It's Mario on an Oreo: New limited edition cookies feature Super Mario characters

For Oreos, it's Mario time. And, of course, there's a game involved.

The newest special limited edition Oreos are Oreo x Super Mario cookies, available for pre-order now at Oreo.com/SuperMario. Each package is filled with a random assortment of Double Stuf cookies embossed with 16 different Super Mario characters including Mario, Luigi, a Super Star, and baddies such as Bowser and a Goomba.

Oreo wants Super Mario fans to join in a game on social media, too, once the cookies arrive – they will begin hitting stores nationwide July 10.

Here's the premise: Princess Peach is missing from the cookies, so while she is out of pocket, Oreo has a social media mission using the cookies that's meant to stop Bowser's plan to take over the Mushroom Kingdom.

Here’s how to play along: On the rim of a glass of milk, stack as many hero-embossed Oreos as you can on top of a Bowser cookie – once his cookie falls into the milk, he's defeated. Then, share the video of your cookie experience online using hashtag #SuperMarioOREO on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.

“We hope to unite cookie lovers and Super Mario enthusiasts alike with this playful mission, inspired by a storyline fans know all too well,” said Oreo senior brand manager Vishnu Nair in a statement. “We may even reveal a surprise as a thank you to those who successfully defeat Bowser and save the kingdom. … Fans will have to wait and see!”

Limited-edition Oreo x Super Mario cookies, available for pre-order now, come randomly packed with cookies embossed with 16 Super Mario characters including Mario, Luigi, and Bowser Jr.

You don't have to wait for the Super Mario Oreos to arrive to try some new Oreos. Earlier this month, Oreo Cotton Candy Sandwich Cookies became available. It's the first time Oreo has brought the cookies, filled with pink and blue cotton candy flavored creme, back since 2015, according to Food Network.

Also still available: Oreo S'Moreo Sandwich Cookies. The graham-flavored sandwich cookies, filled with marshmallow and chocolate-flavored creme, was brought back in May for the first time since 2021, according to Today. And instead of being called S'Mores Oreos, they are now (logically) called S'moreos.

And there's apparently some stores that still have Oreo Blackout Cake cookies.

