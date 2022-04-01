U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Mario Diez, Founder and CEO of Billionaire Brands Inc. Guest Speaker at Miami NFT Week

·3 min read
In this article:
  • STRH

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH), is pleased to announce its Founder and CEO, Mario Diez, will be a guest speaker at Miami NFT Week, the most anticipated and highly regarded NFT conference held to date.

Miami NFT Week brings together some of the country's most celebrated entrepreneurs and visionaries. This three-day event will pack the house with speakers from the NFT industry and bridge conversations about DeFi and Blockchain technology, with workshops, panels, pitch competitions and creative installations.

"Speaking at Miami NFT Week and sharing my experience in the DeFi space with likeminded individuals is truly an honor," said Mario Diez, Chief Executive Officer of Billionaire Brands. "In addition to speaking at the event, I'm looking forward to hearing presentations from some of the industry's most forward thinkers."

Miami NFT Week takes place April 1-3, 2022 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Centre in Miami, Florida. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit miaminftweek.com. For more information about Star8 Corp. and its portfolio of subsidiary companies, please visit Star8Corp.com.

About Star8 Corp.

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) - a publicly traded holding company with expertise in technology, NFT experience, and eCommerce driven solutions. Additionally, Billionaire Brands Inc. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. Its subsidiary companies are Billionaire Brands, TempuCheck, Media Hawk, Palm Nutrition and Rari Nutrition. To learn more about Star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-866-316-0808

Investor Inquiries:

Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

Safe Harbor

Statements about the Company's future expectations and all other statements in this press release other than historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. The above information contains information relating to the Company that is based on the beliefs of the Company and/or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company or its management. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plans," "projects," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of the Company regarding future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties noted. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or projected. In each instance, forward-looking information should be considered in light of the accompanying meaningful cautionary statements herein. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, the impact of competitive services and pricing and general economic risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695629/Mario-Diez-Founder-and-CEO-of-Billionaire-Brands-Inc-Guest-Speaker-at-Miami-NFT-Week

