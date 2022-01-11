U.S. markets open in 4 hours 8 minutes

Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size Worth $1.70 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market size is expected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for organic cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverage products from the millennials from developed as well as developing countries.

Grand View Research Logo
Grand View Research Logo

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

  • In terms of revenue, the cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market in 2020

  • The growth was credited to the high demand for cosmetics products due to increased awareness levels about self-care

  • The food & beverage application segment also accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028

  • North America was the dominant regional market in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the maximum revenue share by 2028 growth at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years

  • The growth can be attributed to the rapidly expanding end-use industries in the Asia Pacific region

  • Key manufacturers are investing in research & development activities to produce sustainable products with an aim to minimize the impact on sea biodiversity

Read 88 page market research report, "Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Healthcare), By Region (North America, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

In addition, the industry is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for marine-based collagen products in dietary supplements for health conditions like arthritis, osteoarthritis among older age. The product is made from the skin, bones, muscles, and scales & tendons of fish. The product is a great source of protein and provides necessary nutrients to the human body. This type of collagen is eco-friendly and can be made from waste released from the fish industry. The consumption of marine collagen helps reduce joint pain, weakness, and delay the signs of aging, such as wrinkles.

The cosmetics & personal care application segment dominated the market in 2020. The segment registered noteworthy growth on account of the growing preference for collagen-based cosmetics among individuals and the rising demand for marine collagen-based biomaterials in healthcare applications as they speed up the wound healing process and aid in weight management. The product finds extensive applications in the healthcare industry. They are used in various applications in the cosmetics industry as well due to the high demand for cosmetic surgeries and wound healing treatments. Increasing consumer spending capacities, coupled with the popularity of skin surgeries, has augmented the product demand across the world.

A mild impact of COVID-19 has been observed on several food & beverages categories. Indulgent food products, such as ice creams and confectioneries, witnessed increased demand in the pandemic. Furthermore, increased awareness about overall health among the masses during the pandemic augmented the consumption of health- and immunity-boosting food products and beverages, which, in turn, contributed to the product demand across the world. The market is likely to register substantial growth owing to the presence of prominent players that operate in multiple locations and market their products through numerous sales networks across the globe including third-party distribution channels.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global marine hydrolyzed collagen market on the basis of application and region:

  • Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

  • Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

List of Key Players of Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market

  • Gelita AG

  • Croda International Plc.

  • Collagen Solutions Plc.

  • Beyond Biopharma Co. Ltd

  • Weishardt Holding SA

  • Titan Biotech

  • Ashland

  • Rousselot

Check out more studies related collagen, published by Grand View Research:

  • Collagen Market – The global collagen market size was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2028. Increasing end-use applications such as growing usage in the food and beverage industry along with an upsurge in demand from the cosmetics industry are anticipated to drive the market growth.

  • Native Collagen Market – The global native collagen market size was valued at USD 160.5 million in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Rising adoption of the product in several applications, such as cosmetics and healthcare and pharmaceuticals is anticipated to drive the growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Food Additives & Nutricosmetics Industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-hydrolyzed-collagen-market-size-worth-1-70-billion-by-2028-grand-view-research-inc-301458048.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

