Marion County Schools: Challenging factors force $2.5M in cuts to balance budget

Mar. 15—FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools will cut 40 positions this semester for next school year, in response to dwindling student enrollment and expiring federal funds.

School Superintendent Donna Heston revealed the information during an informational presentation on staff reductions Thursday at the Board of Education offices. The school system lost 141 students between September and March 13. At the same time, expiring federal COVID pandemic funding and mandatory increases in the form of raises and PEIA and BRIM increases are piling extra stress onto the budget.

Together, those factors coalesced into an unavoidable choice.

"This time of year is very difficult," Board of Education President Donna Costello said. "And very emotional. As much as you might say, 'this is not based on performance,' but if you sit in that chair, it's personal. If you sit in that chair at a hearing, it is personal. They cannot look at it in any other way. But we as a board have been tasked, we tasked the superintendent with this job. And it's our responsibility to make these difficult choices."

While specific reductions were not provided at the meeting, Heston said the positions to be cut have already been selected. Those affected by the reductions will be notified by mail April 1. Those who wish to dispute the change can schedule a public hearing with the Board of Education to advocate for their job, however the final decision rests with the board.

Heston received the mandate to cut 30 positions from the school system last September. The positions to be cut include 27 professional spots and 13 service employees. According to slides presented by Heston, 34 of those positions are funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund, which expires in June. Without the cuts, the school system will face a nearly $2.5 million shortfall in its budget due to personnel overages and loss of the ESSERF.

This will be the third year of cuts.

As a baseline, the state aid formula allows for 567 professionals in the entire Marion County School system. However, the school system sits at 591, overleveraging it by 24 employees. For the service side, the state aid formula funds 368 service positions but Marion County Schools sits at 455 service employees. This is an overage of 87 positions. Without cuts, the school system will be responsible for an additional $6.1 million above what the school aid formula funds.

The school system is capable of funding a certain number of overages through its levy, and even after the cuts, the school system will still have a certain number of employees that exceed what the aid formula provides. However, that is built into the budget the school system plans each year. Heston said the optimal excess cost supported by the levy is $11 million. Maintaining more employees past that number and it quickly turns into a 'robbing Peter to pay Paul' situation. Money from the levy is also used for infrastructure work, such as the East Fairmont Middle School HVAC system that was recently bogged down in circuit court.

"Part of the reality is, we have addressed projects such as roofs and boiler systems and HVAC systems, as well as tile and other upkeep that occurs," Heston said. "But I think it's worth noting that those pieces have to work and they're interconnected. When you are paying for overages in personnel, part of that puzzle is that you have less to concentrate on your facilities."

Therefore, to prevent future overages past what the levy can fund, it is crucial for the school system to maintain its student enrollment numbers.

Which it's not. Although last year student enrollment stabilized, overall there's been a downward trend in enrollment since 2019. The reason for declining student enrollment is due to a variety of factors, from increasing HOPE Scholarship numbers, homeschooling and resident flight from the state. The district received 200 applications for HOPE Scholarships since March 1, 2023. The school system has lost a total of 795 students to homeschool and HOPE scholarships combined. These factors all work together to defund the school system.

Much of the overage comes from the service positions, which includes workers such as nurses, IT workers, counselors and other non-teaching positions that are still vital to the operation of a modern school. However, the state formula does not provide for many of these employees, leaving the school system to shoulder most of the cost. The legislature has not budged despite attempts to rework the state funding formula.

"It is concerning to us that they do not have a realistic grasp of what public education does, and what they are failing to fund in it." Heston said. "And what they are failing to fund in it. With the promise scholarship that is West Virginia tax dollars that have to stay in West Virginia, that is a missing dynamic of the HOPE Scholarship that they are giving to families. There are providers outside of West Virginia that are providing education getting West Virginia tax dollars to do it."

Failing to meet its financial demands also carries consequences. The state will intervene if a school board dips into the red.

"It's always in the back of my head, if we do not maintain or get our finances under control, I don't want to see those state license plates rolling up in the parking lot out here. I don't think anybody wants that because then everything's going to be out of our control. We've made great strides. This is extremely important," Heston said.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com