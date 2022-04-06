U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Marina Maher Communications Names Olga Fleming Global President of MMC and RXMOSAIC

·4 min read

Promotes Ivette Sanz Osso to Chief Client Experience Officer

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marina Maher Communications (MMC) today announced the appointment of Olga Fleming to global president of MMC and specialist agency RXMOSAIC, effective immediately. Fleming is now responsible for employee engagement, client business and driving growth across both agencies. She reports to MMC founder and global CEO Marina Maher.

Olga Fleming, Global President, MMC &amp; RXMOSAIC
Olga Fleming, Global President, MMC & RXMOSAIC

Fleming has close to three decades of experience leading people and agencies in healthcare, consumer and corporate communications, and helping clients navigate complex and competitive environments to establish brands and build corporate equity. She launched the first immunotherapy ever marketed and is regularly called upon to develop thought leadership platforms for Fortune 500 companies. Fleming also founded and was CEO of Goodfuse, a boutique communications agency within WPP.

"Olga is the perfect choice for this role," observed Maher. "She is both a visionary leader and an accomplished hands-on practitioner with deep experience in healthcare, corporate and consumer. She is a savvy businessperson with an entrepreneurial spirit that's on full display when one looks at her track record of building business and driving growth. And she does it all in a way that builds excitement and trust with employees and clients alike."

"MMC's secret sauce for success has always been its culture and its people," said Fleming. "And I am excited to partner with Marina and other leaders across both agencies to build the MMC of the future – one that is home to the best and brightest people in the industry who know they are supported and empowered to creatively connect brands to culture and deliver outsized results for clients."

Fleming takes on her new role as Rema Vasan departs for a leadership opportunity in the digital and tech innovation sector.

Maher added, "I have always been passionate about seeing women thrive in their careers and succeed in leadership roles. It is the foundation upon which MMC was built. So not only am I excited about Olga, I am also delighted for Rema and absolutely confident that she will thrive in her new role, which plays to her ingenuity and commitment to constant innovation."

Contemporaneous with Fleming's appointment, Ivette Sanz Osso is promoted to chief client experience officer, a newly created position leading MMC's Client Delivery Excellence team, which ensures clients remain at the heart of all the agency does. Sanz Osso now reports to Fleming and they will partner closely to ensure MMC continues to deliver a level of excellence for clients that is ahead of the industry curve.

In her new role Sanz Osso will apply her expertise in client partnership and team design to reimagine service models, team composition and ways of working to deliver next level business results to clients.

"I'm fueled by working with teams to look beyond and think differently about how they collaborate with clients to create a winning experience; you can say that that I'm a passionate change communications specialist," said Sanz Osso. "And I can't wait to partner with Olga to set a new standard for what an agency-client relationship can deliver."

About Marina Maher Communications (MMC)
Marina Maher Communications is an integrated marketing and communications agency, encompassing MMC and RXMOSAIC. The firm was built by strategic innovators who leverage the power of influence to grow and protect brands. We are a collaborative group of creatives with a bias toward action and a passion for client service that fuels us forward. Our data and tech stack unlock deep audience understanding and is combined with our unique ability to leverage culture, thereby creating powerful communications solutions that drive business results. Digitally driven, we are ahead of the curve in defining the next generation of communications, making MMC one of the most recognized and sought-after communications agencies across consumer, corporate and healthcare.

To learn more, please visit: HelloMMC.com. MMC is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group
Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, language strategy, global health strategy and change management. As the largest group of communications professionals in the world, our employees provide expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the Communications Consultancy Network, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.
Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Ivette Sanz Osso, Chief Client Experience Officer, MMC & RXMOSAIC
Ivette Sanz Osso, Chief Client Experience Officer, MMC & RXMOSAIC
Marina Maher/RXMOSAIC logo (PRNewsfoto/Marina Maher Communications)
Marina Maher/RXMOSAIC logo (PRNewsfoto/Marina Maher Communications)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marina-maher-communications-names-olga-fleming-global-president-of-mmc-and-rxmosaic-301518559.html

SOURCE Marina Maher Communications

