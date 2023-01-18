Marine scrubber market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global marine scrubber market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,000.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.32% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Scrubber Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global marine scrubber market - Five forces

The global marine scrubber market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global marine scrubber market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global marine scrubber market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (hybrid, open loop, and others) and application (commercial, navy, recreational, and offshore).

The hybrid segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Hybrid marine scrubbers are a combination of open-loop and closed-loop marine scrubbers. Depending on the alkalinity of the water, these scrubbers can operate in both modes. The use of hybrid marine scrubbers enables ships to operate in an open-loop mode in waters with high levels of alkalinity and in a closed-loop mode in areas with low alkalinity. Hybrid marine scrubbers are suitable for ships that regularly operate in both ECA and non-ECA regions, which results in significant cost savings for shipping companies. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Story continues

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global marine scrubber market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine scrubber market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the implementation of regulations by MARPOL, the growth in fleet ownership, and the increase in trade activities. Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions for the maritime and offshore oil and gas industries. New multilateral initiatives such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Community (AEC) are expected to increase intra-regional and international trade further. Moreover, some of the world's busiest, such as the Port of Shanghai, are located in APAC. These ports are major hubs for international trade, resulting in a high level of ship-related activities. Therefore, the marine scrubber market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global marine scrubber market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in global seaborne trade is driving the market growth.

Maritime transport accounts for more than three-quarters of global trade.

The growth of the global economy and the rise in trade between countries has impacted the overall demand for maritime transport and maritime transport services.

In the last decade, developing countries dominated global import and export, which has led to demand for maritime transport services.

The ships participating in global maritime traffic must navigate through various open seas and territorial waters and meet different emission standards, which requires the installation of marine scrubbers.

These factors will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing demand for end-to-end services is a key trend in the market.

End-users prefer complete solutions that are economical. They prefer suppliers that offer complete solutions of products and services and can guarantee a certain number of years of maintenance.

Therefore, many providers in the market have started to offer comprehensive solutions that increase customer satisfaction.

Such solutions will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The long payback period is challenging the market growth.

The payback period refers to the length of time required for an investment to cover its initial cost through payback or savings.

Marine scrubbers are expensive and involve high capital costs.

The total cost of installing a scrubber, including design costs, exceeds the cost of the equipment.

Moreover, due to the low price difference between LSFO and HSFO, the payback period for marine scrubbers is high.

These factors will hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this marine scrubber market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine scrubber market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the marine scrubber market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the marine scrubber market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The marine auxiliary engine market size is predicted to exhibit a declining growth and estimate at a value of USD 431.35 million from 2021 to 2026 at a decelerating CAGR of 4.51%. This report further entails market segmentation by type (diesel and gas), engine capacity (500-1500 kW, Above 1500 kW, and Up to 500 kW), vessel orientation (tanker, containership, bulk carrier, general cargo, and miscellaneous vessel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market size is expected to increase by USD 923.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (commercial and leisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Marine Scrubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,000.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 27.84 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries China, South Korea, Japan, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Bilfinger SE, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecospray Technologies Srl, Feen Marine, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kwangsung Co. Ltd, Langh Ship Oy Ab, LiqTech International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pacific Green Technologies Inc., PureteQ AS, SAACKE GmbH, Valmet Corp., VDL Groep BV, and Yara International ASA. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global marine scrubber market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Open loop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Navy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

12.4 Andritz AG

12.5 Clean Marine AS

12.6 CR Ocean Engineering LLC

12.7 Damen Shipyards Group

12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.9 Ecospray Technologies Srl

12.10 Feen Marine

12.11 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.12 Kwangsung Co. Ltd

12.13 Langh Ship Oy Ab

12.14 LiqTech International Inc.

12.15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

12.16 Valmet Corp.

12.17 Yara International ASA.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Marine Scrubber Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-scrubber-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301722231.html

SOURCE Technavio