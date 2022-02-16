U.S. markets closed

Marin Software Announces TikTok Integration

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MRIN

Marin Software now supports TikTok For Business on cross-channel ad optimization platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced the ability to optimize TikTok ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform. The integration with TikTok's Ad Manager gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their TikTok campaigns through machine learning and automation.

With 1 billion monthly active users globally, TikTok provides brands the opportunity to connect authentically with highly engaged and passionate consumers through the power of shared experience.

The self-serve MarinOne platform unifies industry-leading optimization tools and AI bidding with flexible reporting to help advertisers maximize the reach and impact of their TikTok marketing investment.

Marin has been helping advertisers advance their digital advertising campaigns for almost 15 years and has managed over $40 billion in advertising spend across paid search, social, e-commerce, display, and app advertising.

"TikTok has transformed the way brands interact with audiences with engaging and interactive content and provides advertisers a full-funnel marketing experience from brand awareness to native in-feed engagement and even the opportunity to start cultural trends," said Chris Lien, Marin's Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to integrate our advanced reporting and automated bidding to help advertisers drive growth on this unique marketing channel."

Advertisers can optimize their TikTok campaigns alongside other paid social campaigns as well as paid search, e-commerce, display, and app campaigns to help generate additional demand. Marketers can align their efforts across channels to ensure they are working seamlessly across the customer journey.

Visit marinsoftware.com/feature/tiktok to learn more about the TikTok integration with MarinOne.

About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated's (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world's largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software's technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contact: press@marinsoftware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marin-software-announces-tiktok-integration-301484078.html

SOURCE Marin Software

