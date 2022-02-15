U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

Marine Battery Market to Reach $1.9 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 20.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Surge in demand for marine freight transportation vessels, benefits of lithium-ion battery over lead-acid batteries, and rise in water sports & leisure activities is driving the growth of the global marine battery market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Marine Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium, Lead acid, and Others), Ship Type (Commercial and Defense), Function (Starting, Deep Cycle, and Dual Purpose), Nominal Capacity (Less than 150 Ah, and More than 150 Ah), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Battery Density (<100 WH/KG and More than 100 WH/KG): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global marine battery industry generated $0.309 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030.

AMR Logo
AMR Logo

Download Report (353 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10394

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in demand for marine freight transportation vessels, advantage of lithium-ion battery over lead-acid batteries, and increase in water sports & leisure activities drive the growth of the global marine battery market. However, limited range and capacity of fully electric ships and maintenance & protection of batteries hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in automation in marine transportation and rise in adoption of hybrid & fully electric vessels present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global marine battery market.

  • Owing to the implementation of lockdown, the production facilities of batteries were closed and the supply chain was disrupted, which in turn, led to sudden fall in the availability of raw materials for marine batteries.

  • However, the market is going to recover soon as marine battery manufacturers are focusing on protecting their staff, operations, and supply networks in order to establish new methods of working.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10394

The lead acid segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on battery type, the lead acid segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global marine battery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Metal bolts are extensively used in construction & automotive industry, owing to its increasing use in electric and hybrid ships. Moreover, the lithium segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.5% from 2021 to 2030, as its widely used across all marine vessels owing to its cost effectiveness

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on ship type, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global marine battery market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in water sport activities and rise in demand for marine transportation across the globe. However, the defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing demand naval force modernization across the globe.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10394

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global marine battery market. Increase in use of automated technology in marine vessels is propelling the growth of marine battery market in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, owing to increasing shipbuilding industry and increasing use of electric ships in the region.

Leading Market Players

  • Akasol AG

  • EnerSys

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Siemens

  • Leclanché SA

  • Saft

  • Echandia AB

  • EverExceed Industrial Co,

  • Lifeline Batteries Inc

  • Spear Power Systems

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/10394

Similar Reports We Have on Battery Industry:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market by Propulsion Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Battery Type (Lead Acid Battery, Nickel Metal Hydride Battery, and Lithium ion Battery), and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Two Wheeler) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Train Battery Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Nickel Cadmium, and Lithium ion), Technology (Gel Tubular, Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA), Conventional Lead Acid, Sinter PNE, Fiber PNE, Pocket Plate, and Lithium Ion), Locomotive Type (Diesel Locomotive, Diesel Multiple Unit, Electric Locomotive, Electric Multiple Unit, Metros, Bullet Trains, Tram, Passenger Coaches, and Freight Wagon), Application (Engine Starter and Auxiliary Function), and Advanced Train (Autonomous Trains, Hybrid Locomotive, and Battery-Operated Train) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Aircraft Battery Market by Battery Type (Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Ion Battery, and Nickel Cadmium Battery), Power Density (Less than 300 Wh/Kg, and More than 300 Wh/Kg), Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and UAV Aircraft), Aircraft Technology (Traditional, Hybrid, and Electric), and Application (Propulsion, Auxiliary Power Unit, Emergency, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Space Battery Market by Type (Rechargeable and Non-rechargeable), Applications (Propulsion Systems, Communication & Navigation Systems, Fire Control Systems, Electro Optics & Thermal Imaging Systems, and Others) and Platform (Aviation, Land, Marine, Space, and Munitions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Motorcycle Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium-ion battery and Lead acid battery), Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter, Sports bike and Electric bike), and Build (SLI Battery, AGM battery and Lithium battery): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-battery-market-to-reach-1-9-billion-globally-by-2030-at-20-5-cagr-allied-market-research-301482247.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

