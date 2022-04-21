U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Marimekko recycles end-of-life textiles from its own production – cooperation with Rester supports the company's goal of a value chain in line with circular economy

Marimekko Oyj
·3 min read
Marimekko Oyj
Marimekko Oyj

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 21 April 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

Marimekko and Rester Oy have started cooperation in the recycling of end-of-life textiles. From the beginning of 2022, Rester’s recycling facility in Paimio, Finland has been making new textile fibers from the end-of-life textiles of Marimekko’s own production, from the textile printing factory and sewing shop in Helsinki, Finland. Cooperation with Rester supports Marimekko's goal of a value chain in line with circular economy. The company is committed to continuously drive innovation in technologies, materials and business models through collaborations to push the industry forward.

“Our goal is to continuously reduce the amount of waste we generate, and this work starts from the design table. Efforts are made to optimize the recovery and recycling of the waste resulting from production. We are also exploring the possibilities of using the recycled fibers made of our own end-of-life textiles in the manufacture of new products. We believe that, in the future, timeless and sustainable products will be made in balance with the environment, in line with the principles of the circular economy,” says Riika Wikberg, Chief Business Development Officer at Marimekko.

“One of the best things about this collaboration is that we can help our partner achieve its important goal of recycling its end-of-life textiles into a new textile product. For every tonne of fiber produced, the recycling of end-of-life textiles saves on average 525,000 liters of water and 3,700 kilograms of carbon dioxide compared to the production of completely new textile fiber. It is great that circular economy and the ensuing environmental savings are at the heart of both companies' values,” says Henna Knuutila, Rester's Account and Development Manager.

For years, almost 100 percent of the waste generated at Marimekko's textile printing factory and headquarters has been utilized either in energy production or as recycled material, and the company strives to continuously increase the share of waste recycled as material. Recycling of end-of-life textiles is in line with EU regulations requiring the separate collection of textile waste by 2025. In Finland, the separate collection of textile waste will already start at the beginning of 2023.

Rester is a Finnish company offering textile recycling solutions that enable the recycling of business textiles into new textile fibers and high-quality raw materials. In November 2021, the company opened the largest textile recycling plant of Northern Europe in Finland. In Rester's mechanical recycling process companies end-of-life textiles are opened into fibers. Rester’s recycled fiber can be used, for example, in yarns, nonwoven materials such as insulation, acoustic boards and filter fabrics, and composite materials.

Pictures of fiber made from Marimekko’s end-of-life textiles: https://mediabank.marimekko.fi/l/FBC7Gdjdx8kQ


Further information:

Asta Halme, Marimekko Communications
Tel. +358 9 7587 233
asta.halme@marimekko.com

Henna Knuutila, Rester Sales & Customer relationships
Tel. +358 50 547 7266
henna@rester.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

Rester is a leading global forerunner in building textile recovery value chains. Located in Southwest Finland, the company offers textile recycling solutions that can be used to process end-of-life textiles and by-products of manufacturing into recycled fibers and quality raw materials. During the process, the textiles are opened mechanically back into fibers. Rester recovered fiber can be used by a great diversity of sectors to replace virgin raw material. Our customer base consists of businesses that supply us with end-of-life textiles that they no longer need and businesses that use recycled Rester fiber in their production or for their products. Founded in 2019, Rester began its operations in November 2021. Rester’s principal owner is Touchpoint Oy, a manufacturer of ecological workwear. www.rester.fi



