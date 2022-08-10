Marine Outboard Engines Market -- North America to occupy 33% share
The global marine engine market size is expected to grow by 495.67 thousand units between 2020 and 2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 7.61% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
Key points covered in the marine outboard engines market study:
Market estimates and forecast 2020-2025
Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
Analysis of market share by vendors
Key product launches and regulatory climate
Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.
The 120-page report segments the marine outboard engines market by engine power (low-power, mid-power, and high-power) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Marine Outboard Engines Market Engine Power Outlook (Growth, Thousand units, 2020-2025)
Low-power
Mid-power
High-power
The market observed high demand for low-powered marine outboard engines in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Marine Outboard Engines Market Geography Outlook (Growth, Thousand units, 2020-2025)
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
North America will account for 33% of the global market share during the forecast period. . The US and Canada are the key markets for marine outboard engines in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA.
The market is driven by the rising sales of boats. Factors such as strong economic growth, improving job market, and decreasing fuel prices have strongly influenced the growth of the global boating industry. For instance, the powerboats market witnessed the sale of approximately 280,000 units of powerboats in 2019. Besides, OMEs in the market are focusing on introducing boats that are more versatile and affordable to attract new and young boaters. These factors are increasing the sales of boats, thereby driving the growth of the market focus.
Major Vendors in Marine Outboard Engines Market:
AB Volvo: The company offers two types of marine outboard engines such as Volvo Penta Marine Leisure and Volvo Penta marine commercial.
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.: The company offers three types of marine outboard engines for Alumacraft boats, Manitou pontoons boats, and Telwater boats.
Brunswick Corp.: The company offers different types of marine outboard engines such as Mercury, Mercury Diesel, Mercury MerCruiser, and Mercury Racing.
DEUTZ AG: The company offers different types of marine outboard engines under the model name of D 2.2 L3, D 2.2 L4, G 2.2 L3, TD 2.2 L3, and others.
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: The company offers different types of marine outboard engines under the series name BF Series such as BF250, BF225, BF150, and others.
Recent product launches/mergers and acquisitions:
In April 2021, AB Volvo announced a partnership with Daimler Truck AG for the launch of a new joint venture, cellcentric, to produce hydrogen-based fuel cells.
In June 2021, Brunswick Corp. announced a partnership with Navico for marine technology and strengthened the global parts and accessories business.
In October 2020, Mahindra and Mahindra launched a new Treo Zor Electric three-wheeler cargo.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Marine Outboard Engines Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.42%
Market growth 2021-2025
495.67 thousand units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.61
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, Australia, France, Italy, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Volvo, Bombardier Recreational Products Inc., Brunswick Corp., DEUTZ AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corp., Tohatsu Corp., West Marine, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Engine Power
Market segments
Comparison by Engine Power
Low-power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mid-power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
High-power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Engine Power
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AB Volvo
Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.
Brunswick Corp.
DEUTZ AG
Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
Suzuki Motor Corp.
Tohatsu Corp.
West Marine
Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
