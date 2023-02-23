Marine Insurance market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% by 2027, Increase in M&A and collaborations for industry growth to boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global marine insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,994.88 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period. The economic slowdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, especially in key markets in China, Brazil, Argentina, and parts of Europe, has affected the cargo volumes and, consequently, marine cargo insurers, as less cargo will also lead to less insurance. In 2017, the global marine insurance market was valued at USD 26,025.47 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 , Request a sample report.

The increase in M&A and collaborations between insurance providers is a major trend in the global marine insurance market. The presence of a large number of marine insurance providers is another key factor shaping the growth.

For instance, in October 2022, Howden UK Ltd. acquired Seasecure Group, one of the biggest marine and cargo insurance brokers in France, to offer its clients a comprehensive range of insurance services.

Adoption of IoT and other innovative technology have allowed suppliers to minimize the processing time in the value chain and increase the accuracy of information utilized/collected from buyers.

Business process automation is another trend shaping the marine insurance market. This technology offers better customer experience as it enables transparent, and error-free transactions and reduces administrative costs.

All such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Cargo, Hull, Offshore energy, and Marine liability), End-user (Cargo owners, Traders, and Government), and Geography (Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America).

The cargo segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Cargo vessels carry cargo such as raw materials and finished goods from one port to another. They can handle both containerized and bulk products. Cargo owners dominated the global marine insurance market owing to factors including the availability of a broad range of insurance policies offered for financial protection.

By geography, the global marine insurance market is segmented into Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine insurance market.

Europe is estimated to contribute 51% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The European Central Bank (ECB) introducing measures to boost credit growth (such as lowering interest rates) has increased the pressure on insurance companies to reconcile investment guarantees with low yields. APAC is one of the fastest-growing markets. The increase in trade in Asian regions is leading to a corresponding rise in the demand for marine insurance, which is further expected to support the growth of the global marine insurance market during the forecast period.

The use of multiple distribution channels , which has helped the suppliers reach a broader audience, especially in emerging markets, is a key driver for the market.

Improvements in industry regulations is another major driver for the market. Many governments across the world have implemented insurance-enabling regulatory measures that mandate the use of insurance products and decrease the usage complexities, such as changes in the tariff.

For instance, acts like ORSA promote ERM that helps organizations identify and profile their own risks provide an opportunity for organizations to understand risks, and enhance measures that reduce possible impact.

For instance, countries like Singapore promote insurance business models that encourage direct underwriting via online platforms.

Factors like these are expected to drive the growth of the global marine insurance market during the forecast period.

Low profitability is a major challenge to the global marine insurance market.

Measures like the decrease in premiums to sustain increasing competition in the market to counter competition are likely to affect the growth of the industry.

One of the main factors that dictate the onset of a hard or a soft insurance market is related to the claims and losses encountered in the previous years.

Scenarios like these have profound effects on the operations of insurance companies. This affects the development of the insurance market on a broader scale.

Marine Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4994.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.97 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America Performing market contribution Europe at 51% Key countries China, Singapore, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Atrium Underwriters Ltd., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Chubb Ltd., Hannover Re, Munich Reinsurance Co., Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Co. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., Swiss Re Ltd., Thomas Miller and Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., United India Insurance Co. Ltd., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

