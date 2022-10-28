Marine Pharmaceuticals Market to grow by USD 1.56 Bn; Oncology to be the largest revenue generating segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Techanavio's latest market report estimates. This market study offers complete insights into the key revenue-generating segments, major growth regions, factors impacting the market size, and much more.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment.
Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the marine pharmaceuticals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amway Corp., BASF SE, BeyondSpring Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Guardian Industries Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Pelagia EPAX, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Marine AS, PharmaMar SA, Seagen Inc., and Croda International Plc.
The report also covers the following areas:
Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product
The oncology segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Currently, the development of checkpoint inhibitors is gaining momentum. These are therapeutic antibodies that facilitate or enhance an immune response against tumor cells. Also, there are several drug candidates in clinical trials, which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing availability and expansion of the indications by the US FDA are expected to drive the growth of the oncology segment of the global marine pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.
Geography
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the high prevalence of various types of cancer and the increased availability of various marine pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of different forms of carcinoma, pain, and CVD. The US and Canada are the key markets for marine pharmaceuticals in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.
Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist marine pharmaceuticals market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the marine pharmaceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the marine pharmaceuticals market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine pharmaceuticals market vendors
Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.56 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
5.3
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amway Corp., BASF SE, BeyondSpring Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Guardian Industries Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Pelagia EPAX, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Marine AS, PharmaMar SA, Seagen Inc., and Croda International Plc
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Anti-infectives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BeyondSpring Inc.
10.4 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.
10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.
10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
10.8 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
10.9 Nordic Naturals Inc.
10.10 Pfizer Inc.
10.11 PharmaMar SA
10.12 Seagen Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
