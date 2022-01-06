U.S. markets closed

Marin Software Announces Amazon DSP Integration to Expand Amazon Advertising Solutions

·2 min read
Brands can now access Amazon DSP alongside sponsored ads, through the MarinOne cross-channel ad management platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform (DSP). The integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns - from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads - all within the MarinOne platform.

Amazon DSP enables advertisers to programmatically reach Amazon audiences at scale across Amazon sites and apps as well as leading publisher sites and third-party exchanges. This comprehensive inventory allows brands to connect and engage with new and existing customers with relevant, contextual messages across the consumer journey. Advertisers can choose from multiple formats including display, audio, and Streaming TV ads via Fire TV.

"Amazon is great for the success of Retail brands," said Chris Lien, CEO of Marin Software. "By integrating with Amazon DSP, we can now offer our customers access to a broad new set of formats, placements, and audiences to further their Amazon programs and deliver more return on investment within their eCommerce ad spend."

Marin has helped advertisers manage and optimize over $40 billion in digital advertising spend since 2007. MarinOne provides customers a single platform for paid search and social advertising as well as retail media, marketplace, and shopping campaigns, delivering a cross-channel view of performance.

With the addition of Amazon DSP, MarinOne customers now have a comprehensive suite of reporting, automation, and bidding tools to activate and amplify their entire Amazon Advertising campaign portfolio, both on and off Amazon. Advertisers can also leverage Amazon Attribution to connect upper funnel ad spend across search and social channels with purchases in Amazon's store to capture every conversion.

Visit marinsoftware.com/amazon to learn more about the integration.

About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contact: press@marinsoftware.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marin-software-announces-amazon-dsp-integration-to-expand-amazon-advertising-solutions-301455732.html

SOURCE Marin Software

