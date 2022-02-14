U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,369.00
    -40.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    -279.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,090.75
    -149.75 (-1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.40
    -16.30 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    +0.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.60
    +16.50 (+0.90%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.39 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.97
    +8.06 (+33.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0760
    -0.3340 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,170.29
    -157.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.83
    -38.12 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.80
    -171.22 (-2.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Marine Lubricants Market worth $6.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Bio-based, and Grease), Product Type (Engine oil, Hydraulic fluid, Compressor oil), Ship Type (Bulk Carrier, Tanker, Container) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Marine Lubricants Market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% from USD 6.2 billion in 2021. Marine lubricants reduce friction between various operating mechanical parts in a ship or vessel. The lubrication process helps in dissipating excess heat and combating wear and tear. These marine lubricants enhance the output efficiency of machinery and increase the working life of the mechanical parts in a vessel or ship. The composition of marine lubricants comprises base stocks and additives. The base stocks are classified into five groups, of which Group I to Group III fall under mineral oil, and Group IV and Group V fall under synthetic oil. Marine lubricants are formulated with additives such as alkaline detergents, pour-point depressants, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, anti-wear, and extreme pressure. The additives used in the formulation serve various functions such as increased lubricity, resistance to corrosion, and reduction in excess heat.

MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246832885

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Lubricants Market"

356 – Tables
92 – Figures
316 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/marine-lubricants-market-246832885.html

Engine oil was the largest product type segment of the marine lubricants market in 2020. Bulk Carrier is the is largest Ship type segment of the marine lubricants market in 2020. APAC was the largest market for marine lubricants in 2020, in terms of value. The marine lubricants market is mainly driven by the emerging emission abatement technologies, growth in maritime tourism and the infrastructural developments that are strengthening the shipping industry. The impact of Covid-19, and shift towards synthetic-based lubricants are the key restraints in the marine lubricants market. However, the growing demand for bio-based marine lubricants offers opportunities to the marine lubricants manufacturers.

Synthetic oil is estimated to be the fastest-growing oil type in the marine lubricants market between 2021 and 2026.

Synthetic oil have several advantages over conventional mineral-based marine lubricants such as stable viscosity for a wide range of temperature, reduced friction at start-up, and extended oil life, among others. In addition, synthetic lubricants have properties such as high performance in extreme conditions, better viscosity index, higher shear stability, and chemical resistance. They are thermally stable and require less viscosity index improver additives.

Engine oil was the largest product type for marine lubricants market in 2020.

The engine is the key component of a ship/vessel operating in the sea and is classified into two types, propulsion engines and auxiliary engines. Propulsion engines move the vessel through water by igniting fuel inside the cylinder unit of the engine. Auxiliary engines are all the other engines used in a ship for driving the electric generators, fans, pumps, and other equipment on a vessel. Lubricants used in these engines play a vital role in the service life as well as the operating conditions of the ship. The lubrication system fosters the supply of lubricating oil to various parts in the engine.

Global engine oil consumption is expected to increase during the forecast period, and the quantity of additives added is expected to increase to meet stringent environmental norms. This is expected to drive the growth of the market between 2021 and 2026.

Bulk Carriers was the largest ship type for marine lubricants market in 2020.

Bulk carriers accounted for the largest share by value of the overall marine lubricants market in 2020. The improving economic condition of countries in various regions is fueling the high demand for efficient and bigger ships to accommodate the rising cargo demand. Marine engines are getting bigger and efficient. The expanding Suez and Panama Canals have further increased the inflow of bigger ships and, hence, larger cargo.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246832885

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest marine lubricants market during the forecast period.

Europe is one of the leading markets for marine lubricants. The key countries in the European market include Italy, Spain & UK, which together hold a significant share of the overall European market. The marine lubricants market in Europe is heavily regulated, with REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals) closely monitoring and issuing guidelines to ensure a high level of protection for the environment and human health from the risks that can be posed by chemicals. With the implementation of stringent environmental regulations in the EU and growing demand for additives in the European market, the market is expected to perform moderately in the years to come. To maintain a mid SAPS level has also became crucial for the lubricant manufacturers in this region.

The key market players profiled in the report include BP Plc. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherlands), TotalEnergies SE(France), Valvoline(US), Petronas (Malaysia), Lukoil (Russia), Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), JX Nippon oil & Energy Corporation (Japan), Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. (US), ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) (UAE), ENI SPA (Italy), Indian Oil Corporation (India), PetroChina Company Limited (China), SK INC. (South Korea), CEPSA(Spain), GazrpromNeft (Russia ), ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH (Germany), Bel-Ray Company LLC (US), Morris Lubricants (UK), Penrite Oil (Australia), Liqui Molly GmbH (Germany), and Dyade Lubricants (Netherland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=246832885

Browse Adjacent Markets: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganic Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil), Product Type (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluid, Metalworking Fluid), Application (Transportation and Industrial lubricants), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/lubricants-market-182046896.html

Bio-lubricants Market by Base Oil (Vegetable oil, Animal fat), Application (Hydraulic oil, metalworking fluids, chainsaw oil, mold release agents, two-cycle engine oils, gear oils, greases), End-use, Region - Global Forecast to 2025https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biolubricants-market-17431466.html

Synthetic Lubricants Market by Type (PAO, PAG, Esters, Group III), Application (Engine Oil, Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil, Refrigeration Oil, Transmission Fluids, Turbine Oil), Region - Global Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/synthetic-lubricant-market-141429702.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/marine-lubricants-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-lubricants.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-lubricants-market-worth-6-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301481413.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Watertown High School principal to retire

    The Watertown School District received a letter of retirement from High School Principal Brad Brandsrud.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Fluctuates Amid Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Monday as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesEurope’s Stoxx 600 Index plunged to a three-week low, as Asian gauges and

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Potential Ukraine War a ‘Polar Vortex’ Risk to Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could push economies into recession, posing another significant risk for equity markets, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Is

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • Bitcoin holds above $40,000 as hashrate explodes to all-time high

    Hashrates for the bitcoin network hit 248.11 million tera hashes per second over the weekend.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.