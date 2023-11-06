Marion County home prices fell 1.1% in October, with houses listed at a median of $311,375

The median home in Marion County listed for $311,375 in October, down 1.1% from the previous month's $314,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to October 2022, the median home list price decreased 2.4% from $318,750.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Marion County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.ocala.com.

Marion County's median home was 1,656 square feet, listed at $191 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 1.2% from October 2022.

Listings in Marion County moved slowly, at a median 51 days listed compared to the October national median of 50 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 54 days on the market. Around 926 homes were newly listed on the market in October, a 14.6% increase from 808 new listings in October 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In Florida, median home prices were $467,250, a slight decrease from September. The median Florida home listed for sale had 1,683 square feet, with a price of $278 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,876 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

