U.S. markets open in 8 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.00
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,608.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,488.75
    -20.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.90
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.46
    +0.45 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9310
    +0.4070 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,807.69
    -196.35 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.28
    -7.75 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,545.81
    -140.59 (-0.51%)
     

Marimekko launches a new experiential store in New York in SoHo

Marimekko Corporation
·2 min read
Marimekko Corporation
Marimekko Corporation

Marimekko Corporation, Press release, 8 December 2022 at 7.00 a.m. EET

Marimekko launches a new experiential store in New York in SoHo

Finnish design house Marimekko returns to New York with a new store and store concept. The brand’s new experiential retail space opens in one of the city’s most central shopping destinations, SoHo, at 97 Wooster Street. Located at the heart of the city, the SoHo area is known especially as the epicenter of international fashion and design brands. The new store celebrates the official opening on 8 December 2022.

North America is one of Marimekko’s key markets and Marimekko approaches its market areas through key cities. New York represents one of the most important cities in the global fashion industry, having a wider impact for building brand awareness and positioning extending also to Europe and Asia. Marimekko announced at the end of 2021 the closure of its New York flagship store following the expiration of the lease and its plans to open a new store in 2022.

The store opening now in New York launches Marimekko’s new, dynamic store concept that embodies the brand’s optimistic and creative lifestyle philosophy. The studio-like and modular spatial concept evolves with different seasonal themes and has been designed to act as a platform for inspiring visual activations and events as well as a creative hub for Marimekko’s community. In the store, inspired by the industrial architecture of Marimekko’s textile printing factory in Helsinki, traditional retail display fixtures have been replaced by carefully selected design gems from different decades and distinct material choices. The product assortment of the store includes fashion, bags and accessories as well as home décor items.

“Marimekko’s new store in New York is an ever-evolving concept that has been designed to be rediscovered over and over again: Marimekko’s collections and their themes come to life in the space through varying visual experiences. Marimekko has always walked its own path in the boundaries between fashion, design, art, and architecture. Continuing this tradition, our new store aims to create a dialogue with New York, its inhabitants and creative culture. Even in the digitalized world, creative and experiential physical retail concepts have an important role as the hearts of brand culture that build awareness, deepen the customer experience and support omnichannel sales,” says Rebekka Bay, Creative Director of Marimekko.

Further information:
Lotta Roitto, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 9 7587 233
lotta.roitto@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

About Marimekko
Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company’s net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. marimekko.com




Recommended Stories

  • Bearish: Analysts Just Cut Their SHS VIVEON AG (ETR:SHWK) Revenue and EPS estimates

    One thing we could say about the analysts on SHS VIVEON AG ( ETR:SHWK ) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a...

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte AG (FRA:B9B)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of BHB Brauholding Bayern-Mitte AG ( FRA:B9B ) by taking...

  • The Returns On Capital At NEXTDC (ASX:NXT) Don't Inspire Confidence

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term...

  • TJ Bamba’s 22 points lead Washington State past Northern Kentucky

    Washington State men's basketball got back to .500 on the season with a 68-47 win over Northern Kentucky. TJ Bamba scored 22 points for the Cougars.

  • Why ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Nigeria restricts ATM withdrawals to $45 per day in push to digital currency

    Nigeria's central bank is restricting cash withdrawals to $45 per day as the country tries to push to wider adoption of digital currencies.

  • India’s Power Giant Will Turn to Nuclear in Climate Goal Chase

    (Bloomberg) -- NTPC Ltd., India’s top power producer, is planning to build a massive nuclear fleet that’ll aid the nation’s push to shift away from coal and curb emissions to hit net-zero by 2070. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterBe Carefu

  • Slowing crypto startup funding may still surpass 2021 record - Pitchbook

    Total funding at crypto startups this year is set to exceed investments in 2021, research firm Pitchbook said on Thursday though the pace of capital deployment is slowing as a series of crypto blowups sapped private equity investment appetite. The amount of capital deployed, however, has trended downwards through this year with only $4.0 billion invested in third quarter, representing a 38.3% quarter-over-quarter decline and the lowest amount since second quarter 2021, Pitchbook said. The collapse of FTX last month was the most shocking in a series of closures of key market players this year including Celsius and Voyager, major tokens terraUSD and Luna that have shaken investment sentiment and wiped out $1.5 trillion in cryptocurrency market capitalization.

  • No. 14 Indiana sinks 11 3-pointers to blow out Nebraska

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Trey Galloway scored a career-high 20 points and Tamar Bates had 19 as No. 14 Indiana routed Nebraska 81-65 on Wednesday night. Galloway, a junior guard making just his second start, hit a career-best four 3s. Bates, a reserve sophomore guard, made a career-high five 3-pointers.

  • Twitter to hike Blue pricing to $11 for iPhone app users -report

    The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said. The lower pricing on the website was also likely to drive more users to that platform as opposed to signing up on their iPhones, the report said. It did not mention whether pricing would change for the Android platform as well.

  • UK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing

    Britain's financial watchdog on Tuesday proposed tougher rules for approving financial promotions after a sharp rise in misleading marketing online. Currently, marketing information can be approved by a firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) without its direct nod. But under the new measures, which are part of a draft financial services and markets bill before the parliament, firms approving the promotions will have to show they have the right expertise.

  • Earn a big cash back bonus with Chase Ink Business Cash and Unlimited cards

    For a limited time, new applicants of the Chase Ink Business Cash card and the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card can earn up to $900 cash back.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • UPDATE 1-Coinbase CEO expects revenue to plunge over 50% on battered crypto prices - tweet

    Coinbase Global Inc's revenue is set to reduce by half this year, the cryptocurrency exchange tweeted on Wednesday, as digital assets reel from a sector-wide rout worsened by a string of high-profile collapses that shattered investor confidence. Cryptocurrencies wiped away nearly $2 trillion from the sector as higher interest rates and exacerbating worries of an economic downturn cratered prices that eliminated key players such as Voyager Digital, Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network. Analysts expect Coinbase's revenue to plunge 75% to $621.5 million in the fourth quarter, according to data from Refinitiv.

  • Boeing Stock Upgraded On New Order Deal Buzz, As This 50-Year Era Ends

    Bank of America upgraded Boeing stock as the Dow aerospace giant reportedly nears a deal with UAL for dozens of 787 Dreamliner jets.

  • Peru Extends Its Steepest Rate Hikes as Inflation Tops Forecasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru extended its steepest-ever series of interest rate increases after inflation topped all forecasts in November, and a political turmoil shakes the country. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterBe Careful, Here Come the Predi

  • Biden Administration Loosens Trump's Clutch on Your 401(k)

    On Tuesday, the Biden administration finalized a series of rules that will make it easier for employers to include so-called impact investment funds in their retirement plans. Specifically, the Department of Labor will no longer ban employers and advisors from … Continue reading → The post Trump Loses His Clutch on Your 401(k) in Department of Labor Ruling appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate

    Ensuring you have enough money socked away for retirement is a difficult task. Calculating exactly how much you'll need in the future - with the moving target of unexpected healthcare costs and the uncertainty of your life expectancy - can … Continue reading → The post What You Need to Know About Retirement Income Replacement Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Cryptocurrency investor losses are being turned into IRS gains — here’s how they’re doing it

    The Internal Revenue Service has been turning up its scrutiny on cryptocurrency investors in recent years, and as that happens, more investors have been turning to the tax code’s rules on investment losses. The latter is a tax planning strategy many crypto investors will have to consider after 2022’s tumble for bitcoin, ethereum and other digital assets — not to mention the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.