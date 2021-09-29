U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

Marine VFD Market Worth $1,075 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·6 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Marine VFD Market by Type (AC Drive, DC Drive), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage), Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Propeller (With Shaft Generator, Without Shaft Generator), Crane & Hoist), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Marine VFD Market size will grow to USD 1,075 million by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 804 million in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. A marine VFD is a motor controller electronic device. It drives an electric motor by varying the frequency and voltage supplied to the motor according to the demand. It is also referred to as variable speed drive, adjustable speed drive, adjustable frequency drive, AC drive, Microdrive, and inverter. Marine VFD has been categorized into by type, by voltage, and by application. They can be installed in various systems on ships which have motor like cranes, compressor, fan, pumps, etc. Marine VFD is playing a crucial role to achieve more efficiency from systems and reducing fuel consumption in ships.

MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=85395523

The pump segment is expected to dominate the Marine VFD Market, by application, during the forecast period.

The pump segment accounted for the largest share of the Marine VFD Market, by application, in 2020. The pump is the component which is extensively used for various purposes onboard a ship and is critical for proper functioning of any ship. Thus, the use of VFD to control the functioning the pumps can save a lot of energy. These factors are likely to increase the demand for VFD used to control pumps.

The low voltage is expected to dominate the Marine VFD Market, by voltage, during the forecast period.

The low voltage segment accounted for a larger share, owing to the increased use of low-voltage motors in the marine industry across applications such as cranes, pumps, fans, and hoists. The increasing use of variable drives to improve the efficiency of various small components across a system equipped with motors to improve the efficiency of such systems has boosted the market for low-voltage drives.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Marine VFD Market"

267 – Tables
57 – Figures
225 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/marine-vfd-market-85395523.html

The AC drive is expected to dominate the Marine VFD Market, by type, during the forecast period.

AC drives are more widely used VFDs. As most of the equipment used onboard a ship operates on AC input, the AC drive segment is projected to account for a larger market share. The demand for AC drives is also driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. An AC drive is used to control the speed of an electric motor by changing the frequency and voltage of electric supply to the motor. A VFD controls the speed of the AC motor by changing the frequency supplied to the motor.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Marine VFD Market

Asia Pacific is expected to show a robust growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. This region has shown strong demand for marine VFD owing to rapid growth of shipbuilding industry. With the shift towards decarbonization, there has been a strong demand for more energy efficient engines with less emissions. Governments in this region are increasingly opening gates for development and growth of ship building industry. Technological advancements and less energy consumption would further propel marine VFD deployment and open up opportunities in the emerging markets in APAC. Various countries are adopting new hybrid and electric systems in ships in order to save energy as well as to meet their goal of rection in carbon emission. Moreover, favorable supportive schemes, huge investments in ship building and port development would further drive the market for marine VFD. The market in China is expected to grow mainly because of government initiatives to cut down carbon emissions as well as to become leader in ship building.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=85395523

The key players include General Electric (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Rockwell Automation (US). The leading players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the Marine VFD Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market by Type (AC, DC, and Servo), End-Users (Industrial, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, and Power Generation), Application (Pumps, Fans, Compressors, and Conveyors), Power Range, Voltage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/variable-frequency-drive-market-878.html

Europe VFDs Market by Application (Pump, Fan, Compressor, Conveyor, Extruder), Power Rating (0–0.5, 0.5–20, 20–50, 50–200, >200kW), Voltage (Low and Medium) And Countries (Germany, Russia, UK, France, Italy, Spain) - Global Forecast to 2024 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/europe-vfd-market-220609858.html

Servo Motors and Drives Market by Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), Product Type (Servo Motors, Servo Drives), System, Voltage, Communication Protocol, Brake Technology, Material of Construction, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/servo-motors-and-drives-market-1127.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/marine-vfd-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/marine-vfd.asp

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marine-vfd-market-worth-1-075-million-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301387599.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

