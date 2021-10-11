U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,377.86
    -13.48 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,631.72
    -114.53 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,562.85
    -16.68 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.79
    +0.70 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.98
    +1.63 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0090 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3440
    +1.1290 (+1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,307.39
    +2,050.89 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,352.07
    +10.21 (+0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.85
    +51.30 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.20
    +449.26 (+1.60%)
     

Marine VFD Market by Type, Voltage, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine VFD Market by Type (AC Drive, DC Drive), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Propeller (With Shaft Generator, Without Shaft Generator), Crane & Hoist), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The marine VFD market is projected to reach USD 1,075 million by 2026 from an estimated USD 804 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

There is increasing demand for more efficient systems which can save wastage of energy and help to reduce the emission from the maritime sector. Also, there is a shift towards electric and hybrid systems to reduce dependency on fossil fuel and for more clean power. Apart from these there is adoption of IoT across all the sectors including shipping sector. Thus, the marine VFD market is gaining momentum, and there exists a lot of untapped potential in this market.

The compressor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Based on the application of marine VFD systems, the compressor segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2026. A compressor is a multipurpose device used in various applications, ranging from the cleaning of filters to starting the main or secondary engines of a ship. Compressors are also used to run the propellers in a ship.

Medium voltage VFD is expected to emerging market by voltage

VFDs with a voltage of more than 1000 V are considered under the medium voltage segment. The use of these drives helps in improving efficiency, thereby reducing the overall operating costs. These VFDs are generally used for critical applications and main components of the system installed on a ship. Recently introduced hybrid engines in the shipping industry have boosted the demand for medium-voltage VFDs, and this segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific: The largest marine VFD market

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 51.1% of the marine VFD market amongst all regions in 2020. Asia is a major maritime transport player - not only as a consumer of marine transport services and a major maritime hub but also as a producer of such services. The region has been segmented by country into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The continuous significance of Asia as a manufacturing hub has boosted the intra-Asian container trade boom, with South-East Asia playing an increasingly important role. Moreover, in the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development as well as growth in the maritime trade. The rise in seaborne trade has subsequently led to an increase in demand for ships that are used to transport manufactured goods to various regions worldwide.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 Global Road to Recovery from COVID-19
5.4 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Rising Need for Energy-Efficient Systems in Ships
5.5.1.2 Growing Shipbuilding Industry Due to Global Increase in Maritime Activities
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Increased Maintenance Cost of Systems After Implementation of VFD
5.5.2.2 Applications with High Range of Frequency Fluctuations
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 Implementation of Remote Monitoring in Vfds Creates New Opportunities to Increase Efficiency of Systems
5.5.3.2 Surging Demand for Integration of IoT with Marine Vfds
5.5.3.3 Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Propulsion to Provide New Opportunities for Marine VFD Market
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 Low-Quality Products Related to VFD is Hampering Marine VFD Market
5.5.4.2 Negative Impact of COVID-19 on Maritime Industry
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Marine VFD Providers
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Market Map
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Raw Material/Component Providers
5.9.2 Marine VFD Manufacturers
5.9.3 Distributors and After-Sales Services
5.9.4 End-users
5.10 Technology Analysis
5.10.1 Marine VFD Market Based on Different Technologies
5.11 Marine VFD Market: Codes and Regulations
5.12 Innovations and Patent Registrations
5.13 Case Study Analysis
5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Marine VFD Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Ac Drive
6.2.1 Rising Need for More Energy-Efficient Systems and Energy Savings is Likely to Boost Demand for Ac Vfds
6.3 Dc Drive
6.3.1 Better Speed Regulation and Rising Use of Batteries in Electrical Systems Are Likely to Drive Dc Drive Segment

7 Marine VFD Market, by Voltage
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Low Voltage (Up to 1000 V)
7.2.1 Increasing Automation and Growing Demand for More Efficient Systems Are Likely to Drive Low Voltage Segment
7.3 Medium Voltage (Above 1000 V)
7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Engines and Upgrade of Electrical Infrastructure Are Likely to Drive Medium Voltage Segment

8 Marine VFD Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pump
8.2.1 Shift Toward More Energy-Efficient Ships is Likely to Drive Marine VFD Market for Pump Segment
8.3 Fan
8.3.1 More Efficient Ventilation and Cooling Would Drive Marine VFD Market for Fan
8.4 Compressor
8.4.1 Growing Shipbuilding Industry is Expected to Fuel Demand for Compressors
8.5 Propeller
8.5.1 Adoption of Electric Propulsion System is Likely to Drive VFD Market in Propeller Segment
8.6 Crane & Hoist
8.6.1 Increase in Efficiency and Reduced Maintenance Costs Are Likely to Drive Marine VFD Market for Crane & Hoist Segment

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Emerging Leader
10.5.3 Pervasive
10.5.4 Participant
10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Major Players
11.1.1 Abb
11.1.2 General Electric
11.1.3 Danfoss
11.1.4 Rockwell Automation
11.1.5 Siemens
11.1.6 Cg Power and Industrial Solutions
11.1.7 Mitsubishi Electric
11.1.8 Weg
11.1.9 Yaskawa
11.1.10 Parker Hannifin
11.1.11 Invertek Drives
11.1.12 Bosch
11.1.13 Fuji Electric
11.1.14 Schneider Electric
11.1.15 Nidec
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 Honeywell
11.2.2 Johnson Controls
11.2.3 Tmeic
11.2.4 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.
11.2.5 Ingeteam
11.2.6 Emerson

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo4m2y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-vfd-market-by-type-voltage-application-and-region---global-forecast-to-2026-301397096.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • South African metalworkers' strike hits output at BMW plant

    Output at luxury carmaker BMW's main vehicle assembly plant in South Africa has been hit by a wage strike in the engineering sector by the country's biggest metalworkers union, a company spokesperson said on Monday. "While our associates have been reporting for work, we have lost production since the strike commenced ... as a number of suppliers to the plant have been affected," Hailey Philander told Reuters. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) launched the strike last Tuesday after pay talks with employer bodies reached a deadlock, raising fears the action would spill over and block supplies of parts to make new cars.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning: Riding in Ford’s first electric pickup

    At an electric vehicle event last week in the New York City area, Ford offered dealers, journalists, and select Ford customers a chance to ride in its upcoming electric vehicles. Along with the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT and E-Transit electric commercial van, Ford had another big vehicle on offer - the all electric F-150 Lightning pickup.

  • We Drove Ford’s F-150 Lightning EV. The Drive Isn’t Even the Best Part.

    Barron's just drove in a new all-electric F-150 Lightning. We were impressed. The drive is great, but it's the features that really get our juices flowing.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Goldman Cools on Conoco But Likes 8 Other Oil Stocks

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman's Neil Mehta says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • Shale Oil Is Booming Again in the Permian

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices above $80 a barrel are once again spurring a revival of shale drilling in America’s biggest oil field, where production is expected to return to pre-pandemic highs within weeks.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 10th, 2021

    After a bearish Saturday, Shiba Inu would need to move back through to $0.000028 levels to support a bullish day ahead.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • SmileDirectClub to be issued patent for SmileBus

    SmileDirectClub has been issued more than 15 U.S. patents since its founding in 2014, according to a search of the USPTO’s database, and the company has not been shy about defending those patents in court.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Supply chains: 'Complete container misalignment' is clearly hindering on U.S. economy

    The supply chain crisis is likely to hit holiday season given the immense backlog that's still unresolved, one expert said, and the current state of the labor market isn't helping.

  • Tesla Stock Could Reach $1,000 on This Catalyst

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is a Tesla bull and believes shares of the EV giant will surge. He's upbeat on production capacity.

  • Exports in limbo as supply chain disruptions persist

    Editor-in-Chief of Yahoo Finance Andy Serwer&nbsp;joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss the continuing supply chain disruption caused by halts in exports from countries like Vietnam and the proposed solutions to solve these issues.

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • India States Hit by Power Outages as Coal Supply Still Tight

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s energy crisis is starting to bite with states from Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan and Kerala hit by blackouts over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for t