U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,969.50
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,874.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,567.75
    +43.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.40
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.70
    +2.50 (+3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.01
    +0.58 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0378
    +0.0043 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7350
    -0.0130 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    22.00
    -0.21 (-0.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2005
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.0990
    +0.4650 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,825.93
    +372.88 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.33
    +10.61 (+2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.53
    +63.53 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

For Marine Tyler Klemas, Supporting Veterans Is a Passion

Duke Energy
·5 min read
Duke Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / If Tyler Klemas had known then what he knows now, he would have looked for a job as a lineworker when he left the U.S. Marines in 2010.

Now in his fifth year in Duke Energy's Customer Delivery Business Transformation group in Charlotte, he has made it his "secondary job" to spread the word about opportunities for veterans in the energy industry.

Supporting veterans is his passion, both inside and outside of the company.

Klemas is one of more than 2,000 veterans who work at Duke Energy, which recruits veterans for their skills, adaptability and leadership qualities. He chairs the Charlotte chapter of the Together We Stand employee resource group, whose 450 members mentor newly hired veterans and volunteer to help veterans and their families in the community.

Klemas never intended to serve in the military. But his plans changed after terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. He was in the 11th grade, intending to go to college and play football.

Instead, he enlisted.

"I may not have even understood the full magnitude of what had happened," Klemas said. "But I knew that was one of those events people experience in life where they remember where they were when it happened." Tyler was in the library at Murphy High School in Mobile, Ala. "I felt it was my duty as an American citizen to enlist."

Klemas first served in the Presidential Support Duty Program at Camp David, Md., and later as a machine gunner in Afghanistan - two vastly different experiences.

His most cherished memory of Camp David came when he cooked an omelet in a new mess hall for then-President George W. Bush. Klemas eats an omelet every day - he now raises his own chickens - but he describes those four to seven minutes cooking for the president of the United States as probably the longest in his life, trying not to mess up.

He need not have worried. Bush proclaimed it the best omelet he'd ever eaten and awarded Klemas with a Presidential Challenge Coin, given to service members for special achievements.

In Afghanistan, Klemas took part in the successful but grueling Operation Whalers, a follow-up mission to Operation Red Wings in which 19 special operations personnel were killed.

"We were walking, fighting, sleeping, rinse, repeat," he said. "We lost four Marines during that deployment and numerous others were shot or injured in other ways. The fighting was intense."

When his four-year commitment ended in 2007, Klemas thought he was done with the Marines - but, as it turned out, the Marines were not done with him. He was called back to serve in Iraq, where he spent most of his deployment in the safety of the base.

Back home for good in 2011, Klemas did what many other veterans did: He became a police officer, serving in Matthews, N.C., from 2011 to 2016 and in Charlotte from 2016 to 2018.

His life took another turn in 2018 after his wife, Emilee, became pregnant with the first of their two children.

"Your whole emotional and mental dynamic shifts once you enter a child into the picture," Klemas said. He wanted a safer job with more reliable hours, and he found both at Duke Energy. He is a senior business systems specialist, working to make Customer Delivery processes more efficient.

Last month, on behalf of the company, he led the effort to bring The Wall That Heals, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans memorial in Washington, D.C., to Charlotte Motor Speedway.

"They support our mission," Klemas said of Duke Energy. "They've been 100% on board."

The company also provides 120 hours of full pay to employees who are called up to serve in the National Guard and Reserve. In recognition of its support for those employees, Duke Energy received the 2018 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Recruiting and supporting veterans is good for everyone, said Derrick Robinson, senior manager in Talent Acquisition. He said veterans have fundamental skills that fit with Duke Energy's priorities: a strong work ethic, safety consciousness, leadership and transferrable skills.

"These soldiers sacrificed, their families have sacrificed. It gives us a chance to not only give back, but we gain by offering careers that are often a good match," Robinson said. "They have technical skills, an understanding of electronics and mechanical aptitude. Also, they've operated in a high-risk environment, and many things we do in the field are definitely high risk, so it requires a healthy respect for dangers in the field."

Robinson said veterans work in corporate, plant and field operations, in roles as diverse as field technician, project management and information technology.

Klemas believes veterans are especially suited to the role of lineworker.

"When you're in the infantry, every single job in the military is in some way connected to that infantry person in making sure they are as prepared as possible, as successful as possible," he said. "In the energy industry, it's literally the same way when it comes to linemen. Every single job is in some way connected to the linemen."

Klemas has made it his mission to get the word out.

Veterans and Duke Energy

Learn more here about jobs resources for members of the military.

Interested in a job at Duke Energy? Go to the careers page.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729435/For-Marine-Tyler-Klemas-Supporting-Veterans-Is-a-Passion

Recommended Stories

  • China Adjusts Covid Restrictions in City With IPhone Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese city of Zhengzhou shuttered hundreds of buildings and apartment blocks hours after lifting broader lockdown measures, as officials strive to make their Covid controls more targeted in line with Beijing’s directives. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven Fr

  • EU Is Hooked on Russia LNG and Paying Billions to Keep It Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has slashed its dependence on Russian energy this year, banning coal imports and readying an oil embargo too. But one product is booming, and is unlikely to face an EU boycott anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property Cr

  • 12 Biggest Militaries in the World: Does Size Matter?

    In this article, we take a look at 12 biggest militaries in the world and whether or not military size is still a strategic edge. You can skip our detailed defense analysis and go directly to 5 Biggest Militaries in the World. Military size has played a critical role throughout human history. However, as technology […]

  • Report warns U.S. chip design market share to plunge without government support

    The United States has been a leader in microchip design with dominant companies like Nvidia, Intel and Qualcomm, but it risks a big drop in global market share without government support for the sector, warned a report released on Wednesday. The U.S. share of chip design revenue has been slipping in recent years, dropping to 46% in 2021 from over 50% in 2015. Without government support, that could drop to 36% by the end of this decade, according to the analysis released by U.S. industry body Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) and Boston Consulting Group.

  • Why Futu, RLX, and Dada Nexus Stocks Keep Rising

    Worries over widespread protests against China's zero-COVID policies, which swept China over the weekend, began to subside Tuesday as the scale of the protests moderated. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, online brokerage Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) stock is up a strong 10.2%, e-cigarette maker RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) is even higher at 14.7%, and e-commerce site Dada Nexus (NASDAQ: DADA) is doing best of all -- up 15.8%. The Washington Post tracked protests ongoing in more than a dozen major Chinese cities last night, but while the protests are ongoing, the Post noted that most demonstrations are now much smaller than what was seen over the weekend.

  • Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflation

    The Federal Reserve started 2022 expecting a surge in inflation to subside as the pandemic-scarred economy got back to normal, and divided over how much the U.S. central bank might need to help the process with higher interest rates. By March, a European land war had upended the inflation and economic forecasts; by the summer, an acceleration in price pressures had dashed hopes that only a modest Fed response would be needed; by the fall, public disagreement among policymakers had all but disappeared. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gives what amounts to capstone remarks for the year at the Brookings Institution in Washington, he'll speak as a central banker who both began 2022 on a decidedly wrong foot - "we continue to expect inflation to decline over the course of the year," he said on Jan. 26 - and engineered the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years with only two dissents and none since June.

  • Jiang Zemin's Death Overshadows Jack Ma's Tokyo Residency

    The day's initial focus was on the Alibaba entrepreneur's extended stay in Japan before word broke that China's former president has died at 96.

  • Ukraine downs Su-25 and Su-24 military jets and repels attack near 10 settlements

    According to the military, Russian forces forward movement was stopped near Novoselivske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Serebrianks, Verkhniokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Pervomayske, Opytne, Nevelske and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

  • Ukraine Should Be Free to Hit Military Targets in Russia, Latvia Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine should be free to strike military sites inside Russia as it fends off attacks on its critical infrastructure, Latvia’s foreign minister said. But allies including the US have held back on sending weapons that can strike Russia.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s H

  • Russia threatened by coming Ukrainian offense across the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, says ISW

    An analysis of Russian fortifications suggests that critical ground lines of communications (GLOC) from Crimea to mainland Ukraine are threatened by further Ukrainian offensive in Kherson Oblast, the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated in a new update on Nov. 27.

  • Election results: Wallis takes 12-vote lead over Holstege with few ballots left

    The latest vote count updates Tuesday showed Wallis with 84,420 votes to Holstege’s 84,408.

  • Fed Officials Say More Rate Hikes Coming; Williams Flags Path to Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policymakers stressed on Monday that they will raise borrowing costs further to curb inflation, with one key official saying that he sees interest rates heading somewhat higher than he had forecast just a couple of months ago.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes

  • Russian troops regroup on Kinburn Spit

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet gained control over the Kinburn Spit in Mykolaiv Oblast, the Russian troups are currently regrouping there. Source: Yevhen Yerin, Head of the joint press centre for Ukraine's defence forces on the Tavriya front, during the 24/7 national joint newscast on 29 November Quote: "The enemy is currently regrouping there.

  • General Staff says Russian attacks successfully repelled by Ukrainian forces in Luhansk, Donetsk Oblasts

    The Ukrainian army repulsed several attacks by Russian invading forces in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its daily morning update on Facebook on Nov. 30.

  • Woman dubbed ‘new tank man’ for defiantly facing police during violent protest dispersal in China

    A fearless Chinese woman is now being referred to online as the “new tank man” for her defiance against riot police during a violent protest dispersal in China. Footage of the still unidentified woman refusing to move as she films troops beating other protesters has gone viral on Chinese social media amid growing discontent toward the Chinese government’s strict zero-COVID policy. Chinese woman refuses to move as security forces move toward her as she is filming them beating up other protesters.

  • Brazil stocks set to rally 13% by end-2023 despite policy uncertainty: Reuters poll

    Brazil stocks will rally by double-digits through end-2023, despite uncertainty about new government policies as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva seeks to balance social priorities and budget constraints, a Reuters poll predicted. While financial models keep showing potential upside for Brazilian equities next year, market experts were pessimistic in their qualitative responses to the survey, pointing to doubts over Lula's team and fiscal worries. "The scenario depends on who will be the ministers of the new government and the plans to be announced... The Ibovespa (index) is still at a discount, awaiting government news," said Fernando Bresciani, research analyst at Andbank.

  • Federal Court to Rule on Passengers Live Streaming Police During Traffic Stops

    Cars have always been a minefield when it comes to privacy rights verses public safety, and now, two important questions are finally in front of a U.S. circuit court: Is live streaming protected in the same way as recording, and does the passenger in a stopped car have a First Amendment right to record or broadcast a stop?

  • Ukraines Permanent Representative to UN suggests Russia be called Muscovy

    Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, believes that Ukraine could approve a law according to which Russia will be called Muscovy. Source: Kyslytsia on Twitter Quote from Kyslytsya: "Let's take Magyarország [Uhorshchyna] (Ukr); Hungary (Eng); Ungarn (DE); Węgry (PL); Österreich - Austria (Eng); Rakúsko (Slovak).

  • C.Africa says border nation bombed its troops and Russian allies

    The Central African Republic threatened Monday to take reprisals after an aircraft flew in from a neighbouring country in the middle of the night and bombed CAR troops and their Russian paramilitary allies.

  • Congressional Leaders Commit to Quickly Pass Legislation to Avert Rail Strike

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that House lawmakers will take up legislation on Wednesday to stop a nationwide strike by railroad workers, saying Congress needs to intervene to prevent devastating job losses.