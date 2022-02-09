'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' is getting 48 courses from older games as paid DLC

There was a mixed bag of news for Mario Kart fans during the latest Nintendo Direct. While there wasn't any word about the next game in the long-running series, Nintendo revealed it isn't done with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just yet.

The company is remastering courses from older games in the series and bringing them to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as paid DLC. The first batch of courses will arrive on March 18th. Next month, you'll once again be able to race around Coconut Mall from Mario Kart Wii, Choco Mountain from Mario Kart 64 and Tokyo Blue from Mario Kart Tour and five other versions of classic courses.

Nintendo will add eight courses at a a time over six waves. All 48 courses should be available by the end of 2023. Pre-orders for the $25 Booster Course Pass open today. However, if you're a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, you'll get access to the remastered courses at no extra cost.

The company previously offered subscribers a paid Animal Crossing: New Horizons expansion as part of the plan. Expansion Pack (which also includes a library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games) costs $50 per year for an individual plan and $80 annually for a family membership. You need either that or a Switch Online subscription to play with friends online.