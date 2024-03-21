Marion County legislators give community update on 2024 W.Va. Legislature

Mar. 21—FAIRMONT — Social issues vs. public investment developed as the central theme of this past legislative session.

State lawmakers from Marion County discussed the 2024 legislative session as part of a luncheon held by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon was dedicated to providing attendees with a snapshot of what local politicians accomplished this legislative session as well as what issues dominated the agenda.

"I'm not terribly happy with this legislative session, I don't think we did much to help the people in West Virginia, unfortunately," Del. Joey Garcia, D-76, said. "I think during some election years you get into divisive legislation that can tear people apart. It takes important time away from debate and focusing on issues I think matter to everyday West Virginians."

The luncheon was held at Fairmont State University on Wednesday. Delegates Garcia and Phil Mallow, as well as State Senators Mike Oliverio and Mike Caputo sat on the panel discussion. Chad Nuzum, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board, joined the panel, and former chamber chairman Jay Rogers moderated. Delegates Mike DeVault and Amy Summers were unable to attend.

Social issues functioned as a euphemism for legislation such as eliminating vaccine requirements for public virtual schools, private and parochial schools. It also includes legislation aimed at presenting medically inaccurate anti-abortion videos in school, removing rape and incest exceptions to obtaining abortions in the state, prohibiting and criminalizing Plan-B contraceptives, removing gender affirming care for minors, making opioid treatment programs unlawful and removing public funding from schools and state agencies that provide diversity and inclusion training.

One bill was criticized for providing no new rights for women and instead providing new tools to use against transgender people.

Garcia's frustration lay in the proliferation of these red meat issues when lawmakers' time and attention could better be focused on passing legislation aimed at improving the state. Garcia directly criticized a law arming teachers and increasing penalties for left lane driving, while a number of bills intended to support businesses providing childcare went by the wayside.

However, Del. Mallow, District-75, disagreed with that assessment.

"I'm going to disagree with Joey's stance," he said. "Most of the bills that we talked about came from folks just like the ones in this room. They called me on the phone and said, 'I want to talk about this,' before we went down."

Mallow focused on the economic dimensions of the challenges facing the state. One of his chief concerns was the state's decreasing population. The state lost between four to 500,000 residents over the last couple of years, he said. This hobbles the tax pool, decreasing the amount of money the legislature has to work with in order to fund public investment.

"I always have an old adage that you can have 1,000 people paying taxes to provide the services that you've all grown accustomed to," Mallow said. "When 100 people move away, the 900 that are left, guess what happens with their taxes, they either grow up with it, or they give back some of the services that they're accustomed to.

We've got to figure out a way to be competitive with other states, when it comes to rules and regulations."

In Mallow's view, the challenge is how to grow the population base, by bringing more jobs to the state and giving people a reason to either stay or move here, coupled with reducing regulations which are costing state revenue.

Mallow argued that regulations that made sense 35 or 40 years ago are outdated now, and need to be updated to reflect the modern business environment. He looked to Texas and Florida as examples.

That said, Mallow and Garcia do find consensus, especially when it comes to diagnosing the areas in which the state needs most attention. Economics, low taxes, jobs and bringing and keeping people in West Virginia are where the state needs to focus.

Mallow and Garcia agree that childcare is a major bipartisan issue and crucial for increasing the workforce participation. Mallow was instrumental in passing a bill that clarifies time off for firefighters and gives $12 million to fire departments and EMS across the state. They also agree on the civic necessity of serving in the legislature.

"The bottom line is I know his heart," Mallow said, referencing Garcia. "I know mine. We're not down there for the money."

Mallow expounded on the challenges of serving in the legislature. He credits his colleagues who juggle their duties while maintaining their day jobs. Mallow himself is retired, and now feels it's his turn to give back. However, it's all worth it when his constituents thank him for solving some of their problems.

"People walked up to me dancing, 'I really appreciate what you did for the volunteer fire and EMS,'" Mallow said. "That makes you feel like maybe some of that was really worth it."

Garcia was grateful that the members of the legislature attack policy and not each other.

Sen. Oliverio, R-13, of Morgantown, credited Mallow for his work on EMS and fire issues, and pointed out that although he and his colleagues are at times on opposite sides of an issue, more often than not they are on the same side. One of the major issues Oliverio was concerned with was the federal government potentially clawing back $700,000 from the state in CARES act money, left over from the pandemic. It presented a variable early in the state's budget planning process that the legislature had to account for.

"How would you budget your family for the year if you thought you were gonna get $50,000 but you may only get $43,000," Oliverio said. "That's kind of what happened to us during the session a little bit."

Oliverio also touted the work the legislature did for seniors, such as eliminating a tax on Social Security. There was also a pay raise for public employees and school teachers.

However, Sen. Caputo, D-13, Rivesville, pointed out that calling the wage increase for public employees a pay raise was misleading, since public employee insurance premiums were also raised.

In a phone call a few weeks ago, Del. Mike DeVault said the way the pay adjustment was explained to the public did not accurately capture how the pay increase was meant to offset the insurance raise. He called the pay increase a stipend, meant to take care of the insurance increase. By failing to properly explain how that worked, the public's expectations were improperly set.

Caputo joined Garcia in criticizing the red meat issues as wastes of time. However, he went further, expressing his horror at the reduction of vaccine requirements.

"I am appalled that we did anything to do away with vaccines in the state of West Virginia," Caputo said. "If I offend anybody here, I really don't care. I'm sorry about that. But I just think we have a great healthy state. We've done such a good job. We can't subject others to the measles outbreaks that are going on across this country. It's a horrible, horrible, horrible idea."

Further, Caputo stood for the dignity of the people targeted by some of the social issue bills. On subjects like diversity and inclusivity, he pointed out businesses do think those issues are important when it comes to building a productive workforce, a stance important to consider for a legislature attempting to bring companies to the state.

"In the West Virginia Legislature we like to go after people who don't act or look like we do," Caputo said. "That's troublesome to me, frankly. I don't know why in 2024 we continue to have these discussions. That's quite appalling to me."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com