • Fisker starts production of its electric Ocean SUV

    Fisker will gradually ramp up production of the electric Ocean SUV, with plans to build around 42,400 units in 2023.

  • Why Lithium Americas, Livent, and Albemarle Stocks Fell Sharply on Tuesday

    Tuesday is turning into a miserable day to own lithium stocks, as shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Livent (NYSE: LTHM), and Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) tumble in response to a negative report on lithium prospects from mining stock analysts at Goldman Sachs. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Lithium Americas shares are down 3.5%, Livent is off 6.2%, and Albemarle is leading the whole sector lower with an 8.4% loss. Let's start with the good news: According to Goldman Sachs, demand growth for lithium over the past few years has been "massive."

  • Nvidia misses on earnings, data center revenue jumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings for Nvidia.

  • Is Silvergate Capital Facing a Bank Run?

    The entire crypto industry has been struggling after the major crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy last week following a liquidity crunch and opening of federal investigations into the actions of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) has been hit particularly hard, with its stock down about 47% since the news about FTX started to break last week. Now there is chatter that Silvergate could be facing a run -- when customers rush to withdraw their deposits because of concerns about the survival of the bank.

  • Why Did Rumble Stock Fall Today?

    Shares of user-generated video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) fell on Wednesday. Whatever the reason, Rumble stock was down 10% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Rumble is seen as an alternative to top-dog YouTube (owned by Alphabet) for content creators looking to escape censorship.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    "I'm only happy when it rains," sang alternative rock band Garbage in the 1990s, and it's fair to say that Cathie Wood feels the same way. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker of Ark Invest is a growth stock investor, but she also seems to be making opportunistic purchases when her holdings go the wrong way. Ark Invest only added to a couple of its position on Wednesday.

  • Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Has Found A Path To Profitability

    Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( NASDAQ:IEP ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...

  • Why Tattooed Chef Stock Crumbled Today

    Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) crumbled on Wednesday after the packaged-food company announced its financial results for the third quarter. In other words, there are more Tattooed Chef products available to consumers than ever, but that's not translating into greater sales. The growth of Tattooed Chef's business hasn't led to greater sales, but it has led to greater expenses.

  • Why Buying Shopify Stock Now Could Be a Genius Move

    Few companies symbolize the rise and fall of tech stocks over the past two years better than Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Shopify has made significant strides over the past two years, even with some stumbles. Shopify's software gives any company the tools to run an online store, including a website, payment processing, and inventory management.

  • Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping: 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist So Far in November

    Cathie Wood kicked off the first two weeks of November with a buying spree. It certainly appears that the co-founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management has been combing through recent third-quarter financial reports in search of beaten-down tech stocks to buy, and some of her picks might surprise you. While other investors have left Roku for dead, Wood has been buying the streaming specialist's stock like there's no tomorrow, adding more than 250,000 shares to her various ETFs over the past two weeks alone.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Suggests He Bet on a Company's Downfall

    Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger continues to celebrate crypto’s demise and cites the famous analogy of the Fed, the party, and the punch bowl

    “They’re supposed to be the one guy at the party that doesn’t hang around the punch bowl getting drunk,” Munger said.

  • Cisco CFO talks earnings, restructuring the business, and M&A strategy

    Cisco CFO Scott Herren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, hybrid work environments and office space use, restructuring plans, M&A strategy, and the outlook for global growth.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital Management?

    Operating in the same industry and offering almost identical yields, here's a closer look at which company is the better high-yield dividend buy today.

  • 3 Reasons Eli Lilly Is an Unstoppable Stock

    Investors shouldn't be overly concerned with the stock's earnings multiple -- a premium is justifiable for this top business.