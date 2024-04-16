Marion insurance agency marks anniversary with a ribbon-cutting

Shamrock Insurance Agency, a part of the Marion community since 1987, is celebrating its one-year anniversary under new ownership.

The Marion Area Chamber of Commerce marked the anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Shamrock's headquarters, 114 W. Church St.

Katie Grimes is a second-generation owner of Shamrock Insurance Agency. Founded by her father, Michael Grimes, the independent insurance agency serves families and businesses across Ohio and beyond.

Katie Grimes has embraced her role as steward of her father's legacy and has dedicated herself to providing insurance solutions tailored to the needs of Marion residents.

For more information about Shamrock Insurance Agency, visit shamrockmarion.com, call 740-382-3516, or email hello@shamrockmarion.com.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Shamrock Insurance Agency celebrates one year under new ownership