Marine insurance market size to grow by USD 4,994.88 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global marine insurance market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,994.88 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of about 3.16% - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Insurance Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Insurance Market 2023-2027

Global marine insurance market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • Allianz SE - The company offers a wide portfolio of marine insurance products. It offers highly customizable products and innovative marine solutions such as cargo insurance, inland marine, marine hull and liability, project cargo, and marine liability.

  • American International Group Inc.  - The company offers multinational risk coverage under its marine insurance portfolio, with products and services such as cargo insurance and recreational marine insurance.

  • Aon Plc - The company offers marine insurance services to different players such as mega-yachts, hull and machinery, ports, terminals, and logistics companies.

  • Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. - The company offers a wide variety of marine insurance products such as maritime insurance and risk management and other specialty risks.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape -

The global marine insurance market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer marine insurance in the market are Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Atrium Underwriters Ltd., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Chubb Ltd., Hannover Re, Munich Reinsurance Co., Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Co. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., Swiss Re Ltd., Thomas Miller and Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., United India Insurance Co. Ltd., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. and others.

The competition among vendors in the market is intense. Local vendors find it difficult to compete with market leaders. Moreover, an extension of service offerings and technological innovations is likely to increase the competition among vendors in the market. Global vendors are expected to acquire regional or local players to increase their market share. Hence, the competition among vendors is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Global marine insurance market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global marine insurance market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (cargo, hull, offshore energy, and marine liability) and end-user (cargo owners, traders, and government).

  • The market share growth of the cargo segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. In this segment, the movement of commodities by sea is referred to as marine freight. Shipping is considered an efficient mode of delivering products. Several vessels are used for sea transportation. For example, dry-cargo ships transport substantial dry items such as steel and metal ores. These factors will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global marine insurance market is segmented into Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine insurance market.

  • Europe is estimated to account for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The European Central Bank (ECB) has introduced measures to boost credit growth, which has increased the pressure on insurance companies to reconcile investment guarantees with low yields. The rise of aggregator websites that allow customers to compare houses, travel, auto, and insurance policies will further increase competition in the market. In addition, the low margins and significant regulatory pressure have encouraged insurers to shift to asset-backed securities on the investment front and risk-based products on the liabilities side. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region.

Download a sample report

Global marine insurance market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The use of multiple distribution channels will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Multiple distribution channels help suppliers reach a wider audience, especially in emerging markets. In addition, technological developments such as digitization and analytics have led to the use of online portals. For example, countries such as Singapore promote insurance business models that encourage direct insurance through online platforms. Such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global marine insurance market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increase in M&A and collaborations for industry growth is a key trend in the global marine insurance market. Major players are acquiring small vendors to increase their sales. Such agreements strengthen the capacity and global reach of marine insurance providers. Thus, the rise in the number of M&A and partnerships is expected to support the growth of the global marine insurance market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Low profitability for suppliers is a major challenge to the growth of the marine insurance market. Emerging markets have attracted a large number of domestic and international suppliers, which is increasing competition in the market. However, supplier profitability in regions such as APAC is low due to the decrease in insurance premiums. In addition, due to the low demand for existing and new policies, mainly from Europe, corporate overheads are increasing faster than  GWP, which is reducing profit margins. These factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this marine insurance market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine insurance market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the marine insurance market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the marine insurance market across Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine insurance market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The automotive usage-based insurance market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 69,980.26 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (embedded UBI and app-based UBI), pricing scheme (PHYD, PAYD, and MHYD), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The insurance brokerage market size is expected to increase by USD 101.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Marine Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

174

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,994.88 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 51%

Key countries

China, Singapore, UK, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Atrium Underwriters Ltd., AXA Group, Beazley Plc, Chubb Ltd., Hannover Re, Munich Reinsurance Co., Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Co. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., Swiss Re Ltd., Thomas Miller and Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., United India Insurance Co. Ltd., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global marine insurance market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Cargo - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Hull - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Offshore energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Marine liability - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Cargo owners - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Traders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Allianz SE

  • 12.4 American International Group Inc.

  • 12.5 Aon Plc

  • 12.6 Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

  • 12.7 Atrium Underwriters Ltd.

  • 12.8 AXA Group

  • 12.9 Beazley Plc

  • 12.10 Chubb Ltd.

  • 12.11 Hannover Re

  • 12.12 Munich Reinsurance Co.

  • 12.13 Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Sompo Holdings Inc.

  • 12.15 Swiss Re Ltd.

  • 12.16 Thomas Miller and Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-insurance-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-994-88-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301716404.html

SOURCE Technavio

