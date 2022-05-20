U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,943.75
    +46.00 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,486.00
    +284.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,067.50
    +189.25 (+1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,800.50
    +25.60 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.79
    +0.58 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.40
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0575
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.57
    -2.39 (-7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2471
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9960
    +0.2020 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,382.66
    +989.24 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.48
    +26.25 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.71
    +141.97 (+1.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

Marine Fender Market is Estimated to Rise at a CAGR of 3.28% during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·4 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Increase in usage of marine vessels for import and export of petroleum products, which is expected to boost demand for marine fenders throughout the forecast period

Albany NY, United States, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The value of global marine fender market stood at US$ 676.53 Mn in 2021. The global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.28% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global marine fender market is likely to attain valuation of US$ 934.66 Mn by 2031. The rising popularity of charter/private cruises for different events, leisure activities, and tourism is bolstering the shipbuilding industry and raising the need for ports fenders or dockyard fenders throughout the world, which is expected to drive demand for marine fenders.

Suppliers, manufacturers, and dealers of marine fenders are expanding their offerings to include marine cell fenders and marine arch fenders. Marine cell fenders with excellent energy absorption and even impact dispersion are becoming increasingly popular. Marine arch fenders are widely utilized to provide dependable as well as hassle-free service for a wide range of berths, even in the harshest of situations.

In 2021, North America and Europe each had a significant part of the global market, with 9.01 % and 20.14 %, respectively. The most common end-use application for maritime fenders in these regions is expected to be their usage in the dockyard.

Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=37565

Key Findings of Market Report

  • In 2021, the mounting structure category led the global marine fender market, accounting for 33.09% of the global marine fender market. Fenders with mounting structures are frequently utilized, and this segment accounts for a large portion of the global market.

  • In 2021, the rubber marine fender segment accounted for approximately 85% of the marine fender market. The category is expected to continue its leadership position in the market in the forthcoming years. Marine Fender Manufacturers, Suppliers & Dealers prefer rubber marine fenders owing to their flexibility and great life expectancy, both of which are necessary to resist the force delivered to the port's mooring. Marine fenders made of rubber can withstand strong pressure loads from ships.

  • The marine fender market is expected to be driven by an increase in demand for seaborne commerce operations. The tightening of port restrictions and growing foreign trade are to blame for this growth. The growing tendency toward leasing ports, as well as measures to improve infrastructure, are likely to create future business opportunities in marine fenders. Moreover, the expansion of existing as well as active ports is expected to boost demand for marine fenders.

How Marine Fender Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=37565

Global Marine Fender Market: Growth Drivers

  • Top Marine Fender Manufacturers are working on new pneumatic fenders to meet the challenges and concerns that arise during crude oil transportation. In order to reduce oil leak mishaps, manufacturers are producing strong fenders that fulfil both quality and safety criteria.

  • In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 62.83 % of the global marine fenders market. In Pacific Region, China accounted for a significant share of the global market. China handles most of the cargo through seaports, owing to the country's burgeoning industrial and agriculture industries. Furthermore, China's marine fender manufacturers and suppliers are likely to dominate the regional market.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37565

Global Marine Fender Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

  • James Fisher and Sons plc

  • The Rubber Company

  • MacElroy Company, Inc.

  • Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc.

  • Max Groups Marine Corporation

Enquire before Buying at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=37565

Global Marine Fender Market: Segmentation

Fender Type

  • Rubber

  • Foam

  • Pneumatic

  • Timber

  • Others

Component

  • Mounting Structure

  • Face Pad

  • Others

Browse Latest Automotive & Transport Market Research Reports by TMR:

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Celebrations may be in order for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$4.50

    The first-quarter results for IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IZEA ) were released last week, making it a good time to...

  • Target Is Down By 24%, Here Is Why

    Target drops as high costs hurt profits.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/18: Dow Tumbles 1,164 Points on Target Miss, Powell Inflation Comments

    Stock finish sharply lower Wednesday as Target earnings disappoint and Fed Chair Powell warns 'there could some pain involved' with the Fed's inflation approach.

  • Applied Materials Profit Climbs but Supply-Chain Issues Persist

    The maker of semiconductor equipment reported sales and earnings below analyst estimates, sending shares lower after hours.

  • European shares lower as retailers, food and beverage stocks lead falls

    (Reuters) -European shares slumped 1.5% on Thursday, stretching declines to the second straight session, as dismal results from big U.S. retailers underlined the hit from surging inflation on the world's biggest economy. Tracking U.S. peers, European retailers fell nearly 2% and were the biggest drags on the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which extended declines after a 1% slide on Wednesday. U.S. stock futures pointed to a fresh sell-off after Target Corp's quarterly profit halved and Walmart cut its profit view as they struggle with rising fuel and freight costs, while consumers shift their spending away from big-ticket purchases to essentials.

  • ESG, SRI, and Impact Investing: What's the Difference?

    Environmental, social, and governance (ESG), socially responsible investing (SRI), and impact investing are industry terms often used interchangeably by clients and professionals alike, under the assumption that they all describe the same approach. The ESG evaluation supplements traditional financial analysis by identifying a company's ESG risks and opportunities, which is to say the money they stand to lose by not acting on ESG risks and they money they stand to gain from seizing ESG opportunities.

  • Is a Custodial or Individual 529 Plan Best for You?

    Opening a 529 college savings account can be a smart move if you'd like to save for college on a tax-advantaged basis. One thing to consider when opening a 529 plan is whether it should be a custodial or individual … Continue reading → The post 529 Plans: Custodial vs. Individual appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Southeast Asia's Grab sees rebound in ride-hailing as offices reopen

    Grab Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's No. 1 ride-hailing and food delivery firm, on Thursday forecast a rebound in its rideshare and food delivery businesses as economies recover from a pandemic-led slump, sending its U.S.-listed shares surging 32%. The company's rideshare business, which suffered from pandemic-led restrictions in several markets, is seeing a recovery as offices reopen. "Our business will continue to strengthen as more countries pivot to living with Covid-19," Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan said, adding the first-quarter results showed the "resilience of Southeast Asia's economy as we move past the worst of the pandemic restrictions."

  • China in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China is seeking to replenish its strategic crude stockpiles with cheap Russian oil, a sign Beijing is strengthening its energy ties with Moscow just as Europe works toward banning imports due to the war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightChina in Talks With Russia to Buy Oil for Strategic ReservesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Target and Walmart’s Deep Pain

  • Canada Goose Is Upbeat About the Outlook. The Stock Is Jumping.

    The maker of luxury vests and parkas delivered better-than-expected earnings and gross margins for its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Lennox lifts dividend to boost yield above the 2% mark

    Shares of Lennox International Inc. rose 0.7% after the climate-control products company raised its dividend enough to lift the dividend yield above the 2% mark. The company said its quarterly dividend was increased to $1.06 a share, up 15% from the previous dividend of 92 cents a share. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.08%, compared with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.64%. Lennox's stock has tumbled 37.1% year to date, while the S

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – The British Pound Pulls Back From a Large Round Number

    The British pound has pulled back from the crucial 1.25 level during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see the overall downtrend continue.

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos Pare Earlier Losses, Bitcoin Outperforms

    Bitcoin (BTC) is declining less than altcoins, indicating a lower appetite for risk among traders. Meanwhile, global officials are calling for more crypto regulations.

  • JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon urges focus on raising wages in Columbus appearance

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon exhorted Columbus to keep being "a pro-business town" at an Ohio Chamber of Commerce event. That includes hiring nontraditional candidates and raising wages for those with the lowest incomes.

  • What Is a Bear Market? As the S&P 500 Skids, How Bad Could It Get?

    The stock index is almost 20% below its all-time high, a level that would place it in a bear market for the first time in more than two years.

  • Stagflation alert: 77% of investment fund managers see an economic storm of slowing growth and high inflation taking hold over the next year

    Stagflation may be coming, but 68% of fund managers believe inflation has already peaked, Bank of America’s May Global Fund Manager Survey shows.

  • Harley-Davidson stock tumbles after suspending assembly, shipments related to regulatory compliance matter

    Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. tumbled 10.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the motorcycle maker said it would suspend all assembly and shipments for two weeks. The company said the suspension was for "an abundance of caution" following information provided by a third-party supplier regarding "a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier's component part." The company said the information was provided late on Tuesday. The company did not provide any more details. The stock has s

  • Crypto Prices Tumble as Stock Market Falls

    Cryptocurrencies are falling as inflation fears and a slump in retail stocks pull down the stock market.

  • Why all of this bearishness could actually be great news

    The best news for investors that I’ve heard in a long time is that the M.B.A. geniuses who manage the world’s pension funds now hate the stock market with a vengeance. According to the latest comprehensive survey by BofA Securities, global investment managers are now at historic, generational levels of bearishness and gloom. Bank of America surveyed around 300 money managers around the world handling about $900 billion in assets.