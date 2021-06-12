'Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope' is coming to Switch in 2022

Nintendo and Ubisoft have teamed up once again for a sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The original was a well-received turn-based strategy game that came out in the Switch's early days. Now, Nintendo and Ubisoft are revisiting the series with Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

The sequel will take Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rabbid Rosalina and others beyond the Mushroom Kingdom. They'll have to save a whole galaxy and face off against a villain named Cursa. However, they'll have some new allies on their side called Sparks, which look like Rabbid versions of the Lumas from Super Mario Galaxy.

This time around, the developers say they're adding new action elements to "push the boundaries of tactical games even further."

The first cinematic and gameplay trailers were shown at the Ubisoft Forward E3 event, but details initially emerged earlier on Saturday. Nintendo appeared to jump the gun with a Sparks of Hope eShop listing that was later taken down.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a Nintendo Switch exclusive. It'll be released in 2022.