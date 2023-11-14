Insight into the Investment Moves of a Market-Savvy Value Investor

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned investor and the founder of Marathon Partners Equity Management, has a reputation for his long-term investment strategy and focus on market inefficiencies. With a career that began alongside Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) at Gamco Investors, Cibelli has demonstrated a keen eye for potential, exemplified by his early investment in Netflix. His latest 13F filing for the third quarter of 2023 offers a window into his current investment decisions, reflecting his philosophy of identifying stocks with the potential to double over a three to five-year horizon.

Mario Cibelli's Marathon Partners Exits World Wrestling Entertainment, Reveals Q3 Portfolio Changes

New Additions to the Portfolio

Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent 13F filing shows strategic additions to his portfolio with four new stocks:

TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO) leads the new entries with 88,500 shares, making up 11.29% of the portfolio and valued at $7.44 million.

Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) follows with 25,000 shares, accounting for 2.19% of the portfolio and a total value of $1.44 million.

Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) was also added with 15,000 shares, representing 1.57% of the portfolio and valued at $1.04 million.

Significant Position Increases

Alongside new acquisitions, Cibelli has increased his stakes in five existing holdings:

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) saw a substantial addition of 125,000 shares, bringing the total to 150,000 shares. This 500% increase in share count has a 3.22% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $2.55 million.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) also experienced a significant boost with an additional 287,500 shares, totaling 325,000 shares. This represents a 766.67% increase in share count, with a total value of $958,750.

Exiting Positions

The third quarter also saw Cibelli exit ten holdings, with notable sell-offs including:

Story continues

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE), where all 85,750 shares were sold, impacting the portfolio by -11.53%.

WESCO International Inc (NYSE:WCC) was completely liquidated with all 11,250 shares sold, resulting in a -2.5% portfolio impact.

Reduced Holdings

Reductions in nine stocks were also part of Cibelli's Q3 adjustments:

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was reduced by 48,500 shares, a -24.13% decrease, impacting the portfolio by -2.6%. The stock traded at an average price of $45.68 during the quarter and has seen a 19.51% return over the past three months and 111.24% year-to-date.

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ:RELY) saw a 50% reduction of 82,500 shares, with a -1.93% impact on the portfolio. The stock's average trading price was $22.56 for the quarter, with a -12.69% return over the past three months and an 81.40% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the third quarter of 2023, Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio is composed of 21 stocks. The top holdings include 17.96% in PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL), 13.21% in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), 11.29% in TKO Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:TKO), 10.64% in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER), and 7.33% in Haleon PLC (NYSE:HLN). The investments are predominantly concentrated across eight industries: Communication Services, Technology, Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Healthcare, Industrials, and Energy.

Mario Cibelli's Marathon Partners Exits World Wrestling Entertainment, Reveals Q3 Portfolio Changes

Mario Cibelli's Marathon Partners Exits World Wrestling Entertainment, Reveals Q3 Portfolio Changes

Value investors and those interested in the strategies of seasoned market players like Mario Cibelli (Trades, Portfolio) can find more detailed analyses and updates on GuruFocus.com.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

