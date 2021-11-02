Marine Propulsion Engine Market Size to Grow by USD 1.34 bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine propulsion engine market size is expected to increase by USD 1.34 billion from 2021 to 2025, registering a CAGR of over 3.87%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The marine propulsion engine market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
Market Drivers and Challenges
The report identifies the increase in maritime trade and fleet size as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, other factors including the growth in demand for naval vessels and surge in use of LNG as marine fuel will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, challenges including the MARPOL regulations, volatility in crude oil and natural gas prices and low demand and oversupply of marine vessels will impede the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The marine propulsion engine market is segmented as:
By Type
o Diesel
o Gas
By Geography
o APAC
o Europe
o North America
o MEA
o South America
The diesel type segment led the market share in 2020 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market. In terms of geography, 69% of the growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and South Korea will emerge as the key revenue-generating economies of this region. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Market Scope
The marine propulsion engine market covers the following areas:
Marine Propulsion Engine Market Sizing
Marine Propulsion Engine Market Forecast
Marine Propulsion Engine Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AB Volvo
BAE Systems Plc
Beta Marine Ltd.
Caterpillar Inc.
Cummins Inc.
General Electric Co.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Rolls-Royce Plc
Wartsila Corp.
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Marine Propulsion Engine Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.87%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.34 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.85
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 69%
Key consumer countries
China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), Japan, Germany, and US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AB Volvo, BAE Systems Plc, Beta Marine Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
