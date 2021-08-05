U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

Marine Propeller Market to Hit USD 5.77 Billion by 2028; Surging Demand for Rim Thrusters to Accelerate Growth Worldwide, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Top companies covered in the marine propeller market report are AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden), Brunswick Corporation (Illinois, The U.S.), Kongsberg Gruppen (Kongsberg, Norway), Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH (Waren (Müritz ), Germany), Bruntons Propellers Ltd. (Clacton-on-Sea, United Kingdom), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Minato, Japan), MAN SE (Munich, Germany), NAKASHIMA PROPELLER Co., Ltd. (Okayama, Japan)Rolls-Royce plc (London, The U.K.), SCHOTTEL Group (Spay, Germany), Michigan Wheel Holdings LLC (Grand Rapids, The U.S.), Wärtsilä Corporation (Helsinki, Finland), VEEM Propellers Ltd. (Perth, Australia), Andritz AG (Graz, Austria) and more players profiled

Pune, India, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global marine propeller market size is set to gain momentum from the surging adoption of rim thrusters by reputed organizations operating in this industry. SCHOTTEL, for instance, has recently designed a unique rim thruster that is capable of maximizing productivity and lower maintenance cost. At the same time, it can enhance the efficiency of the propellers. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Marine Propeller Market, 2021-2028,” the market stood at USD 3.87 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 3.48 billion in 2021 to USD 5.77 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.48% in the forecast period.


COVID-19 Pandemic: Low Trade Activities and Naval Vessel Production to Hinder Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the naval industry across the globe. According to a report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) published in 2020, the pandemic lowered global trade by 3% during the first quarter of 2020. Besides, reduced trade activities and declining demand for naval vessels have slowed down their production. These factors may hamper the demand for marine propellers amid the pandemic.


List of Top 15 Marine Propeller Market Players Profiled are:

  • AB Volvo (Gothenburg, Sweden)

  • Brunswick Corporation (Illinois, The U.S.)

  • Kongsberg Gruppen (Kongsberg, Norway)

  • Mecklenburger Metallguss GmbH (Waren (Müritz ), Germany)

  • Bruntons Propellers Ltd. (Clacton-on-Sea, United Kingdom)

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (Seoul, South Korea)

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Minato, Japan)

  • MAN SE (Munich, Germany)

  • NAKASHIMA PROPELLER Co., Ltd. (Okayama, Japan)

  • Rolls-Royce plc (London, The U.K.)

  • SCHOTTEL Group (Spay, Germany)

  • Michigan Wheel Holdings LLC (Grand Rapids, The U.S.)

  • Wärtsilä Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

  • VEEM Propellers Ltd. (Perth, Australia)

  • Andritz AG (Graz, Austria)


Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/marine-propeller-market-103074

Segments-

Propellers Segment to Hold Largest Share Fueled by Surging Usage in Merchant Ships

Based on the type, the market is trifurcated into thrusters, propellers, and others. Out of these, the others segment generated 19.98% in terms of the marine propeller market share in 2020. The propellers segment is set to earn the largest share in the upcoming years on account of their higher usage in recreational boats, naval ships, and merchant ships.


Report Coverage-

The research report studies decisive segments of the industry containing regions, end-users, technologies, types, and applications. It explains the performance and importance of each of the segments by considering sales volume, growth prospects, revenue share, and demand. Additionally, it would help our clients to accurately determine the market size to guide them in selecting the right strategy for their business growth.


Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Adoption of Electric Propulsion Technology to Boost Growth

The usage of marine propellers has increased rapidly in a wide range of ships. Nowadays, the emergence of electric propulsion technology has eliminated the requirement of gearboxes and clutches. At the same time, it has reduced the noise created by marine engines. Unlike conventional systems, this technology also provides a high payload owing to the flexibility of machinery components, lesser fuel consumption, and emissions. For instance, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering developed an electric propulsion system for the LPX-II LHD projects and KDDX destroyer in May 2020 in South Korea. These factors are likely to drive the marine propeller market growth in the near future.

However, the manufacturing process of these products is tedious because of the stringent government norms revolving around them. The new IMO2020 regulations, for instance, states that the Sulfur content in fuel oil has to be lowered by 0.50% m/m (mass by mass) from the current rule of 3.50% m/m. It may obstruct growth.


Regional Insights-

Rising Upgradation of Dry Cargos in the U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America procured USD 1.07 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. It would exhibit significant growth backed by the rising exchange of data in real-time and up-gradation of dry cargos in the U.S. In Asia Pacific, the market is anticipated to showcase the largest growth owing to the high demand for frigates and corvettes in developing nations, such as India and China. On the other hand, Europe would grow rapidly, backed by the launch of automation technologies by naval ship companies. It would surge the demand for these propellers in this region.


Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-art Products to Intensify Competition

The global market contains a large number of manufacturers that are presently striving to invest hefty amounts in R&D activities to introduce novel systems. Some of the other companies are joining hands with local firms to enhance their portfolios.


Below are the two significant industry developments:

  • February 2021: Sunseeker International announced that its latest 65 Sport Yacht will be equipped with Volvo Penta’s Inboard Performance System (IPS). It would improve maneuverability, performance, efficiency, and comfort.

  • December 2020: Wärtsilä unveiled a new fixed pitch propeller (FPP) design concept called the FPP Opti Design. It would save fuel by 4% and developed using computational fluid dynamics (CFD) technology.


Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/marine-propeller-market-103074


Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Marine Propeller Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 on Global Marine Propeller Market

    • Steps Taken By Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

    • Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Marine Propeller Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type

      • Propellers

      • Thrusters

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Merchant Ships

      • Naval Ships

      • Recreational Boats

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Number of Blades

      • 3-blade

      • 4-blade

      • 5-blade

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion

      • Inboard

      • Outboard

      • Sterndrive

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material

      • Stainless Steel

      • Aluminum

      • Bronze

      • Nickel-Aluminum Bronze

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • OEM

      • Aftermarket

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Rest of the World

TOC Continued…!


Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/marine-propeller-market-103074


Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diesel-Electric, Gas-Electric, and Others), By Operation (Parallel and Serial), By Deadweight (Less Than 5K DWT, 5K-10K DWT, and More than 10K DWT), By Ship Type (Anchor Handling, Tug, Supply vessels, Platform Supply Vessel, Yachts, Motor Ferry, Cruise Liner, Small Cargo Ships), By Installation (Line Fit and Retrofit) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Azimuth Thrusters Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Less than 1500KW, 1500KW-3500KW, and More than 3500KW), By Drive System (Electric Drive System, Diesel Drive System, and Hydraulic Drive System), By Vessel Type (Naval Ships, Offshore Drilling, Recreational Boats, Offshore Wind Farms (CTVs, SOVs), and Others) By End User (OEM and Aftermarket), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Torpedo Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Weight (Heavyweight Torpedoes, and Lightweight Torpedoes), By Launch Platform (Air-launched, Surface-Launched, and Underwater-Launched), By Propulsion (Electric Propulsion, and Conventional Propulsion) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.


Phone:

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd


