'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' goes away forever on March 31st

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·2 min read
Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy on the Switch

Thanks to Disney+ the “Disney Vault” may no longer be a thing, but Nintendo is more than happy to pick up the baton with its own limited releases. As of this Thursday, April 1, both Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario Bros. 35 will be delisted from all digital shops, as well as the former no longer restocked at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, so grab your copies before they disappear into the Minus World.

Both titles were released as part of the 35th anniversary of the first Super Mario Bros. game, released September 13, 1985. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a Switch compilation of three of Mario’s 3D platform adventures: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Sadly, it did not include Super Mario Galaxy 2, but Sunshine was still nice to see, since it hadn’t been re-released on any system since the GameCube.

Super Mario Bros. 35 was an online elimination game that, similar to Tetris 99, pit 35 players against each other in a battle royale. Each player gets to traverse a traditional Mario level, with the twist that every enemy they defeat gets sent to another player’s board (and vice versa). The game was included free with Nintendo Switch Online and was only available as a digital download, so once this one is gone it’s gone. (However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a Super Mario Bros. 40 in a few years.)

Super Mario Bros. Game &amp; Watch with &#39;Super Mario Bros. 2&#39; on the screen.
Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch with 'Super Mario Bros. 2' on the screen.

Also disappearing from store shelves is the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch, which packaged the original Super Mario Bros., Lost Levels and a new Mario-skinned version of the classic Ball into a svelte handheld with a color screen and eight hours of battery life. The device will no longer be restocked as of April 1st, so snag one from Amazon, Best Buy or Target before the price skyrockets from its MSRP of $50.

