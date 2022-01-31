Marine Radar Market to register a growth of USD 147.29 million at a CAGR of 3.59%|Technologically advanced systems is a key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine radar market is estimated to grow by USD 147.29 million from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum is anticipated to decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. Factors such as technological advancements in the systems for digital signal processing are significantly driving the marine radar market.

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.97%

Key market segments: Application (fishing vessel, merchant vessel, naval vessel, and recreational vessel), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 31%

Marine Radar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 147.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Sweden, China, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Dassault Aviation Group, General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and Thales Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Marine Radar Market Trend

Navigation aid

The multiple intrinsic features of radar (determining the CPA and the TCPA, EBL, and VRM) can be used to avoid accidents at sea. Moreover, activities in the narrow radar range can be monitored by the coast guard, VTS, and other authorities by using these radars, even while the ships are parked at the harbor. In addition, the ship has a screen (the Plan Position Indicator) that shows all of the targets within the radar range. Thus, the display shows all of the items making navigation and monitoring of the ship's location much more practical. Therefore, the navigation aid is expected to drive the global marine radar market during the forecast period.

Marine Radar Market Challenge

Adverse climatic conditions

Climatic conditions such as rain and other types of precipitation are responsible for producing echo signals that can overwrite the desired target echoes. As the radar waves travel through the atmosphere they bend with a reduction of density in the Earth's atmosphere as the altitude increases. This results in boosting the detection range at low angles. Moreover, the atmosphere generates "ducts" for capturing and channelizing radar energy around the curvature of the Earth, for detection at ranges even beyond the normal horizon. However, at times ducts can expand the range of air-borne radar, but can even deflect the radar radiation and not reveal the regions below the ducts. Thus, ducting can be more bothering in some situations as it is unpredictable and unreliable.

Key market vendors insights

The marine radar market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

BAE Systems Plc

Dassault Aviation Group

General Dynamics Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Saab AB

Thales Group

Key Segment Analysis by Application

The fishing vessel segment will be significant in the marine radar market share growth during the forecast period. A fishing vessel is a boat or ship used to catch fish in the sea, on a lake, or in a river. A fishing radar is a device that detects reflected pulses of sound energy, similar to sonar, to locate fish underwater. Thus, the increasing popularity and demand of fishing radar in commercial, recreational and artisanal fishing is estimated to drive the global marine radar market.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 31% of the global marine radar market share growth during the forecast period. The US is the major market for marine radar in North America.

The increasing participation of people in water-related recreational activities in the key countries is expected to boost the marine radar market share growth in the region.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

