'Mario Party Superstars' revives classic boards and games

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

When Nintendo releases Mario Party Superstars on October 29th, it will give fans the chance to revisit some of their favorite moments from past games in the series. Superstars will feature five classic boards from the franchise's Nintendo 64 era. Specifically, Nintendo showed off new and enhanced versions of Peach's Birthday Cake and Space Land. In addition to looking better, these boards include new events and benefit from the tweaks and enhancements Nintendo introduced with Super Mario Party in 2018.   

The nostalgia play doesn't stop with the boards, however. Superstars also includes more than 100 minigames from past entries in the series. If there's an activity you fondly remember from a previous Mario Party game, there's a good chance it's included in the package. Best of all, with full button support, you won't need to put up with any motion controls. And with online multiplayer support, you can find people to play with even if your friends aren't available.

