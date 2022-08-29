U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 119.18 Mn growth | APAC to have a significant share

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine engine monitoring system market is growing at a CAGR of 3.92% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 119.18 million between 2021 and 2026. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the marine engine monitoring system market ABB Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caterpillar Inc., and CMR Group among others.

  • The global marine engine monitoring system market structure is fragmented in nature.

  • APAC to have a significant share in the marine engine monitoring system market.

  • Market to observe 3.1% YOY growth in 2022. View Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The marine engine monitoring system market is segmented by application (propulsion and auxiliary).

The demand for marine engine monitoring systems for propulsion engines has been significant in the market. The segment is driven by benefits associated with the use of marine engine monitoring systems in propulsion engines such as reduced fuel consumption, improved planning of maintenance, reduced risk of engine damage, and others. In addition, the ongoing development of intelligent propulsion engines for marine vessels will further aid in the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global marine engine monitoring system market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 53% of the global market share. The rise in seaborne trade and the increasing demand for new container vessels and tankers are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, increasing government support to support the development of the marine industry in emerging markets will further aid in the growth of the marine engine monitoring system market in APAC.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The marine engine monitoring system market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the growing number of naval vessels owing to uncertainties in APAC, the Middle East, and Russia. Countries across APAC, the Middle East, and Russia are rethinking their defense strategies due to some uncertainties across borders. This is increasing investments in sea-based defense and maritime security. For instance, in July 2018, Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, announced the country's plans to add 26 new ships by the end of the year. Many such defense plans are expected to increase the demand for marine engines over the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the market.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore the scope of the full report by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The marine engine monitoring system market is fragmented. The market is highly capital-intensive and poses a stiff challenge for the local players. Small players find it difficult to compete with international vendors in terms of quality, features, functionalities, and services. With the introduction of products with new features and innovative technologies such as autonomous ships, big data analytics, and others, the competition is expected to intensify.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers marine engine monitoring systems such as Cylmate Pressure Transducer PFPL203, Cylmate angle transducer PMVG21, and Cylmate controller PFPA202.

Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.: The company offers marine engine monitoring systems such as iVMS, VMS Plus, IRIS, and iRAMS Telemetry.

Caterpillar Inc.: The company offers marine engine monitoring systems such as Cat Marine Digital Services, Cat Asset Intelligence, and Cat Remote Fleet Vision.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the marine engine monitoring system market report:

Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase.

Get your queries resolved by an industry expert. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Marine Engine Monitoring System Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 119.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Applied Satellite Technology Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Caterpillar Inc., CMR Group, Cummins Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Jason Marine Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NORIS Group GmbH, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Siemens Energy AG, and Wartsila Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Propulsion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Auxiliary - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Applied Satellite Technology Ltd.

  • 10.5 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

  • 10.8 Jason Marine Group Ltd.

  • 10.9 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

  • 10.10 Porsche Automobil Holding SE

  • 10.11 Siemens Energy AG

  • 10.12 Wartsila Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-engine-monitoring-system-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-119-18-mn-growth--apac-to-have-a-significant-share-301612545.html

SOURCE Technavio

