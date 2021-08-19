Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 August 2021 at 8.15 a.m.

Marimekko’s financial reporting in 2022

Marimekko Corporation’s results for the year 2021 will be released on Tuesday, 15 February 2022 at 8.00 a.m. The Financial Statements 2021 will be published in week 12, at the latest.

The company’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Tuesday, 12 April 2022 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors. An announcement on the resolutions of the meeting will be released after the meeting.

The following interim and half-year reports will be published in 2022:

January to March, on Friday, 13 May 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

January to June, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022 at 8.00 a.m.

January to September, on Wednesday, 2 November 2022 at 8.00 a.m.







