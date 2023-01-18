U.S. markets closed

Marine scrubber market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global marine scrubber market size is estimated to grow by USD 12,000.63 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.32% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 41% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Marine Scrubber Market 2023-2027

Global marine scrubber market - Five forces
The global marine scrubber market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

Global marine scrubber market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global marine scrubber market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (hybrid, open loop, and others) and application (commercial, navy, recreational, and offshore).

  • The hybrid segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Hybrid marine scrubbers are a combination of open-loop and closed-loop marine scrubbers. Depending on the alkalinity of the water, these scrubbers can operate in both modes. The use of hybrid marine scrubbers enables ships to operate in an open-loop mode in waters with high levels of alkalinity and in a closed-loop mode in areas with low alkalinity. Hybrid marine scrubbers are suitable for ships that regularly operate in both ECA and non-ECA regions, which results in significant cost savings for shipping companies. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global marine scrubber market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global marine scrubber market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the implementation of regulations by MARPOL, the growth in fleet ownership, and the increase in trade activities. Asia is one of the fastest-growing regions for the maritime and offshore oil and gas industries. New multilateral initiatives such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Economic Community (AEC) are expected to increase intra-regional and international trade further. Moreover, some of the world's busiest, such as the Port of Shanghai, are located in APAC. These ports are major hubs for international trade, resulting in a high level of ship-related activities. Therefore, the marine scrubber market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Global marine scrubber market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth in global seaborne trade is driving the market growth.

  • Maritime transport accounts for more than three-quarters of global trade.

  • The growth of the global economy and the rise in trade between countries has impacted the overall demand for maritime transport and maritime transport services.

  • In the last decade, developing countries dominated global import and export, which has led to demand for maritime transport services.

  • The ships participating in global maritime traffic must navigate through various open seas and territorial waters and meet different emission standards, which requires the installation of marine scrubbers.

  • These factors will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The growing demand for end-to-end services is a key trend in the market.

  • End-users prefer complete solutions that are economical. They prefer suppliers that offer complete solutions of products and services and can guarantee a certain number of years of maintenance.

  • Therefore, many providers in the market have started to offer comprehensive solutions that increase customer satisfaction.

  • Such solutions will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The long payback period is challenging the market growth.

  • The payback period refers to the length of time required for an investment to cover its initial cost through payback or savings.

  • Marine scrubbers are expensive and involve high capital costs.

  • The total cost of installing a scrubber, including design costs, exceeds the cost of the equipment.

  • Moreover, due to the low price difference between LSFO and HSFO, the payback period for marine scrubbers is high.

  • These factors will hamper the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this marine scrubber market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the marine scrubber market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the marine scrubber market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the marine scrubber market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of marine scrubber market vendors

The marine auxiliary engine market size is predicted to exhibit a declining growth and estimate at a value of USD 431.35 million from 2021 to 2026 at a decelerating CAGR of 4.51%. This report further entails market segmentation by type (diesel and gas), engine capacity (500-1500 kW, Above 1500 kW, and Up to 500 kW), vessel orientation (tanker, containership, bulk carrier, general cargo, and miscellaneous vessel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The hybrid electric marine propulsion engine market size is expected to increase by USD 923.76 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (commercial and leisure) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Marine Scrubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 12,000.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

27.84

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 41%

Key countries

China, South Korea, Japan, UK, and Norway

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Andritz AG, Bilfinger SE, Clean Marine AS, CR Ocean Engineering LLC, Damen Shipyards Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecospray Technologies Srl, Feen Marine, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Kwangsung Co. Ltd, Langh Ship Oy Ab, LiqTech International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Pacific Green Technologies Inc., PureteQ AS, SAACKE GmbH, Valmet Corp., VDL Groep BV, and Yara International ASA.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global marine scrubber market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Open loop - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Navy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

  • 12.4 Andritz AG

  • 12.5 Clean Marine AS

  • 12.6 CR Ocean Engineering LLC

  • 12.7 Damen Shipyards Group

  • 12.8 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 12.9 Ecospray Technologies Srl

  • 12.10 Feen Marine

  • 12.11 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Kwangsung Co. Ltd

  • 12.13 Langh Ship Oy Ab

  • 12.14 LiqTech International Inc.

  • 12.15 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.16 Valmet Corp.

  • 12.17 Yara International ASA.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

