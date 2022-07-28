Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s second set of new tracks arrives on August 4th

Nintendo has unveiled the second wave of Booster Course Pass tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe . One of them is a brand-new track that will be added to smartphone spin-off Mario Kart Tour at a later date. It's called Sky-High Sundae and it's bursting with colorful, oversized desserts.

Sky-High Sundae will be part of the Propeller Cup along with another Mario Kart Tour course, Sydney Sprint, Snow Land from Mario Kart: Super Circuit and Mario Kart Wii's Mushroom Gorge. The Turnip Cup offers Mario Kart Tour track New York Minute, Mario Circuit 3 from the original Super Mario Kart on SNES, Mario Kart 64's Kalimari Desert and fan-favorite Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS. These tracks will hit the game on August 4th.