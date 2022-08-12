U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,226.00
    +16.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,420.00
    +116.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,368.00
    +56.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +9.40 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.04
    -1.30 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.60
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.09 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0282
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +0.43 (+2.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2131
    -0.0071 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7500
    +0.7510 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,695.22
    -903.12 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.71
    -12.03 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.29
    +19.38 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Marine Seats Market worth $1.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·7 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marine seats market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in seaborne trade, developments in the military sector, and increasing number of global cruise passengers.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107127122

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine Seats Market
230 – Tables
42 – Figures
210 – Pages

Increasing demand for fishing and marine activities

Over the past few years, fishing methods have evolved to become more technical. The growing fish food market has fueled the demand for increasing fishing activities. Recreational fishing has emerged as the most popular activity. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), in 2019, the demand for marine boats and products was worth USD 42 billion. Post-COVID, it is steadily increasing in the US. It also stated that the current sale of powerboats has steadily outpaced sales of previous years, highlighting rising demand by consumers. 54,000 units of powerboats were sold in the first quarter of 2022. Economies in Europe also followed the same trend. Thus, the rising demand for boats is leading to the demand for marine seats in the recreational fishing boat market.

The demand for fishing for consumption is also rising due to the growing awareness about the benefits related to the fish diet, which has led to the growth of the commercial fishing market. During COVID-19, the Asian market took a hit as it carried major losses in imports and exports, wherein it contributed to a total of 62% of unloaded marine goods in 2020. The use of large fishing vessels to catch schools of fish is contributing to the growing commercial fishing market. The Asia Pacific contributes approximately 50% to the worldwide supply of fish. Major fish exporting economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as Thailand, China, Indonesia, South Korea, and Indonesia, are continuously increasing fish production. Increasing demand for high-quality fish from developed economies and increasing domestic consumption within these regions are expected to lead to an increase in the demand for fishing vessels.

By Seat Type, Passenger Seats Market is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Passenger seats are meant for onboard ship passengers. These seats are designed according to the class of travel, that is, whether passengers are travelling in economy class or VIP class. These seats can be sold as single seats or as duplets or triplets.

The demand for motorboats is increasing across the globe, thereby leading to a rise in demand for passenger seats used in motorboats. Increasing disposable income of the masses has led to increased demand for recreational motorboats across the globe. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the US is the largest exporter of motorboats in the world.

The passenger seats segment is estimated to be USD 1,018 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,303 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

By Marine Seat End User, Aftermarket Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Total Market in 2022

The aftermarket segment of the marine seats market includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) companies, which primarily carry out services as well as maintenance and upgrade of ships. These companies install different components and systems in existing ships during their maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The damaged components of ships such as their hardware as well as equipment or systems installed in them that include power management systems, propulsion management systems, and safety & security systems are sent to MRO companies for their servicing as well as maintenance and upgradation. MRO or aftermarket companies also carry out the replacement of damaged equipment and components of ships that are beyond repair.

The MRO companies dealing in marine seats carry out the replacement of marine-grade vinyl upholstery in ships after a gap of 5 to 6 years. The aftermarket segment is estimated to account for a larger share of the marine seats market in 2022. This segment is estimated to be USD 944 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,196 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107127122

Europe region accounts for largest market share in Marine seats market

Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the UK, and Rest of Europe are considered for market analysis of Europe. Ullman Dynamics (Sweden), Grammer AG (Germany), and Scotseat (UK) are some of the major players in this region. Cruising and watersports activities are expected to increase in Europe due to the presence of Europe's biggest river-Rhine-in Germany. The European shipbuilding industry is involved in the construction of large naval vessels such as cruise ships, ferries, mega yachts, submarines, and dredgers (offshore vessels). Whereas navy and coastguard investments in European countries has also been significant in recent times. Europe holds a strong position in the international market. The growth of the shipbuilding industry in Europe is one of the most significant factors contributing to the increased demand for marine seats in this region.

Major players in the Marine seats market include West Marine (US), Sun Marine (Netherlands), Recaro (Netherlands), Allsalts (Canada), and Shockwave (Canada). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Marine seats market for the period, 2018-2027.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=107127122

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market by Type (Remotely Operated, Autonomous), System (Propulsion, Payload, Component, Software, Chassis Material, Communication), Application, Hull Type, Endurance, Size, Cruising Speed, and Region (2021-2026)

Drone Taxi Market by Range (Intercity, Intracity), Propulsion (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Electric Hydrogen), Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Piloted), Passenger Capacity (Up to 2, 3 to 5, More than 5), System, End Use & Region (2025-2030)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra 
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/marine-seat-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-seat.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-seats-market-worth-1-9-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301604897.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

    Renewable energy is hitting its stride in both the Europe and the U.S. Here are six stocks for the long haul.

  • My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock market sell-off has led to declining prices in excellent and poor companies alike. When uncertainty is high, it can be comforting to fall back on fundamentals. One tried and true long-term strategy is to invest in Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Sea

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks PLUG And Ballard Spike Despite Earnings Miss, On Senate Boost

    Hydrogen fuel cell stocks Plug Power and Ballard Power Systems spiked Wednesday after both companies missed second quarter earnings predictions, reporting losses greater than expected. This comes after the U.S. Senate approved a sweeping spending bill over the weekend that would direct billions of dollars toward clean energy projects. PLUG increased 16% Wednesday morning while BLDP gained nearly 4%.

  • Occidental wins approval for 34-square-mile oil and gas development in Weld County

    State regulators approved the plan a week after they sought more environmental commitments from the Houston oil giant.

  • In Syria, a 'golden' crop struggles to regain its shine

    Returning to their orchards after years of war, Syrian pistachio farmers hoping to revive their valuable crop have had their hopes dashed by scorched trees and the ravages of climate change. Laden with maroon-coloured bunches of nuts that are harvested in summer, the pistachio tree is known in Syria as "a golden tree in a poor land", reflecting the value of a fruit long exported across the Middle East and Europe. But farmers near the northwestern village of Maan are harvesting just a quarter of the crop they gathered before the war, farmer Nayef Ibrahim said.

  • Climate Spending Bill Passes; Is PLUG Stock A Buy After Earnings Miss?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Plug Power Misses Estimates. But Analysts Lift Price Targets on Climate Bill Catalysts.

    Plug Power shares rose sharply Wednesday despite the fuel-cell company reporting second-quarter revenue that missed estimates. Analysts said they expect Plug Power to benefit from the recently passed climate and tax bill. Analysts were expecting a loss of 21 cents a share.

  • Exclusive: U.S. questioned Cheniere pollution controls during LNG plant permitting - documents

    U.S. regulators raised doubts about Cheniere Energy's decision to install higher-polluting gas-fired turbines at its Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas terminals in Texas and Louisiana years before they began operating, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. The documents show that Cheniere, the top U.S. LNG exporter, may have had a chance to avoid its current struggle with looming federal limits on emissions of formaldehyde and other dangerous chemicals. The Texas-based company could be forced to undertake outages that might reduce or slow gas shipments to make expensive upgrades, potentially wiping out any cost savings made a decade ago when it disregarded concerns from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Miners face supply chain overhaul to meet U.S. EV credit deadline

    Miners will struggle to expand operations in the United States in record time to meet a deadline for sourcing key minerals domestically or from select countries as set out by a bill likely to be passed on Friday, companies and industry watchers said. The requirement is part of a sweeping bill that includes climate and clean energy policies and rules on electric vehicle (EV) battery materials such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and graphite. The U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote nL1N2ZJ02X on the measure Friday.

  • European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

    Now, white dust and thousands of dead fish cover the wide trench that winds amid rows of trees in France’s Burgundy region in what was the Tille River in the village of Lux. From dry and cracked reservoirs in Spain to falling water levels on major arteries like the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, an unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of the European continent. It is damaging farm economies, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species.

  • Europe’s worst drought in possibly 500 years devastates rivers, killing fish, crops

    Climate change is exacerbating conditions in Europe where hotter temperatures are speeding up evaporation.

  • Antarctica’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Might Flood the World. Here’s How to Stop It

    David Merron via GettyAre you a fan of the 1995 film Waterworld starring Kevin Costner? Great news: There’s a distinct possibility that it’ll become a reality in the future if humanity can’t get its act together to prevent climate catastrophe!In a new paper published August 10 in the journal Nature, a team of Australian scientists found that sea levels could rise a staggering five meters by the year 2500 if we fail to meet the goals set in the Paris Climate Agreement. Specifically, the ice melt

  • Inflation Reduction Act invests $369 billion to fight climate change

    The Inflation Reduction Act is allocating nearly $370 billion to environmental efforts including $60 billion to boost domestic clean energy manufacturing and $30 billion in tax credits to accelerate domestic green energy production. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by professor Michael Gerrard to discuss the impact of the country’s investment in fighting climate change.

  • 'Unnerving' Drone Footage Shows How Sharks Creep Up on Unsuspecting Swimmers at the Beach

    Filmed at Daytona Beach, the footage shows a shark scooting by several swimmers that appear to be unaware of its presence

  • Seven stats that explain the West’s epic drought

    The American West is experiencing its driest period in human history, a megadrought that threatens health, agriculture and entire ways of life. DRIED UP is examining the dire effects of the drought on the states most affected — as well as the solutions Americans are embracing. It’s difficult to capture the scale of the drought…

  • Slashing Methane Emissions 30% By 2030 Could Be Key To Achieving Net Zero Targets — Here’s What AgTech Companies Are Doing To Help

    Benzinga - Rachael Green

  • Disoriented bear cub rescued in Turkey after eating 'mad honey'

    STORY: Footage showed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up in the back of a pick-up truck, after people rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.Mad honey, or "deli bal" in Turkish, is a type of rhododendron honey that can have hallucinogenic effects.The bear was brought to a vet, where she was receiving treatment and would likely be released into the wild in the coming days, local authorities said, adding that she was in good condition.

  • Clean Energy ETFs in Europe Surge on Senate Climate Bill

    Solar stocks are driving the clean energy rally.