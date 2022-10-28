Marine Pharmaceuticals Market to grow by USD 1.56 Bn; Oncology to be the largest revenue generating segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Marine Pharmaceuticals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion between 2021 and 2026. In addition, the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period, according to Techanavio's latest market report estimates. This market study offers complete insights into the key revenue-generating segments, major growth regions, factors impacting the market size, and much more.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026

This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the marine pharmaceuticals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amway Corp., BASF SE, BeyondSpring Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Guardian Industries Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Pelagia EPAX, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Marine AS, PharmaMar SA, Seagen Inc., and Croda International Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports monthly and download 5 reports per month!

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

The oncology segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Currently, the development of checkpoint inhibitors is gaining momentum. These are therapeutic antibodies that facilitate or enhance an immune response against tumor cells. Also, there are several drug candidates in clinical trials, which are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing availability and expansion of the indications by the US FDA are expected to drive the growth of the oncology segment of the global marine pharmaceuticals market during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the high prevalence of various types of cancer and the increased availability of various marine pharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of different forms of carcinoma, pain, and CVD. The US and Canada are the key markets for marine pharmaceuticals in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Rest of the World (ROW).

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist marine pharmaceuticals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the marine pharmaceuticals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the marine pharmaceuticals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of marine pharmaceuticals market vendors

Buy Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Mono Vaccine Market 2022-2026: The global mono vaccine market is segmented by type (meningococcal vaccine, Japanese encephalitis vaccine, hepatitis vaccine, yellow fever vaccine, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The meningococcal vaccine segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. North America will account for a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Nootropics Market 2022-2026: The global nootropics market is segmented by formulation (capsules, powder, drinks, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The capsules segment will generate maximum revenue in the market. North America will account for a significant market share. View Report Snapshot Here

Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.56 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., BASF SE, BeyondSpring Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Guardian Industries Corp., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Merck KGaA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Pelagia EPAX, Pfizer Inc., Pharma Marine AS, PharmaMar SA, Seagen Inc., and Croda International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cardiovascular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Anti-infectives - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BeyondSpring Inc.

10.4 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

10.5 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

10.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.8 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

10.9 Nordic Naturals Inc.

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

10.11 PharmaMar SA

10.12 Seagen Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-pharmaceuticals-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-56-bn-oncology-to-be-the-largest-revenue-generating-segment---technavio-301661325.html

SOURCE Technavio