U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,620.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,450.00
    +17.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.50
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.88
    +1.06 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.00
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    +0.2300 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,162.04
    -993.52 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.14
    +7.68 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Marine Radar Market to register a growth of USD 147.29 million at a CAGR of 3.59%|Technologically advanced systems is a key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine radar market is estimated to grow by USD 147.29 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Factors such as technological advancements in the systems for digital signal processing are significantly driving the marine radar market.

Attractive Opportunities in Marine Radar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Marine Radar Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Marine Radar market – Forecast and Analysis Report 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the implementation during the forecast period.

Marine Radar Market Report Key Highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.97%

  • Key market segments: Application (fishing vessel, merchant vessel, naval vessel, and recreational vessel), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 31%

Marine Radar Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 147.29 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.97

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, Sweden, China, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation Group, General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized report as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Marine Radar Market Trend

  • Navigation aid

The multiple intrinsic features of radar (determining the CPA and the TCPA, EBL, and VRM) can be used to avoid accidents at sea. Moreover, activities in the narrow radar range can be monitored by the coast guard, VTS, and other authorities by using these radars, even while the ships are parked at the harbor. In addition, the ship has a screen (the Plan Position Indicator) that shows all of the targets within the radar range. Thus, the display shows all of the items making navigation and monitoring of the ship's location much more practical. Therefore, the navigation aid is expected to drive the global marine radar market during the forecast period.

Marine Radar Market Challenge

  • Adverse climatic conditions

Climatic conditions such as rain and other types of precipitation are responsible for producing echo signals that can overwrite the desired target echoes. As the radar waves travel through the atmosphere they bend with a reduction of density in the Earth's atmosphere as the altitude increases. This results in boosting the detection range at low angles. Moreover, the atmosphere generates "ducts" for capturing and channelizing radar energy around the curvature of the Earth, for detection at ranges even beyond the normal horizon. However, at times ducts can expand the range of air-borne radar, but can even deflect the radar radiation and not reveal the regions below the ducts. Thus, ducting can be more bothering in some situations as it is unpredictable and unreliable.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the marine radar market.

Key market vendors insights
The marine radar market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Dassault Aviation Group

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • L3Harris Technologies Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • Saab AB

  • Thales Group

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download free sample report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Application

The fishing vessel segment will be significant in the marine radar market share growth during the forecast period. A fishing vessel is a boat or ship used to catch fish in the sea, on a lake, or in a river. A fishing radar is a device that detects reflected pulses of sound energy, similar to sonar, to locate fish underwater. Thus, the increasing popularity and demand of fishing radar in commercial, recreational and artisanal fishing is estimated to drive the global marine radar market.

Regional Market Analysis
North America will contribute to 31% of the global marine radar market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market for marine radar in North America.

The increasing participation of people in water-related recreational activities in the key countries is expected to boost the marine radar market share growth in the region.

Request our free sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Helicopter Engines Market - The helicopter engines market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Parts Market - The commercial aircraft aftermarket parts market size has the potential to grow by USD 9.55 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-radar-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-147-29-million-at-a-cagr-of-3-59technologically-advanced-systems-is-a-key-driver--technavio-301470672.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • 5 Surefire Stocks to Buy During This Stock Market Correction

    Whereas 24 of the past 38 double-digit percentage declines in the S&P 500 reached a bottom in 104 or fewer calendar days, bull markets are typically measured in years. Put another way, every stock market correction is a buying opportunity for the patient. If you have capital ready to put to work during this stock market correction, the following surefire stocks appear ripe for the picking.

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • Oil Heads for Best January in Decades as Ukrainian Crisis Brews

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets opened the week on the front foot on signs of sustained global demand and continued tensions over Ukraine, putting Brent on course for its best January performance in at least 30 years.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Pl

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • A Big Investor Bought Up Moderna and Nvidia. Two Stocks It Sold.

    Royal London Asset Management scooped up the shares in the fourth quarter while also slashing positions in Salesforce and Sirius XM stock.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • Stock futures inch into positive territory overnight after a wild week on Wall Street

    U.S. stock-index futures recovered from early-session losses Sunday, after Wall Street narrowly avoided its fourth straight weekly loss Friday.