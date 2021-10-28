U.S. markets open in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,651.50
    +64.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.40
    +1.90 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.14
    -0.52 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.97 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7100
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,505.16
    +1,676.66 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.21
    -16.12 (-1.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.18
    -28.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Maritime Information Market to grow by USD 719.51 Mn from 2020 to 2025 |Evolving Opportunities with Garmin Ltd. and Thales Group |17000+ Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Maritime Information Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The maritime information market size is expected to increase by USD 719.51 million, at a CAGR of 8.71% from 2021 to 2025.

Attractive Opportunities in Maritime Information Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Maritime Information Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Maritime Information Market -Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Market Dynamics
Factors such as the need to comply with strict regulations and rising demand for operational efficiency enhancement by machine learning and data science will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the high cost of implementation will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles
The maritime information market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thales Group.

Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By End-user, the market is classified as Commercial and Government.

  • By Application, the market is classified as MIA, MIP, VT, and AIS.

  • By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America.

Related Reports -
Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market -The maritime patrol aircraft market size is expected to grow by USD 5.06 billion, at a CAGR of 6.41%, between 2021 and 2025.Download a free sample now!

Maritime Security Market -The maritime security market has the potential to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.03% Download a free sample now!

Maritime Information Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 719.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.53

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, Germany, Greece, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Garmin Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maritime-information-market-to-grow-by-usd-719-51-mn-from-2020-to-2025-evolving-opportunities-with-garmin-ltd-and-thales-group-17000-technavio-reports-301409962.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • China warns unlicensed online brokerages they are breaking the law

    Online brokerages not licensed in China are conducting illegal businesses if they serve Chinese clients via the internet, a Chinese central banker said, in the first official comment on recent reports flagging regulatory risks facing firms such as U.S.-listed Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding. Futu and UP Fintech face regulatory risks as China's new personal data privacy law takes effect on Nov. 1, the official People's Daily said in an analysis on its website on Oct 14.

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Shell Reports Big Profit Miss in Third Quarter

    Royal Dutch Shell Plc reports a big miss for the third quarter. Adjusted profit for the Anglo-Dutch oil company came in at $4.13 billion which was below the average estimate of $5.4 billion. The miss comes only a day after an activist hedge fund went on the attack. Bloomberg’s Will Kennedy reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Twilio stock dives 13% after weak earnings guidance, COO’s announced departure

    Twilio reported a third-quarter loss of $224.1 million, or $1.26 a share, on sales of $740.2 million, up from $448 million a year ago. After adjusting for stock compensation and other factors, Twilio reported a profit of a penny a share, worse than adjusted earnings of 4 cents a share a year ago.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best stocks to invest in right now according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now According to Hedge Funds. Choosing the right stocks to add to an investment portfolio […]

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Teladoc Stock Is Down Again After Earnings. This Time Results Beat Expectations.

    The virtual health company lost less money and reported higher revenue than expected in the third quarter.

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Paid the Bills on Wednesday

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 18.1%. Marqeta revealed in a press release today that it will underpin "new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com's financial institution customers." Bill.com provides cloud-based software to help simplify and automate back-office financial processes for small- and medium-sized businesses, so this could represent a lucrative opportunity.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Fell Even More on Wednesday

    Shares of visual search and media platform specialist Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) fell sharply on Wednesday, extending a sharp descent from levels in the $60s just last week. Pinterest stock's decline on Wednesday likely reflects more downward momentum from news this weekend that PayPal Holdings wasn't buying Pinterest, as previous reports suggested could happen. For the week, Pinterest shares are now down about 21%.